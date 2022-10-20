Read full article on original website
Various News: Surreal Life Featuring CJ Perry Premieres Tonight, Synopsis For Tomorrow’s Tales From the Territories
– CJ Perry’s stint on VH-1’s The Surreal Life kicks off tonight. The new season of the celebrity-filled reality series premieres tonight at 9 PM ET on the cable network. Perry (the former Lana) stars alongside Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels, and Tamar Braxton.
Various News: Shawn Michaels To Talk With Media Tonight, Last Night’s Impact Taping Nearly Sold Out, More Impact Tapings Tonight
– Shawn Michaels will talk to reporters after tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. – PWInsider reports that last night’s Impact Wrestling taping nearly sold out. It was said to be a ‘boisterous’ crowd in attendance. – Impact will tape two more episodes of TV tonight in...
MJF Gives His Thoughts On Black Adam And Those Who Didn’t Like It
MJF continued to troll on Twitter yesterday, this time insulting anyone who may not have liked Black Adam. The latest DC movie, which stars The Rock, dominated the box office this weekend but had mixed reviews at best. MJF wrote: “I saw @TheRock new movie Black Adam last night. If...
Taya Valkyrie Reveals New Details on The Iron Sheik Massacre
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, Taya Valkyrie discussed a horror comedy short film they worked on called The Iron Sheik Massacre. She revealed the following on the project:. “John and I actually wrote this project together four years ago on our honeymoon. It’s called ‘The...
Various News: Major Stars to Appear at Big Event Expo, Ted DiBiase Set for Sign it Live, New Seth Rollins Shirt Available
– The Big Event Entertainment & Sports Expo in Queens, New York next month will feature multiple Hall of Famers, AEW and WWE talents in attendance, including WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, Andrade El Idolo, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Bryan Danielson, The Godfather, Tony Schiavone, Thunder Rosa, and more. More details are available on The Big Event’s Facebook page.
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.24.22
Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. We are less than two weeks away from Crown Jewel and that means the card is going to need a little more build up. Two more matches were added last week and now we are probably going to get either some build towards those matches and/or even more matches added. That is what the show needs so let’s get to it.
Schism Reveal, New Match Added To This Week’s WWE NXT
Schism will reveal their fourth member on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The three-man stable has had a fourth member hanging out with them over the past few weeks, wearing a mask and in a red hoodie. At NXT Halloween Havoc, Joe Gacy revealed that the person would unmask on Tuesday’s episode.
Spoiler For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling is currently taping two more weeks of television at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas. At last night’s taping, Alan Angels joined Violent by Design, who attacked Sami Callihan. PWInsider reports that at tonight’s taping, Big Kon (formerly Konnor of the Ascension in WWE) also joined...
Cathy Kelley Reportedly Spoke With AEW Before WWE Return
Cathy Kelley is back with WWE, and a new report notes that she spoke with AEW earlier this year about potentially working there. It was revealed earlier this month when WWE announced the shakeup to their commentary teams that Kelley was returning as a backstage interviewer, and Fightful Select notes that Kelley had been said to have spoken with AEW at one point.
Kevin Nash Explains Why Booker T Rejected A Shot At Joining The NWO
While discussing the early years of the New World Order faction on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash offered his recollection of why Booker T refused the chance to join the stable during its WCW days (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I remember when we asked Booker T to join the NWO,” Nash stated. “He said ‘Fuck no, man. You guys work too much.'”
WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Slightly Down From Previous Week
The rating and viewership for last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown were down a bit from the previous week. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.52 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.231 million viewers, down 3.7% and 1.9% from the previous week’s 0.54 demo rating and 2.274 million viewers.
AEW News: Renee Paquette Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog
– Renee Paquette appeared on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can check out the episode of the RJ City-hosted series below:. – Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is online, described as follows:. This is the Second part of my visit to Cal ( UC Berkeley). Then I will...
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
WWE News: Liv Morgan Shares Her Butt Workout, Black Adam Q&A with The Rock, More
– IMDb posted a video with Dwayne Johnson and other cast from Black Adam, described as:. IMDb sits down with Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Sarah Shahi, and Mohammed Amer to settle some pressing debates among superhero fans. Watch to find out who has the best costume in the Justice Society, whether Black Adam really is the most powerful character in the DC universe, and how Dwayne Johnson’s trademark eyebrow raise is really as powerful as it seems.
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at the 10th Annual Game Changers event tomorrow. Here are the details:. – Nikki Cross returned to last night’s Raw and absolutely snapped, attacking both Bianca Belair and Bayley. Earlier today on Twitter, Cross declared Raw her galaxy now:
Tonight’s NWA Velvet After Dark Lineup: Eric Jackson vs. Sodapop Hendrix, Sal Rinauro vs. Jax Dane
– FITE TV presents a new episode of NWA TV tonight, which is a special-themed NWA Velvet After Dark episode. The new episode drops at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:. * Eric Jackson vs. Sodapop Hendrix. * Anthony Andrews vs. Traxx. * Rolando Freeman vs....
Ronda Rousey on Liv Morgan Fans Being Mad She Lost the Title at WWE Extreme Rules
– During a God of War gameplay livestream last week, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey commented on fans of Liv Morgan being mad that she beat Liv Morgan to win the title earlier this month at Extreme Rules, noting that “Liv fans have been mad all week” (via WrestlingInc.com). Rousey added, “Ah, man, well, she got to win a lot, okay. Jesus, guys.”
More Notes on Bray Wyatt After WWE Return: Currently Listed As A Babyface
PWInsider reports that after his return at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt is listed backstage as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand. Drew McIntyre is #2 on the list. Wyatt is currently the top merchandise seller in WWE Shop, and there are plans for more merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
AEW News: Anthony Bowens Responds to Jade Cargill on ‘Scissor Me’ Chant, Preview Clip for Tomorrow’s Dynamite, Elevation Highlights
– AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens responded to a tweet from TBS champ Jade Cargill about the “scissor me” chant:. – AEW released the following preview clip for tomorrow’s Dynamite:. – Below are some highlight clips from last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 10.24.22
It’s October 24, and my birthday was two days ago. I had a BLAST in Hollywood, escaping a room, getting drunk in another room, and finally, being followed by a weirdo in a Michael Myers mask. What a time to be alive!. We are in Charlotte, and RAW starts...
