FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbcboston.com
Suspect Being Brought to NH to Face Murder Charges in Couple's April Killing
The man arrested last week in the killings of a New Hampshire couple is being taken to the state from Vermont Tuesday, prosecutors said. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested on separate charges at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, last week. Authorities said he was set to fly to Germany days later; he was later charged in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.
nbcboston.com
Authorities Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
nbcboston.com
Mystery in Billerica as FBI Searches for Evidence in Concord River
The FBI is conducting an underwater search for evidence in the Concord River in Billerica, Massachusetts, but they aren't saying what case the investigation is connected to. The Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team, which is out of New York, is searching for "specific evidence," according to a news release from the FBI Boston Division. Local police are not involved with the search.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Man Dies While Hiking in White Mountains
A Massachusetts man died after suffering a medical emergency while hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire over the weekend. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified by emergency beacon around 11:45 a.m. Saturday of a hiker suffering a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trial in Lincoln, an area where there is no cell phone service.
nbcboston.com
Candidate for Vermont Sheriff's Office Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charge
After a lengthy investigation, then a review by outside officials, a candidate to lead the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was formally charged Monday with simple assault — a charge to which he pleaded not guilty. John Grismore already lost his job as a deputy in the office. The...
nbcboston.com
NH Man Arrested in Brutal Hammer Attack and Robbery
A New Hampshire man is facing charges following a months-long investigation into a robbery and hammer attack. Police say a man was brutally attacked with a hammer and robbed in Nashua, New Hampshire, on August 27. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with severe facial injuries, police said. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to receive specialized care.
nbcboston.com
2 Men Dead in Fatal NH Plane Crash IDed as NTSB Releases New Details
The two men who died when their small plane crashed into a residential building in Keene, New Hampshire, on Friday have been identified. The Keene Police Department identified them Monday as Lawrence Marchiony, a 41-year-old from Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, a 60-year-old from Townshend, Vermont. Police said Monday...
nbcboston.com
77-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Medford Crash
A man was killed after being hit by a car Sunday night in Medford, according to Massachusetts State Police. The crash happened near 330 Middlesex Avenue before 7 p.m. Sunday, when a Ford Fiesta hit the man as he was crossing the street, according to state troopers. The pedestrian, who...
