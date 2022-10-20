Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATE
Best practices to keep your family safe this Halloween
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Halloween being less than a week away, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers organization is working to make sure families in the community focus on safety while also having fun. Stacey Payne joined WATE 6 News at Midday to talk about ways kids can...
Old City cocktail bar permanently closing on Halloween
Central Depot, a cocktail bar in Knoxville's Old City, is closing. The bar shared the news on Facebook Sunday afternoon.
Knoxville is home to one of America’s most secure data centers
"This is a tier 4 co-location data center which is very unique for the United States There are only about six or seven in the United States," TenHats facilities manager Wade Orloski said.
WATE
Anakeesta is gearing up for Fall and Winter
GATLINBURG, TN. (WATE) – A place that is said to be the highest point in the Smoky Mountains is bringing the excitement into the new seasons. Anakeesta is known to create an immersive experience for all of its visitors, and now they are gearing up for their Fall and Winter attractions for the whole family.
WATE
Rural Metro & Fire helps us make the right call
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – When a situation becomes dangerous we feel safe reacting out to first responders directly, this can lead to catastrophic delays. When experiencing an emergency it is only natural to reach out to someone that you know and trust like our good friend Jeff Bagwell from Rural Metro & Fire. But what many do not realize is that this can cause delays that may be the difference between life and death.
WATE
Anakeesta is fun for the whole family day or night
GATLINBURG, TN. (WATE) – Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, TN. is well known as the best view in the Smokies. But there is so much to do at Anakeesta once the sun begins to set. Standing atop Anakeesta as the sun begins to set is a once-in-a-lifetime view of the Great Smoky Mountains. This view is well known and often visited by guests from around the world who come to Gatlinburg to experience the beauty of East Tennessee. But there is no reason to call it a day once the sun sets, because Anakeesta is just getting started.
Orphaned bear named smallest in Appalachian Bear Rescue’s care
Appalachian Bear Rescue helped rescue a hungry, orphaned bear cub over the weekend.
WATE
“Astra Lumina” opens at Anakeesta
GATLINBURG, TN. (WATE) – Experience a magical light show unlike any other in the heart of the Smoky Mountains. Anakeesta is known to take your imagination to the next level and a new feature is exceeding all expectations. Astra Lumina is an enchanted light show that takes you through the nighttime sky filled with hundreds of proctors that create a 4D show.
Ticket stub from Tennessee-Bama game sold for $675 on eBay
After Tennessee's dramatic win over Alabama, collectors are paying up for their own piece of the history. One collector paid $675 on eBay for a ticket stub from the game.
WATE
East TN non-profits sending trucks of food to Hurricane Ian survivors
East TN non-profits sending trucks of food to Hurricane …. Final Boo at the Zoo Event Taking Place this Weekend …. This weekend is the final chance to catch Boo at the Zoo at Zoo Knoxville. Frightmare Manor Screampark in Full Swing. Frightmare Manor in Morristown has new attractions for...
WATE
Find long-term relief for chronic illnesses
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Find answers and start feeling better today. Novis Health of Knoxville is a functional healthcare facility that caters to chronic and hard to manage illnesses. They focus on the patient as a whole and cater to long-term solutions for a better quality of life. Terry...
RSV on the rise: What you can do to protect your kids
Experts at East Tennessee Children's Hospital say they're seeing a rise in RSV cases compared to this time last year, and they're not alone.
How ‘mulching’ leaves impact the environment
As the leaves begin to fall, an easy first approach is to get rid of the leaves, but there are some reasons to think twice before 'mulching' or throwing them away.
WATE
Office of Aging says getting old isn’t all that bad
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The old adage of growing old gracefully means more than just looking good at any age, it’s about making sure a person is prepared for life’s changes physically and financially. The CAC Office on Aging is hosting its annual fall workshop called Aging: A Family Affair 2022.
‘He will be missed by everyone’: Dolly Parton responds to death of Leslie Jordan
Country music icon Dolly Parton posted to Instagram about Leslie Jordan after his fatal car crash in Hollywood Monday.
Knoxville Track Club taking the reins for Dollywood’s 10th Light the Way 5K
The race begins at Dollywood’s Front Gate and runners will go through the park twice. Race organizers hope that this course will give runners time to take in the décor and lights of the Smoky Mountain Christmas festival.
New Sevier County water tanker dedicated to former volunteer firefighter
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A volunteer fire department is celebrating the arrival of a new, and critical, piece of equipment after losing its own during the Hatcher Mountain Fire. The Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department (SCVFD) has gone several months without a water tanker ever since it was lost during the over 3,400-acre fire […]
WATE
Reach Them to Teach Them event seeks to ‘LIFT’ educators together
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 15th annual Reach Them to Teach Them event is happening Tuesday night at the historic Tennessee Theatre to welcome more than 1,600 educators and influencers to “LIFT” and unite them in their work with children. WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Lori...
WATE
Local watercolor artist for Maker Monday
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Local watercolor artist Tracye Burnett Sowders to showcase at The Maker City Holiday Marketplace in November. The Maker City is the greater Knoxville-area community of makers, artists, creatives, and small-scale manufacturers and supporting entities. Led by the appointed Mayor’s Maker Council, they create collaborative partnerships, programming, and opportunities in support of Knoxville’s maker community. All of these efforts are in support of developing and maintaining Knoxville’s reputation as The Maker City.
Bear euthanized after attacking man inside Gatlinburg cabin
A man vacationing in Gatlinburg was injured over the weekend when a black bear entered his cabin and charged at him, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced.
Comments / 0