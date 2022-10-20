ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania soldier accounted for from Korean War

By James Wesser
WASHINGTON (WHTM) — The Defense MIA/POW Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced on Thursday, Oct. 20 that a soldier who was killed during the Korean War was accounted for on Aug. 14, 2022.

According to a release, 18-year-old U.S. Army Corporal David N. Defibaugh of Duncanville went missing in action after his unit was forced to retreat from the vicinity of Taejon, South Korea.

Due to the fighting, his body could not be recovered at that time, and there was never any evidence that he was a prisoner of war. Because of this, The Army issued a presumptive finding of death in December 1953.

After regaining control of Taejon, The Army began recovering remains from the area. One set of remains recovered during that time was designated as Unknown X-12 Taejon. At the time, the remains could not be identified and were later sent to Hawaii where they were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

On June 10, 2019, DPAA disinterred Unknown X-12 as part of phase two of the Korean War Disterment Project and sent the remains to a DPAA lab in Hawaii for analysis, where he was then identified using dental and anthropological analysis.

Defibaugh’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

He will be buried on Nov. 4 in Altoona.

