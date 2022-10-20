ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

leesburg-news.com

Lake County man arrested after allegedly groping teen waitress

A Lake County man was arrested after allegedly grabbing a 17-year-old Beef O’Brady’s waitress by her buttock and rubbing his hand along the girl’s thigh while telling her that she had “nice legs.”. The unwanted touching occurred at the Beef O’Brady’s in Bushnell where 65-year-old Larry...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Citrus County deputies arrest 20 wanted domestic violence suspects

CITRUS COUNTY, FLA - Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) issued a calling to the community to “step-it-up” for survivors of domestic violence during the month of October. In response to this calling, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began to put a plan in place. In coordination with the 19th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail, CCSO stepped up and, as a result, arrested 20 individuals for domestic violence related offenses.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested on DUI charge allegedly kicks, threatens MCSO deputies

A 29-year-old Tampa man who failed a field sobriety test is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened and kicked several Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Sunday, October 23, at approximately 4 a.m., an MCSO deputy was traveling in the area of SW Highway 484 and the...
OCALA, FL
fox13news.com

Two gang members arrested in deadly Tampa bar shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Two suspects wanted in a Tampa bar shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, and six others injured earlier this month have been arrested in Texas, police said. Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32, were both taken into custody Monday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. She said during a Monday afternoon news conference that both suspects were hiding out at a motel in Brownsville, Texas with their girlfriends.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Oct. 21 to 23

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 21. Leah Michelle Barnes, 27, Crystal River, arrested Oct. 21 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $105.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified

SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala man wanted after cashing over $10,000 in fraudulent checks

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are searching for a fraud suspect who collected thousands of dollars in cash from a bank. Ocala Police released the image of the suspect on social media on Monday, in hopes somebody will be able to identify and turn them in. Officers say...
OCALA, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
hernandonewstoday.com

LOCATED — Purple Alert — Frank Barone – 2022-31406

Sunday, October 23Frank Barone was located earlier today safe in Hernando County. Thanks for all of the tips. Original informationPURPLE ALERT – Frank Barone – 2022-31406. Purple Alert The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Drug dealer arrested in Citrus County man's fentanyl overdose death

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - A Beverly Hills drug dealer was arrested in the overdose death of 53-year-old Inverness man, according to Citrus County deputies. John Dylan Gromling, 30, was arrested for first-degree felony murder, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said he's accused of distributing fentanyl to Bruce William Payne, 53, who was found dead in his Inverness home back on August 15.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine paraphernalia

A routine traffic stop turned into an arrest for possession of paraphernalia for a woman already out on bond for felony petit theft. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a routine traffic stop located at West Gulf-to-Lake Highway and South Bauer Road in Lecanto due to the registration of the vehicle being expired and the driver of the vehicle, Dillon Strong, having a warrant for his arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man charged with possession, alteration of firearm

Donald Cash, 45, of Homosassa, was arrested last Thursday and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. He is being held at the Citrus County jail on a combined $15,000 bond.
HOMOSASSA, FL
WCJB

Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: GPD officer gives Narcan to fellow officer exposed to drugs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is releasing additional information about an incident where two officers were given medical treatment for apparent drug exposure. Officers say in August, two officers were exposed to a white powdery substance, initially thought to be fentanyl, while arresting someone accused of stealing...
GAINESVILLE, FL

