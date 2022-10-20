ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dear Grand Rapids: If You’re Eating Out Please Treat The Staff Better

Unless you've been living under a rock, the past three years have been a bit crazy. The Covid-19 pandemic set off a massive avalanche of chaos for the entire world. One of the biggest things I've noticed (and you probably have as well) is that restaurants and fast food establishments are short-staffed and sometimes out of certain things because of the Great Resignation and supply chain issues.
GRPD advises unsheltered community to exercise caution, following murder of 46-year-old man

Grand Rapids’ Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) states unhoused community members are at increased risk for danger, especially overnight when sleeping outside and alone. The group issued an advisory message after a body was found on the 700 block of Bridge Street last week. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Santino “Taco” Ysasi. The case has been ruled a homicide.
Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
