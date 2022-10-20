Springfield Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting

The Springfield Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting which occurred yesterday evening.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m., members of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force responded to 1511 W. Florida St. in Springfield to arrest Roberto Esquivel.

Esquivel was wanted on warrants issued by Webster County for First Degree Statutory Rape, First Degree Child Molestation, First Degree Statutory Sodomy and First Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, according to a SPD news release.

Upon the task force's arrival, Esquivel left the residence, then fled back toward the home after officers tried to contact him. Officers chased Esquivel and during a foot pursuit he pointed a gun at the officers.

A Springfield police officer, who was assigned to the task force, fired a shot at Esquivel, striking him once. Esquivel was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, according to the SPD news release.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of an internal and criminal investigation, per SPD policy.

SPD's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident and a case will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor for review.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact the police department at 417-864-1810. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stopped at 417-869-8477.