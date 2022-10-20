ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Best practices to keep your family safe this Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Halloween being less than a week away, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers organization is working to make sure families in the community focus on safety while also having fun. Stacey Payne joined WATE 6 News at Midday to talk about ways kids can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Anakeesta is gearing up for Fall and Winter

GATLINBURG, TN. (WATE) – A place that is said to be the highest point in the Smoky Mountains is bringing the excitement into the new seasons. Anakeesta is known to create an immersive experience for all of its visitors, and now they are gearing up for their Fall and Winter attractions for the whole family.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Rural Metro & Fire helps us make the right call

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – When a situation becomes dangerous we feel safe reacting out to first responders directly, this can lead to catastrophic delays. When experiencing an emergency it is only natural to reach out to someone that you know and trust like our good friend Jeff Bagwell from Rural Metro & Fire. But what many do not realize is that this can cause delays that may be the difference between life and death.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Anakeesta is fun for the whole family day or night

GATLINBURG, TN. (WATE) – Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, TN. is well known as the best view in the Smokies. But there is so much to do at Anakeesta once the sun begins to set. Standing atop Anakeesta as the sun begins to set is a once-in-a-lifetime view of the Great Smoky Mountains. This view is well known and often visited by guests from around the world who come to Gatlinburg to experience the beauty of East Tennessee. But there is no reason to call it a day once the sun sets, because Anakeesta is just getting started.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

“Astra Lumina” opens at Anakeesta

GATLINBURG, TN. (WATE) – Experience a magical light show unlike any other in the heart of the Smoky Mountains. Anakeesta is known to take your imagination to the next level and a new feature is exceeding all expectations. Astra Lumina is an enchanted light show that takes you through the nighttime sky filled with hundreds of proctors that create a 4D show.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Find long-term relief for chronic illnesses

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Find answers and start feeling better today. Novis Health of Knoxville is a functional healthcare facility that caters to chronic and hard to manage illnesses. They focus on the patient as a whole and cater to long-term solutions for a better quality of life. Terry...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Office of Aging says getting old isn’t all that bad

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The old adage of growing old gracefully means more than just looking good at any age, it’s about making sure a person is prepared for life’s changes physically and financially. The CAC Office on Aging is hosting its annual fall workshop called Aging: A Family Affair 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New Sevier County water tanker dedicated to former volunteer firefighter

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A volunteer fire department is celebrating the arrival of a new, and critical, piece of equipment after losing its own during the Hatcher Mountain Fire. The Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department (SCVFD) has gone several months without a water tanker ever since it was lost during the over 3,400-acre fire […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Local watercolor artist for Maker Monday

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Local watercolor artist Tracye Burnett Sowders to showcase at The Maker City Holiday Marketplace in November. The Maker City is the greater Knoxville-area community of makers, artists, creatives, and small-scale manufacturers and supporting entities. Led by the appointed Mayor’s Maker Council, they create collaborative partnerships, programming, and opportunities in support of Knoxville’s maker community. All of these efforts are in support of developing and maintaining Knoxville’s reputation as The Maker City.
KNOXVILLE, TN

