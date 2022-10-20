Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Related
Fort Lauderdale police seek suspect after girl, 10, says same man tried to snatch her twice
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities in South Florida are actively searching for a man suspected of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van with candy – twice in the same week. The girl told police that the same man approached her both Wednesday and Thursday mornings,...
WSVN-TV
Man accused of stealing Amazon truck in North Miami set to face judge
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who was arrested for allegedly stealing an Amazon truck is set to make a court appearance . The suspect, 26-year-old Anderson Arisda, was arrested on Monday. He is expected to face a judge and answer to several charges, Tuesday. According to police, they were in...
VIDEO: Man attempts to abduct 10-year-old girl walking to school, police searching for suspect
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating after officers said a man attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl.
WSVN-TV
Police: 14-year-old girl who ran away in Coral Springs found safe
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Coral Springs have safely located a missing teen. According to Coral Springs Police, 14-year-old Kayla Slayden had run away and had been last seen along the 11300 block of Northwest 39th Street, at around 5 a.m., Sunday. Slayden stands 5 feet, 2 inches...
Neighbors, police speak out on fatal shooting of motorcyclist on I-95
MIAMI -- Miami police have identified the motorcyclist who was gunned down Sunday night on I-95 while riding his motorcycle as concerned neighbors are speaking out about this case.Police are looking into whether this was a case of road rage or whether the victim was targeted by someone or some people he knew.Miami police spokeswoman, Kiara Delva says 22-year-old Oscar Garcia of Miami was riding his motorcycle southbound on I-95 around 7:30 pm when he was shot near N.W. 75TH St. He was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 14-year-old girl who ran away in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Coral Springs seek the public’s help in their search for a missing teen. According to Coral Springs Police, 14-year-old Kayla Slayden ran away and was last seen along the 11300 block of Northwest 39th Street, at around 5 a.m., Sunday. Slayden stands...
Click10.com
Miami mom arrested after police say she encouraged, then joined school fight
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami woman was in court Tuesday facing a felony child abuse charge after school police accused her of encouraging her son to fight another boy at a north Miami-Dade middle school and then joining in the fracas. Bianca Maria Parrilla, 29, also faces a...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for gunman who shot 22-year-old motorcyclist on I-95 in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for the gunman who took the life of a 22-year-old motorcyclist, who was shot several times while traveling on Interstate 95. Cell phone video showed someone riding on I-95 South in Miami on an orange and white KTM Dirt Bike. According to police,...
WSVN-TV
Man detained in connection to stolen Amazon truck in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A stolen Amazon truck was found in a North Miami Beach neighborhood, and a man has been detained in connection to it. The North Miami Beach Police Department and the North Miami Police Department may now be working side by side in this case of a stolen Amazon truck that was found on Monday.
NBC Miami
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Another Woman Multiple Times in Pembroke Pines
A woman is facing charges after stabbing another woman multiple times on Sunday, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department. According to the arrest report, 31-year-old Iesha Richards stabbed a woman multiple times near 1265 Southwest 101th Terrace shortly after 5 a.m. Police received multiple 911 calls from the area...
Click10.com
Police ID man killed in I-95 shooting as search continues for suspect
MIAMI – Miami police continued their search for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting death of a motorcyclist along Interstate 95 Sunday night. Police said the man, later identified as 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times.
Click10.com
1 hurt in overnight stabbing in Little Havana, police say
MIAMI – Miami police investigated a stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood overnight Monday. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson with the Miami Police Department, said units responded to the First Apartments, on Southwest First Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 2 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
cw34.com
Miami double murder suspect arrested in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man accused of killing two people in Miami is locked up in St. Lucie County. Kerron Rashad McCarthy, 23, is awaiting extradition back to Miami-Dade County to face murder charges in the deaths of Mark Aaron Cine and Eric Marcol Watters, both 25.
Click10.com
Witnesses: Argument over fender-bender escalates to shooting outside Hollywood body shop
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating after one person was shot outside of an auto body shop in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood Monday morning. The shooting happened before noon in the 5600 block of Funston Street. Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department,...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Armed burglars ransack Miami home
MIAMI – A Miami woman is hoping police can catch two burglars caught on her surveillance camera stealing items from her family’s home. The burglary happened on Oct. 13 at Jennifer Hardcastle’s home on the city’s northeast side. “One of the kids was holding a handgun,...
Click10.com
Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room. The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving. It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street. This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves,...
Suspect, 19, arrested after stabbing at house party
A 19-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing at a house party near Royal Palm Beach on Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach.
NBC Miami
Motorcyclist Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times on I-95: Police
A motorcyclist has died following a shooting on I-95 Sunday, Miami Police said. Officers responded to the shooting on 1-95 Southbound near 69th Street around 7:30 p.m. where they found the motorcyclist with several gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where he died from...
Comments / 0