Alabama State

Curtis Acton
4d ago

Well they got all the basses covered Alabama has an equal chance of above- or below-average precipitation. Alabama has an equal chance of above- or below-average temperatures. So I guessing they are right

AL.com

Judge out, flu in, weather coming: Down in Alabama

The flu is back, and it’s hammering some areas of Alabama, even causing some schools to close. Health officials, as always, encourage the flu shot, and of course the usual mitigation practices: washing your hands, staying home if you’re stick, covering your mouth when you sneeze, not breathing all over everybody, and appreciating that you don’t have to shut down your business indefinitely.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Severe weather risk ticks upward for Alabama on Tuesday

Severe storms will be possible in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Isolated severe storms possible in Alabama on Tuesday

Fall severe weather season has arrived, and a chance for severe storms will arrive in Alabama on Tuesday. Damaging winds are the main concern with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line, but there will also be the risk of a tornado or two, especially in western Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 general election

Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot for voters to consider statewide.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

NOAA issues winter outlook

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Buckle up because it’s about to be a wild winter full of arctic blasts, ice and plenty of snow!. O.K. not really. Did I have you going for a second at least?. This winter is actually forecast to be the exact opposite of that according...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What are the biggest fish ever caught in Alabama? Here are angler records

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Record fish caught in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Alabama from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama

A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
ALABAMA STATE
