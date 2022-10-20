ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Cristiano Ronaldo Refused To Play For Manchester United vs Tottenham

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11N0NF_0igWxVeN00

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham for Manchester United on Wednesday night.

It has now been revealed that Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t just walk down the tunnel following United’s win against Tottenham . The Portuguese star also reportedly refused to be substituted onto the pitch before hand.

United were winning the game 2-0 at around the 86th minute mark. Ronaldo came from the bench and stood pitchside before walking down the touchline.

United’s number 7 was then seen walking down the tunnel and off the pitch with time still to be played at Old Trafford. It did not go down well with fans, ex players and pundits and neither with his manager, Erik Ten Hag .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eaE2P_0igWxVeN00

IMAGO / PA Images

Ten Hag said after the game last night that he would ‘deal with Ronaldo today’. It seems as though the pair have spoken, however more has come to light.

According to Mail Online r eporter Chris Wheeler , Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute before storming off the pitch.

Wheeler reports; “Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSED to come on as a substitute in Man Utd's win over Spurs before leaving Old Trafford early.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

He continued with; “Relationship between Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo is now at BREAKING point, Ronaldo is desperate to leave & Ten Hag happy to let him go.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
ESPN

Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources

Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
BBC

B﻿orussia Dortmund v Man City: Pick of the stats

Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their five Champions League matches against Manchester City - a 1-0 home win in the 2012-13 group stage. Manchester City have won their past three Champions League games against Dortmund - all of them 2-1. No side has ever beaten another by the same score in four consecutive games in the competition.
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy