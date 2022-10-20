Wheeling Harvest Festival to celebrate local food and fall traditions

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s time to get together and celebrate fall in the Friendly City!

Grow Ohio Valley is making the final preparations for its Harvest Festival this Saturday.

They’ve got a little something for everyone with a full day of local food, music and even games for the kids. Of course, you can’t forget fall favorites like apple cider pressing and a pumpkin patch.

The festival is also a fundraiser for the Wheeling Public Market’s SNAP Stretch Program that helps support local farmers and increase food access.

It increases food access by allowing SNAP customers to stop at the Public Market, and use their SNAP card to shop at the Public Market, but additionally and crucially allowing them to access a 50% discount on all local food products using their SNAP stretch cards. Dr. Vincent DeGeorge, Grow Ohio Valley

All the fun starts this Saturday, October 22 at 11:00 a.m. at the top of Grandview Hill at Lincoln Meadow Farm.

The address is 800 Grandview Street if you need to look up directions, by there will be signs pointing you in the direction of parking. Golf carts are available to take you to a few fun locations.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit the Grow Ohio Valley Facebook page .

