Read full article on original website
Related
wjct.org
Democrat Ken Jefferson crosses party lines to endorse T.K. Waters for sheriff
A Democrat who ran and lost his primary race for Jacksonville sheriff crossed party lines Monday and endorsed Republican candidate T.K. Waters, just two weeks before voters decide between him or Lakesha Burton as the city’s next top cop. Ken Jefferson, one of four Democrats in the five-way primary...
wjct.org
How to guard against property and mortgage scams
A new program in Northeast Florida could protect you from scammers who would steal your home, land or business property. Court clerks in six counties — Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns — are urging people to subscribe to property fraud alert services. A key element of the partnership is a shared website where people can sign up: ProtectYourFloridaProperty.com.
wjct.org
Former Jaguar Gardner Minshew sells Ponte Vedra Beach home for $890,000
Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II has sold his one-time St. Johns County home for $890,000. Minshew sold the house at 436 Marsh Cove Drive in the Preserve at Ponte Vedra Lakes to Derek and Elizabeth Hyatt of Ponte Vedra Beach. The four-bedroom, 3½-bath home was originally listed for...
wjct.org
How long will Jax keep the Florida-Georgia game?
The University of Florida and the University of Georgia issued a joint statement Monday that indicated the issue of whether their annual football game will be played in Jacksonville beyond the current contracted cycle. The game will be played at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS) and in...
wjct.org
How Jacksonville faded as a banking headquarters
Jacksonville was known as the banking headquarters of Florida for much of the 20th century, with three major bank headquarters Downtown. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s database, there have been 72 banks with a main office in Jacksonville. But since 1978, 70 of those “main” offices have closed.
wjct.org
Pastor calls for investigation of cop's racially oriented tweets
A local pastor is calling for disciplinary action against a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sergeant for social media posts that some said are racially insensitive and discriminatory. One of the tweets from an account associated with JSO Gang Unit Sgt. Douglas Howell says: “America’s three biggest problems: 1) Marijuana abuse...
wjct.org
Duval Schools did better than most during pandemic
Duval County students’ fourth-grade test scores fell for both math and reading as part of a national slide blamed on interruptions of in-person schooling caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, data released Monday by the U.S. Education Department showed. Eighth-grade math performance also dropped while reading improved minutely, essentially holding...
Comments / 0