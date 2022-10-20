With so many resources at our disposal, from cookbooks to Food Network and the endless stream of recipes, videos, and hacks to be found on social media, home cooks have never had more opportunities to learn new skills and hone in on their homemade creations. However, there will always be some of us out there who can't seem to make magic happen in the kitchen beyond bowls of cereal and instant mac and cheese. That's where Anne Burrell comes in. The unsung hero of all the worst cooks out there, the chef and TV personality is known for her passion for teaching in the kitchen — always with a side of sass.

