Read full article on original website
Curtis Acton
4d ago
Well they got all the basses covered Alabama has an equal chance of above- or below-average precipitation. Alabama has an equal chance of above- or below-average temperatures. So I guessing they are right
Reply
3
Related
Judge out, flu in, weather coming: Down in Alabama
The flu is back, and it’s hammering some areas of Alabama, even causing some schools to close. Health officials, as always, encourage the flu shot, and of course the usual mitigation practices: washing your hands, staying home if you’re stick, covering your mouth when you sneeze, not breathing all over everybody, and appreciating that you don’t have to shut down your business indefinitely.
Severe weather risk ticks upward for Alabama on Tuesday
Severe storms will be possible in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
Severe weather possible today: Tornado watch issued for part of Alabama
A fall round of severe weather will be possible across Alabama today, according to the National Weather Service. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for part of Alabama that will be in effect until 7 p.m.:. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday storms were moving into western...
Weather Aware For Tuesday Storms
Ingredients are coming together for our first round of strong to severe storms of the Fall season on Tuesday.
LIST: 5 North Alabama ghost towns
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
Isolated severe storms possible in Alabama on Tuesday
Fall severe weather season has arrived, and a chance for severe storms will arrive in Alabama on Tuesday. Damaging winds are the main concern with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line, but there will also be the risk of a tornado or two, especially in western Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 general election
Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot for voters to consider statewide.
WALA-TV FOX10
NOAA issues winter outlook
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Buckle up because it’s about to be a wild winter full of arctic blasts, ice and plenty of snow!. O.K. not really. Did I have you going for a second at least?. This winter is actually forecast to be the exact opposite of that according...
Alabama leaders, Gov. Kay Ivey react to success on national NAEP test: ‘Much work ahead’
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama’s fourth graders leapt from the bottom rungs of the nation’s math and reading rankings, according to new test results released Monday. Alabama has languished at the bottom of national...
West Alabama School Districts Announce Early Dismissals, Closings Ahead of Tuesday’s Severe Weather
School districts across West Alabama announced early dismissals and closures set for Tuesday in response to potential severe weather expected to impact various parts of West Alabama. This post will be updated as decisions regarding early dismissals and closures become available from area school districts. Walker County Schools. Walker County...
What are the biggest fish ever caught in Alabama? Here are angler records
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
NOAA releases winter weather outlook: How La Niña will impact Alabama
The Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast has been released, and it splits the country in two: hot and dry down south, and a mystery up north.
thecutoffnews.com
Record fish caught in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Alabama from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Alabama native who nearly lost leg to copperhead snake will walk down aisle thanks to UAB experts
Raela Wells feared she may never walk again after she landed in the hospital when a copperhead snake bit her twice last summer. Thanks to experts at UAB Hospital, the Alabama native’s leg was saved, and Wells plans to walk down the aisle at her wedding in November. She...
Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama
A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
Does your child have the flu? Cases are increasing in Alabama, prompting remote learning
Alabama is reporting high levels of influenza, including lots of doctor’s visits for children and young people, officials said Monday. At least two school districts have had to briefly change operations due to sickness and absences. Alexander City Schools will shift to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday due to...
Alabama wage gap task force to push for childcare, education priorities in next legislative session
Members of Alabama’s Work Force and Wage Gap Task Force created a list of legislative priorities during their third meeting Monday, including fair practices surrounding wages and hiring, access to quality childcare and education and training to prepare girls for jobs in various fields. The task force will now...
Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today
It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
201K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 16