Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
Nick Young Says Ice Cube‘s BIG3 League Missed Payments To Players
Former NBA player Nick Young says that Ice Cube’s BIG3 league failed in keeping up with its payment schedule for players during its most recent season. During an interview with DJ Vlad, the Cali native shared insight into his BIG3 experience, which the 37-year-old joined under the Gilbert Arenas-led Enemies franchise in 2021. “I think they need to get back to traveling to all different cities like they was,” the shooting guard said when asked of his time with the league. “‘Cause this past year, it felt like things weren’t ran well ’cause sometimes we ain’t get our money. Things...
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double
Jokic finished Saturday's 122-117 victory over the Thunder with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 16 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes. Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain as the center with most triple-doubles in NBA history and it's only a matter of time before he passes him, as the Serbian is one of the most versatile offensive threats in The Association. The two-time MVP winner has two triple-doubles in three games this season and is already in midseason form.
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Comes off bench
Blackmon had three total tackles in Sunday's loss at Tennessee. He came off the bench and played on 21 of the defense's 59 snaps. Blackmon missed two games with an ankle injury, then was active in Week 6 and didn't play. It's not clear if he's not back to full speed or if Rodney Thomas has supplanted him as the starting free safety.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dominates in crushing victory
Doncic finished Saturday's 137-96 victory over the Grizzlies with 32 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes. Doncic took control of the game early, torching the Mavericks to the tune of 23 first-quarter points. While he did end with a magnificent fantasy line, the fact the game was basically done by halftime meant his playing time was reduced. It's been a frantic start to the season for Doncic, repaying the faith to those who snapped him up early in drafts. In what is obviously a small sample size, Doncic has thus far shot well from the free throw line. If he can maintain an improved stroke, he could very well be in the running for the number one overall player this season.
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart
Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
Bears' Angelo Blackson: One tackle in victory
Blackson recorded one tackle in the Bears' 33-14 win over the Patriots on Monday. Blackson has played between 28 and 39 snaps in each of Chicago's last six games, but he's only had more than two tackles on one occasion. Although he's the team's starting defensive tackle, his low number of stops makes him a weak IDP option.
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Narrowing gap to Montgomery
Herbert rushed the ball 12 times for 62 yards in Monday's 33-14 win over the Patriots. He added one reception for 25 yards and a touchdown. Herbert earned only two touches fewer than Montgomery, with both looking effective in Chicago's win. He had two rushes that went for more than 10 yards, though his performance was highlighted by a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. Herbert remains the secondary back in Chicago, though it appears the team may be willing to give Herbert a more consistent chance to produce moving forward.
Surprising Giants not expected to be active participants as trade deadline looms
The New York Giants are 5-1 for the first time since 2009, and they aren't planning on switching things up now. As the trade market begins to heat up ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline, the Giants' plan is to remain status quo for now. Sources there say they're "keeping the big picture and long-term plan in place" as they continue their surprising start to the season.
Landon Collins: Moves back to practice squad
Collins reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Collins was activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars for the first time since joining the Giants' practice squad ahead of Week 4. The 28-year-old logged one tackle while playing 23 defensive snaps alongside Dane Belton, as the two operated as New York's backup safeties behind Julian Love and Xavier McKinney in Week 7. Collins could continue to help fill in if Jason Pinnock (ankle) remains sidelined against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Jets' C.J. Mosley: Has game-sealing pick overturned
Mosley totaled eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos. Mosley posted his second-lowest tackle total of the season but seemingly made up for it by securing the game-clinching interception off a deflection in the final minute. A replay review surprisingly reversed the interception ruling despite scant evidence but the Jets got a fourth-down stop on the following play to hold on for the win.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, seven-assist streak
Kucherov delivered an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders. It extended his point streak to four games (seven assists). Kucherov is still waiting to score his first goal of the season. He has eight apples in six contests so far.
Dolphins' Noah Igbinoghene: Game-sealing interception
Igbinoghene had four tackles (three solo), one pass breakup and one interception during Sunday night's 16-10 win over the Steelers. Igbinoghene's toe-tapping interception came on the Steelers' last play of the game, when he picked off Kenny Pickett in the end zone to seal a win for Miami. The 2020 first-round pick was able to provide a much-needed spark for Miami's depleted secondary, which also saw safety Brandon Jones (knee) depart the Week 7 win early. With Byron Jones (ankle) still on the PUP list, Igbinoghene could be in line for another increased defensive role Week 7 versus the Lions.
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Two helpers against Rangers
Voracek collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Andrew Peeke's eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as Kent Johnson's tally late in the third that closed out the scoring. Voracek is still looking for his first goal of the season, but the 33-year-old has been productive as the greybeard on the Blue Jackets' second line alongside 20-year-old rookie Johnson and 25-year-old center Jack Roslovic, racking up five assists in seven games.
Jets' Elijah Moore: Back with team, expected to play
Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Moore (personal) is back with the team and is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Moore requested a trade ahead of the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, and the wideout ultimately was made inactive by the team. Per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv, Moore being inactive wasn't a punishment, but rather because Saleh didn't want the receiver taking the field in his current mental state. With Corey Davis (knee) day-to-day, it would certainly be nice to have Moore back in the mix. Despite winning games, the Jets have struggled moving the ball through the air with Zach Wilson at the helm, though they'll likely have to lean on their quarterback more moving forward after losing breakout star Breece Hall (knee) for the season.
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
Giants' Evan Neal: Tests confirm MCL injury
Neal (knee) is believed to have suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain based on early tests, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Neal went down with a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and it has now been reported to be an MCL sprain. The offensive tackle could be forced to miss some games moving forward, but his timetable has yet to be determined. Devery Hamilton could step into a starting role in Neal's absence.
