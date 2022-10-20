‘It doesn’t look good’: Authorities searching for missing 2-year-old daughter of man accused of choking common-law wife to death

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Uncle charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 12-year-old nephew
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Charges have been filed against the uncle of a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed in an incident last Friday. Cesar Chavez, 22, is charged with manslaughter in the 228th State District Court. BACKGROUND: 12-year-old boy fatally shot on Velma Ave., possible suspect detained: HPD.
fox26houston.com
Harris County boy shot to death by brother handling shotgun on Timber Creek Place: sheriff
HOUSTON - An 8-year-old boy was shot to death by his 10-year-old brother who was handling or playing with a shotgun at an apartment in west Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. Officials say the shooting occurred Monday at the Bear Creek Crossing Apartments in the 5500 block of...
Click2Houston.com
53-Year-old Cleveland man vanished before truck found stripped; officials and family suspect foul play
CLEVELAND – Officials at the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office say they’re working hard to find 53-year-old David Yackov. The quest for answers is especially urgent because investigators and family members suspect foul play. On Monday, a continuous stream of tears flowed from Yackov’s family members who...
Benjamin Davis HS students accused of hitting 18-year-old classmate and trying to drive away
Julyssa Roaro's little brother tells ABC13 that he witnessed the moment a driver hit his sister and then drove off near Benjamin Davis High School.
Father lying in bed shot in face during drive-by in north Houston, police say
Police say the father was inside his home sleeping when the shooting happened, and multiple teenage children were inside the house at the time, too.
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephew
An uncle has now been charged after fatally shooting his nephew in north Houston late last week. First responders responded to a report of a shooting at 6019 Velma Ln. on Friday, October 21, around 6:25 p.m.
Man killed by suspected drunk driver while helping sister with broken down car on Westpark Tollway
A black sedan was speeding when it slammed into the car that had broken down, deputies said. The crash also injured the man's sister. Here's how you can help that family.
Man charged with manslaughter after shooting 12-year-old nephew in NE Houston, records say
Court documents read that the 22-year-old believed the shotgun was unloaded as he pointed it toward his 12-year-old nephew before it went off.
Click2Houston.com
A.J. Armstrong re-trial: Jurors deliberating fate of man accused of murdering parents at SW Houston home in 2016
HOUSTON – Jurors are deliberating in the capital murder case against Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong Jr., who is accused of killing his own parents when he was just a teen. The brutal slayings left a community and family divided on whether the young man was capable of committing the crime of which he is accused.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed in north Harris County Tuesday. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Cypress Station. Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man dead...
Chase ends in 6 arrests in suspected case of human trafficking, Houston police say
At some point during the chase, multiple people got out of the truck and ran. The 16-year-old driver was quickly caught, along with five others, police said.
Man found shot in crashed car dies from possible road rage shooting in northeast Houston, police say
HPD said there is a possibility it was a road rage incident, but it appears both vehicles came out of an apartment complex, so something else could have sparked the shooting.
KHOU
Defense tries to shift suspicion to brother in trial of man accused of killing parents when he was 16
HOUSTON — Both sides have rested in the capital murder re-trial of Antonio 'AJ' Armstrong. He was 16 when prosecutors say he shot his parents, Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, while they slept in their home in 2016. The first trial ended with a hung jury in 2019. Friday, we...
59-year-old man found shot in the head after his car crashed into pillar in SE Houston, police say
Houston police said it didn't seem like the crash had anything to do with the 59-year-old man's injuries and are still investigating where he may have been shot.
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
Click2Houston.com
Man struck by vehicle while landscaping near neighborhood in Spring, Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – A man was struck by a vehicle while he was landscaping near a neighborhood in Spring Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. Deputies received reports about an auto-pedestrian crash in the 9400 block of Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive. The man was...
Houston crime: Police looking for Eddie Lanier III's killer after deadly shooting on Dunlap Street
Officials need your help identifying who killed Eddie Lanier III in southwest Houston on Oct. 9.
Click2Houston.com
Man charged with murder after possible 16-year-old runaway found dead in wooded area in north Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An 18-year-old was arrested and charged after a 16-year-old runaway’s body was discovered in a wooded area in north Harris County on Thursday. Jonathan Rodriguez has since been charged with murder. On Thursday evening, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body...
Click2Houston.com
7 ‘violent criminals’ associated with Freemoney gang in SE Houston arrested, charged: DOJ
HOUSTON – U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies Monday to announce recent arrests targeting violent crime in the Houston area. Lowery announced the arrests of seven “violent criminals” who are believed to be associated or members of the Freemoney gang,...
Houston-area twins tell police they escaped after mom and partner were abusing them, authorities say
A Houston-area couple was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday after two abused children turned up at a home early that morning near their Texas neighborhood, according to authorities and a court document.
Comments / 4