Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
Nick Young Says Ice Cube‘s BIG3 League Missed Payments To Players
Former NBA player Nick Young says that Ice Cube’s BIG3 league failed in keeping up with its payment schedule for players during its most recent season. During an interview with DJ Vlad, the Cali native shared insight into his BIG3 experience, which the 37-year-old joined under the Gilbert Arenas-led Enemies franchise in 2021. “I think they need to get back to traveling to all different cities like they was,” the shooting guard said when asked of his time with the league. “‘Cause this past year, it felt like things weren’t ran well ’cause sometimes we ain’t get our money. Things...
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Candidate to draw start Sunday
Pacheco took first-team reps in practice this week and is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Pacheco logged just two carries in Kansas City's Week 6 loss to the Bills, but per Rapoport, the 2022 seventh-rounder is expected to draw the start Sunday, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire will still maintain a key role on offense and Jerick McKinnon mixes in. The report suggests that both Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire are expected to see significant snaps versus the 49ers, and in that context Pacheco could have a chance to yield Week 7 fantasy dividends for those in need of RB help.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Protesters storm field during halftime of Penn vs. Yale, delaying game by more than an hour
Penn's homecoming game against Yale experienced a lengthy delay at halftime on Saturday when protesters stormed the field at the end of the first half, with many remaining on the field for more than an hour. As the first half concluded with the Quakers and Bulldogs tied at 10, protestors...
Watch: Antonio Reeves Talks UK Experience at Media Day
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves spoke at men's basketball media day on Tuesday, highlighting his experiences at UK so far, how the team has progressed since the trip to the Bahamas and more. The Illinois State transfer is looking to bring leadership and a heavy scoring presence to the Wildcats ...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Departs Sunday's game
Gage picked up a hamstring injury during Sunday's contest at Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter, Gage reeled in four of his five targets for 39 yards. He tended to a hamstring injury for the first four weeks of the campaign, so the fifth-year wide receiver may have aggravated the issue.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, seven-assist streak
Kucherov delivered an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders. It extended his point streak to four games (seven assists). Kucherov is still waiting to score his first goal of the season. He has eight apples in six contests so far.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double
Jokic finished Saturday's 122-117 victory over the Thunder with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 16 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes. Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain as the center with most triple-doubles in NBA history and it's only a matter of time before he passes him, as the Serbian is one of the most versatile offensive threats in The Association. The two-time MVP winner has two triple-doubles in three games this season and is already in midseason form.
CBS Sports
Bears' Angelo Blackson: One tackle in victory
Blackson recorded one tackle in the Bears' 33-14 win over the Patriots on Monday. Blackson has played between 28 and 39 snaps in each of Chicago's last six games, but he's only had more than two tackles on one occasion. Although he's the team's starting defensive tackle, his low number of stops makes him a weak IDP option.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dominates in crushing victory
Doncic finished Saturday's 137-96 victory over the Grizzlies with 32 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes. Doncic took control of the game early, torching the Mavericks to the tune of 23 first-quarter points. While he did end with a magnificent fantasy line, the fact the game was basically done by halftime meant his playing time was reduced. It's been a frantic start to the season for Doncic, repaying the faith to those who snapped him up early in drafts. In what is obviously a small sample size, Doncic has thus far shot well from the free throw line. If he can maintain an improved stroke, he could very well be in the running for the number one overall player this season.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Sprains MCL in Week 7 win
Davis sprained his MCL in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Davis wasn't officially ruled out at any point, but he spent the entire second half on the sidelines and finished the game without a catch on one target. Coach Robert Saleh said the team doesn't expect an extended absence as a result of the injury, but Davis' status will still require monitoring ahead of New York's Week 8 home game against the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable Saturday
Atkinson (upper body) is not in Saturday's lineup against Nashville, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Despite head coach John Tortorella's early optimism that Atkinson could have made the Opening Night lineup, the 33-year-old will miss his fifth straight game to begin the 2022-23 campaign. The Flyers will be back home Sunday to face the Sharks but Atkinson can be considered out indefinitely until there's more information on his status.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports
Jets' C.J. Mosley: Has game-sealing pick overturned
Mosley totaled eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos. Mosley posted his second-lowest tackle total of the season but seemingly made up for it by securing the game-clinching interception off a deflection in the final minute. A replay review surprisingly reversed the interception ruling despite scant evidence but the Jets got a fourth-down stop on the following play to hold on for the win.
CBS Sports
Giants' Evan Neal: Tests confirm MCL injury
Neal (knee) is believed to have suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain based on early tests, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Neal went down with a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and it has now been reported to be an MCL sprain. The offensive tackle could be forced to miss some games moving forward, but his timetable has yet to be determined. Devery Hamilton could step into a starting role in Neal's absence.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Inactive Sunday
Thompson (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Thompson was limited by a right thumb injury during practice this week and won't be able to suit up in primetime Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field while Teddy Bridgewater serves as his backup.
