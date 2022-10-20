Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
Smyrna City Council members talk redistricting, ordinances, safety at joint town hall
Smyrna City Council Wards 1, 2, and 3 held a joint town hall last Tuesday evening at City Hall. Councilmembers Glenn Pickens, Latonia Hines, and Travis Lindley, respectively, briefly discussed several items of interest. Below is a summary of what each member said:. Pickens—Ward 1:. Pickens, who chairs the...
Roswell couple start renovations after landing historic farmhouse for $125K
A Roswell couple in search of a historic home to renovate didn’t expect to land a farmhouse owned by one of the city’s f...
New developments on the billion-dollar plan to overhaul Gwinnett Place Mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A new 3D rendering of the future of Gwinnett Place Mall shows a massive central park, a focus on walkability, a cultural center, and tons of retail and residential buildings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. County leaders revealed more details...
Popular Cherokee County barbecue restaurant could be closed for months after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A beloved barbecue restaurant in Cherokee County is temporarily closed after catching on fire over the weekend. “It’s one of the first restaurants in Canton,” said customer Jack Dulaney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We got a call...
thecitymenus.com
Southtree Commercial Constructing Multi Tenant Retail Building
We reported earlier this year that clearing had begun for a new development at the corner of GA-74 and Rockaway Road in Peachtree City. Southtree Commercial is constructing a 9,976-square-foot, wood-framed, multi-tenant retail building to include a convenience store, Shell fuel station, Dunkin’ Donuts, and up to three other tenant spaces. A ground breaking ceremony for Peachtree City Town Pantry was held in September.
Fire at Sandy Springs home shuts down busy road
Authorities closed Powers Ferry Road in Sandy Springs for several hours Monday morning after a fire that forced a family from their beds.
Cumming City Center hosts fall-themed fun-filled weekend
(Forsyth County, GA) It was a big weekend for the new Cumming City Center as it hosted its first concert at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater and its first seasonal market. With large crowds in attendance on Friday and Saturday, the success of both events bodes well for the future of the City Center, even though the businesses, shops, and restaurants still haven’t fully opened.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb commuters who use I-285 near Georgia 400: “expect major disruptions”
As the Georgia Department of Transportation continues with the project at I-285 and Georgia 400, the disruption to Cobb commuters who use that route will be substantial. In its weekly newsletter, Cobb County government made the following announcement about what can be expected:. “Construction on I-285 around the 400 interchanges...
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Fire Department announces promotions
The City of Marietta announced promotions in the Marietta Fire Department that took effect in September. The city posted the following information to its website:. “The Marietta Fire Department and Fire Chief Tim Milligan are pleased to announce that promotions have been made within the department and were effective on Sunday, September 18 and Sunday, September 25, 2022.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Melt Yard opening soon
By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. Have you ever met someone you feel you’ve known for a long time but haven’t? That guy would be Matt DeBusschere, and we conversed about his new restaurant opening soon- Marietta Melt Yard. Matt began his deep-rooted journey in the business many years ago at Sun In My Belly at age twenty-one, located in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta, as a busboy, then a server, and catering manager. He was the GM for the last six years of his fifteen-year tenure, and the Marietta native wanted to return home and open an original themed place of his own.
AccessAtlanta
10 secret restaurant menus worth ordering from in Atlanta
Discovering off-menu items at some of your favorite local restaurants in town is something special and intriguing. You get the feeling that you’re a member of a secret club that no one else knows about when you order anything that isn’t on the menu but is available upon request.
Atlanta Magazine
Ask Atlanta: Will the city ever get high-speed rail?
Ask Atlanta is a regular column where we answer your questions about life in ATL—our infrastructure, our politics, our history and culture, and much more. Have a question? Ask us here!. Question: I want to know when we’ll get high-speed rail. There has been a proposal for a long...
City of Atlanta to buy aging office tower from state for $39M
ATLANTA (AP) — The city of Atlanta will spend $39 million to buy a 41-story downtown office tower from Georgia’s state government, saying the city will redevelop the aging building to include mixed-income housing and other uses. The state has owned the 2 Peachtree Street building for about...
fox5atlanta.com
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Sandy Springs home
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga - Crews are working to put out hot spots after a battling a massive fire at a home in Sandy Springs. Officials with the Sandy Springs Fire Department tell FOX 5 crews were called to responded to a fire shortly before 4 a.m. at the home on Powers Ferry Road.
AccessAtlanta
7 things new residents have to do before officially becoming an Atlantan
Recently moved to Atlanta and looking to make this city your home? Atlanta has lots of reasons to fall in love with it, including an amazing community of people that possess plenty of southern hospitality, as well as lots of rich culture and history. Once you’ve found your place to live and received your new driver’s license, you’ll want to know what else you may need to do to blend in. Below are just seven general things we recommend for those who have just moved here to get a better sense of the city and get on the path to becoming an honorary ATLien (as dubbed by Outkast).
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Milton, GA
When you want to find some of the Best Restaurants in Milton for date nights, family gatherings, or to visit with your friends, it’s in your best interest to consult information to help you make educated choices. I combed through Yelp, Trip Advisor, and various other sources to get...
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 10/25: Social Security warning; YES for SPLOST
LAWRENCEVILLE IS SEEKING designs from artists for a 1,867 foot mural, which will be painted on this long wall adjacent to the U.S. Post office on Buford Drive. For more details, see Upcoming below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Be warned: Republican-led Congress might attack Social Security. EEB PERSPECTIVE: Bottom item on...
Henry County Daily Herald
NewCold investment to be largest in Henry County's history
Gov. Brian P. Kemp has announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Henry County. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment — the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
cobbcountycourier.com
Lane closures on I-75 in Cobb and Fulton counties to continue through Monday morning, October 24
The lane closures on I-75 in Cobb and Fulton counties that the Georgia Department of Transportation announced on Friday will continue through Monday Morning, October 24, at 5 a.m. The closures are for an ongoing bridge preservation project. The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb school board candidate Pozniak denies Rep. Ehrhart’s claim about school property tax
Post 4 school board candidate Catherine Pozniak has responded to state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart’s (R-west Cobb) demand that Solicitor General Barry Morgan prosecute her for fraudulently claiming the senior property tax exemption in 2021. Pozniak’s father died at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was eligible for the...
