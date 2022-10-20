Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Lake County man arrested after allegedly groping teen waitress
A Lake County man was arrested after allegedly grabbing a 17-year-old Beef O’Brady’s waitress by her buttock and rubbing his hand along the girl’s thigh while telling her that she had “nice legs.”. The unwanted touching occurred at the Beef O’Brady’s in Bushnell where 65-year-old Larry...
pasconewsonline.com
Citrus County deputies arrest 20 wanted domestic violence suspects
CITRUS COUNTY, FLA - Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) issued a calling to the community to “step-it-up” for survivors of domestic violence during the month of October. In response to this calling, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began to put a plan in place. In coordination with the 19th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail, CCSO stepped up and, as a result, arrested 20 individuals for domestic violence related offenses.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested on DUI charge allegedly kicks, threatens MCSO deputies
A 29-year-old Tampa man who failed a field sobriety test is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened and kicked several Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Sunday, October 23, at approximately 4 a.m., an MCSO deputy was traveling in the area of SW Highway 484 and the...
fox13news.com
Two gang members arrested in deadly Tampa bar shooting, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Two suspects wanted in a Tampa bar shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, and six others injured earlier this month have been arrested in Texas, police said. Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32, were both taken into custody Monday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. She said during a Monday afternoon news conference that both suspects were hiding out at a motel in Brownsville, Texas with their girlfriends.
villages-news.com
Woman with history of unwanted appearances jailed after alleged attack on deputy
A woman with a history of recent unwanted appearances was jailed after allegedly attacking a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Kersten Charlotte Capra, 33, of Lady Lake, was acting in a bizarre manner when she struck a deputy Friday afternoon during the investigation of a trespassing complaint, according to an arrest report.
villages-news.com
Villager previously sent to anger management jailed after fight at restaurant
A Villager who had previously been ordered into anger management has been jailed after a fight at a restaurant at a town square in The Villages. Wildwood police were called to investigate the fight which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Prima Italian Steakhouse at Brownwood Paddock Square. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Oct. 21 to 23
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 21. Leah Michelle Barnes, 27, Crystal River, arrested Oct. 21 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $105.
Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified
SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
WCJB
Ocala man wanted after cashing over $10,000 in fraudulent checks
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are searching for a fraud suspect who collected thousands of dollars in cash from a bank. Ocala Police released the image of the suspect on social media on Monday, in hopes somebody will be able to identify and turn them in. Officers say...
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
hernandonewstoday.com
LOCATED — Purple Alert — Frank Barone – 2022-31406
Sunday, October 23Frank Barone was located earlier today safe in Hernando County. Thanks for all of the tips. Original informationPURPLE ALERT – Frank Barone – 2022-31406. Purple Alert The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.
fox13news.com
Drug dealer arrested in Citrus County man's fentanyl overdose death
BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - A Beverly Hills drug dealer was arrested in the overdose death of 53-year-old Inverness man, according to Citrus County deputies. John Dylan Gromling, 30, was arrested for first-degree felony murder, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said he's accused of distributing fentanyl to Bruce William Payne, 53, who was found dead in his Inverness home back on August 15.
Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A 26-year-old Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face at their home. She suffered a stroke, needed numerous surgeries and lost her sight in her right eye.
fox13news.com
St. Pete police chief: Semi packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Across the Tampa Bay area, a group of agencies joined together to address violent crimes and shootings, leading them to the arrests of dozens of people and halting a weekly drug shipment from California where semi-trucks were filled with narcotics., officials said. During a press conference...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine paraphernalia
A routine traffic stop turned into an arrest for possession of paraphernalia for a woman already out on bond for felony petit theft. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a routine traffic stop located at West Gulf-to-Lake Highway and South Bauer Road in Lecanto due to the registration of the vehicle being expired and the driver of the vehicle, Dillon Strong, having a warrant for his arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man nabbed with 55 grams of marijuana in four individually wrapped plastic bags
A Leesburg man was nabbed with 55 grams of marijuana in four individually wrapped plastic bags. Tramaine Arnez Martin Jr., 27, of 147 Bayou Circle, was traveling in a dark gray Chrysler on Wednesday which was pulled over in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man charged with possession, alteration of firearm
Donald Cash, 45, of Homosassa, was arrested last Thursday and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. He is being held at the Citrus County jail on a combined $15,000 bond.
WCJB
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
leesburg-news.com
Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
WCJB
VIDEO: GPD officer gives Narcan to fellow officer exposed to drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is releasing additional information about an incident where two officers were given medical treatment for apparent drug exposure. Officers say in August, two officers were exposed to a white powdery substance, initially thought to be fentanyl, while arresting someone accused of stealing...
