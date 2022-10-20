ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klin.com

Lincoln Man Has Car Stolen While Picking Up Donuts

Lincoln Police say a man watched as a woman stole his car while he was inside Hurts donuts at 10th and P Street around 2:30 Monday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim parked his 2006 Dodge Charger on P Street. “Victim reported he left the vehicle unlocked and running,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe alcohol played a role in a Tuesday morning crash. They say a vehicle hit a home near South 56th and J Streets, just after 4 a.m. We’re told a woman and a dog were inside the vehicle while several people were at the home when this happened.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Thieves attempt to steal south Lincoln ATM

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to an attempted ATM theft at Westgate Bank Monday morning. Officers arrived at the 2037 S. 17th St. location shortly after 4 a.m. According to LPD, a caller said unknown individuals were using a truck in an attempt to pull the ATM from its...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Waverly teen describes random stabbing while he walked through park

WAVERLY — Kyle Punko didn't know right away how many times he'd been stabbed, between the adrenaline and the shock of it all. One minute he was walking through Wayne Park, just a couple of blocks from home. The next, he was falling head first into the creek, bleeding from his wounds, including one that nicked his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.
WAVERLY, NE
klin.com

Driver Hospitalized After Car Hits House

Shortly after 4:00 Tuesday morning Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a home near 56th & J where a car hit a man’s house. “Homeowner found that a car had left the road and struck his house, causing a fair amount of damage,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Lincoln Crash

A crash involving a motorcycle injured two people late Saturday night at 27th and Highway 2. Sergeant Justin Armstrong tells KLIN News a 2004 Lexus and a Harley Davidson were both westbound around 11:20 p.m. when they collided in the intersection. Armstrong says after the collision the motorcycle slid off...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jefferson County Sheriff investigating shots fired incident in Fairbury

FAIRBURY, NE — Authorities in southeast Nebraska are seeking help from the public as they gather information after gunshots were heard in Fairbury over the weekend. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple 911 calls of gunshots heard near 6th and K Streets Saturday night. Deputies searched...
FAIRBURY, NE
KETV.com

Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Man Life Flighted After Motorcycle Accident Near Steele City

STEELE CITY - A weekend motorcycle accident near Steele City, Nebraska, sent a Lincoln man to the hospital via helicopter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Saturday just before 3pm. The driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, 58 year old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln, was...
STEELE CITY, NE
1011now.com

Two injured after two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash near 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday. According to Lincoln Police, the two vehicles, a sedan and a motorcycle, were traveling west on Highway 2 when the two collided near 27th Street at 11:21 p.m. The motorcycle then lost control and crashed.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police arrest fifth teen connected to carjacking, shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested a fifth teen in connection with a carjacking and shooting. The carjacking turned shooting happened Wednesday, Oct. 12 near Spring Lake Park. Officers said the group of teenagers stole a pregnant woman's car at gunpoint, then shot at a different vehicle.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Investigators Believe Lincoln Apartment Fire Was Deliberately Set

Lincoln fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a 12 unit apartment building near 15th and F Street around 1:00 Sunday afternoon. “The fire and smoke was actually found in the central hallway of the 12-plex,” LFR Captain Nancy Crist says. She says one resident jumped...
LINCOLN, NE
KELOLAND TV

Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
klkntv.com

Lincoln man to serve 26 years in prison on gun, drug charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a quarter of a century behind bars on gun and drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Blake Ruel, 35, was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE

