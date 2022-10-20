ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY

Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents

A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
WASHINGTON STATE
Michigan Advance

House Progressive Caucus withdraws Ukraine letter

The House Congressional Progressive Caucus formally withdrew a letter Tuesday that had been sent the day before requesting President Joe Biden seek direct negotiations with Russia over the war in Ukraine. Among those signing the letter  was Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) and 29 other Democrats in which they urged Biden “to pair the military […] The post House Progressive Caucus withdraws Ukraine letter appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy