Florida State

411mania.com

MJF Gives His Thoughts On Black Adam And Those Who Didn’t Like It

MJF continued to troll on Twitter yesterday, this time insulting anyone who may not have liked Black Adam. The latest DC movie, which stars The Rock, dominated the box office this weekend but had mixed reviews at best. MJF wrote: “I saw @TheRock new movie Black Adam last night. If...
411mania.com

Taya Valkyrie Reveals New Details on The Iron Sheik Massacre

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, Taya Valkyrie discussed a horror comedy short film they worked on called The Iron Sheik Massacre. She revealed the following on the project:. “John and I actually wrote this project together four years ago on our honeymoon. It’s called ‘The...
411mania.com

Various News: Major Stars to Appear at Big Event Expo, Ted DiBiase Set for Sign it Live, New Seth Rollins Shirt Available

– The Big Event Entertainment & Sports Expo in Queens, New York next month will feature multiple Hall of Famers, AEW and WWE talents in attendance, including WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, Andrade El Idolo, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Bryan Danielson, The Godfather, Tony Schiavone, Thunder Rosa, and more. More details are available on The Big Event’s Facebook page.
QUEENS, NY
411mania.com

Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.24.22

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. We are less than two weeks away from Crown Jewel and that means the card is going to need a little more build up. Two more matches were added last week and now we are probably going to get either some build towards those matches and/or even more matches added. That is what the show needs so let’s get to it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
411mania.com

Schism Reveal, New Match Added To This Week’s WWE NXT

Schism will reveal their fourth member on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The three-man stable has had a fourth member hanging out with them over the past few weeks, wearing a mask and in a red hoodie. At NXT Halloween Havoc, Joe Gacy revealed that the person would unmask on Tuesday’s episode.
411mania.com

Spoiler For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling is currently taping two more weeks of television at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas. At last night’s taping, Alan Angels joined Violent by Design, who attacked Sami Callihan. PWInsider reports that at tonight’s taping, Big Kon (formerly Konnor of the Ascension in WWE) also joined...
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

Cathy Kelley Reportedly Spoke With AEW Before WWE Return

Cathy Kelley is back with WWE, and a new report notes that she spoke with AEW earlier this year about potentially working there. It was revealed earlier this month when WWE announced the shakeup to their commentary teams that Kelley was returning as a backstage interviewer, and Fightful Select notes that Kelley had been said to have spoken with AEW at one point.
411mania.com

Kevin Nash Explains Why Booker T Rejected A Shot At Joining The NWO

While discussing the early years of the New World Order faction on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash offered his recollection of why Booker T refused the chance to join the stable during its WCW days (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I remember when we asked Booker T to join the NWO,” Nash stated. “He said ‘Fuck no, man. You guys work too much.'”
411mania.com

WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Slightly Down From Previous Week

The rating and viewership for last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown were down a bit from the previous week. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.52 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.231 million viewers, down 3.7% and 1.9% from the previous week’s 0.54 demo rating and 2.274 million viewers.
411mania.com

AEW News: Renee Paquette Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog

– Renee Paquette appeared on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can check out the episode of the RJ City-hosted series below:. – Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is online, described as follows:. This is the Second part of my visit to Cal ( UC Berkeley). Then I will...
411mania.com

WWE News: Liv Morgan Shares Her Butt Workout, Black Adam Q&A with The Rock, More

– IMDb posted a video with Dwayne Johnson and other cast from Black Adam, described as:. IMDb sits down with Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Sarah Shahi, and Mohammed Amer to settle some pressing debates among superhero fans. Watch to find out who has the best costume in the Justice Society, whether Black Adam really is the most powerful character in the DC universe, and how Dwayne Johnson’s trademark eyebrow raise is really as powerful as it seems.
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey on Liv Morgan Fans Being Mad She Lost the Title at WWE Extreme Rules

– During a God of War gameplay livestream last week, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey commented on fans of Liv Morgan being mad that she beat Liv Morgan to win the title earlier this month at Extreme Rules, noting that “Liv fans have been mad all week” (via WrestlingInc.com). Rousey added, “Ah, man, well, she got to win a lot, okay. Jesus, guys.”
411mania.com

More Notes on Bray Wyatt After WWE Return: Currently Listed As A Babyface

PWInsider reports that after his return at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt is listed backstage as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand. Drew McIntyre is #2 on the list. Wyatt is currently the top merchandise seller in WWE Shop, and there are plans for more merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
411mania.com

Acero’s WWE RAW Review 10.24.22

It’s October 24, and my birthday was two days ago. I had a BLAST in Hollywood, escaping a room, getting drunk in another room, and finally, being followed by a weirdo in a Michael Myers mask. What a time to be alive!. We are in Charlotte, and RAW starts...

