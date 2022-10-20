ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso musician Jaime Candelaria opens Vincent & Melo's, a new craft house on East Side

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 5 days ago

You could say El Pasoan Jaime Candelaria knows something about bars.

A musician for 24 years who tours yearly with a punk rock band, Sin Buenos, Candelaria has seen his share of bars and great places to hang out.

It wasn't a stretch for Candelaria to open a craft house grill on the East Side. Vincent & Melo's, named after his lovable Dobermans, will have its grand opening Friday at 1691 N. Zaragoza Road, Suite 3.

"I've spent 23 years in bars in El Paso and touring mostly up and down the West Coast, all the way to Vancouver. I like to travel, so I choose nice destinations. We play in L.A., San Diego, Portland, Seattle, always on the coast. I like the water. And we get to check out the coolest venues and trends."

Vincent & Melo's is meant to be a sophisticated bar for the 25 and older crowd. He wants the focus to be on a few select but quality food items at reasonable prices and great service. His chef, Angelina Amador, came up with an Asian fusion menu including dumplings and egg rolls and some creative and tasty cocktails.

He also is including 1.5-ounce drinks, a trend in California, versus the traditional 1 ounce often served in El Paso.

Candelaria's confidence is further enhanced by a family that was involved in the restaurant business for many years. His parents owned a restaurant, Fiesta Senecu, in the Lower Valley. He grew up in the business and often worked for his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1wAu_0igX2bdc00

"That was my first job and really where I learned to cook," he said.

Candelaria, who appears to be quite the creative and handy person, came up with an interesting concept for the restaurant's look. From the outside, it looks like a food truck parked right in front of the business. He moves it occasionally as required by the city.

The food truck and the building flank an outdoor patio with tables and chairs. If it's too cool, Candelaria can close the sliding garage door and guests still can access the patio via regular doors. He poured the concrete on the slick bar and burned the wood wall on the back of the bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48U8e6_0igX2bdc00

The menu's star items include the three-piece grilled chicken skewers, $11. The chicken pieces are generous in size, and can be grilled or fried in a crispy panko crust and come with a choice of sauces including spicy Korean BBQ, Sweet & Tangy Lemon pepper glaze, a hot and savory Sichuan dry rub, or the original salt and pepper seasoning. The pieces are served with plenty of shoestring seasoned fries.

The pork dumplings, $9 for a dish of three, either fried or steamed, are stuffed with a savory pork filling and come with a delicious dipping sauce. And the creamy, crab rangoon dip is irresistible with fried, seasoned wonton chips for $8.75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LD6te_0igX2bdc00

He also takes pride in their specialty cocktails, with fresh ingredients, whether it's fresh black berries in a Black Widow cocktail, fresh herbs like rosemary, or their own base instead of a mix for a bloody mary, called Spicy Bloody Cesar, on the menu.

The man of many talents turns 41 on Friday, so be sure to tell him "Happy Birthday" when you go.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com, @EPTMaria on Twitter; eptmariacg on TikTok.

Make plans to visit Vincent & Melo's Crafthouse

What: Vincent & Melo's Crafthouse grand opening

Where: 1691 N. Zaragoza Road, Suite 3

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Details: There will be a $5 drink special.

Information: Facebook.com/vincentandmelos

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso musician Jaime Candelaria opens Vincent & Melo's, a new craft house on East Side

