Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Construction on Major Intersection Downtown Grand Rapids Delayed AGAIN
One positive with the weather getting colder is that is usually means the end of West Michigan "construction season"... Well, a major project downtown Grand Rapids has been delayed yet again. If you've been downtown recently, you've likely noticed it's been a bit hard to navigate. The intersection of Fulton...
Shoreline Drive road narrowing study changes lanes in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The experimental narrowing of a Muskegon thoroughfare is switching lanes starting this week. One lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive/Business U.S. 31 are being shut down for several weeks as part of a road diet study. The city of Muskegon decided to coincide the first...
Did You Know There’s A Little Island Getaway Right By Kalamazoo?
I love continuing to discover new things since I moved here in 2017. One thing I had never seen was Maple Isle located in Paw Paw, which is an island park that looks like it's the ultimate kid hang out, but also a nice place to picnic for the family as well.
Ottawa Co. Road Commission adds 4-way stops to 2 troubled intersections
Crews from the Ottawa County Road Commission are making changes to two key intersections across the county in the name of safety.
Additional stop signs to be installed at dangerous Ottawa County intersections
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews will install additional stop signs at two Ottawa County intersections that have experienced above average crash rates. The change will lead to stop signs for traffic traveling from all directions at those intersections. Stop signs to create all-way stops will be installed Monday, Oct....
These 2 Michigan Cities are the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
From historic town districts to beautiful mountains and beaches, there is so much beauty to soak in throughout the United States of America. Architectural Digest compiled a list of 55 of the most beautiful small towns in the entire country. The best part is you do not have to travel...
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
Growing West Side homeless population on edge after killing
John Schlotter, who is homeless, said he had heard about the brutal death on Oct. 19 of Santino Ysasi behind the now-closed Saint James Catholic Church.
Dear Grand Rapids: If You’re Eating Out Please Treat The Staff Better
Unless you've been living under a rock, the past three years have been a bit crazy. The Covid-19 pandemic set off a massive avalanche of chaos for the entire world. One of the biggest things I've noticed (and you probably have as well) is that restaurants and fast food establishments are short-staffed and sometimes out of certain things because of the Great Resignation and supply chain issues.
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan
Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
10 Helpful West Michigan Facebook Groups You Need To Join Now
Facebook has taken over my life recently. Recently, I have joined so many groups that my head is still spinning from all of the interactions and notifications. If you want to find your community, find a great place to eat or simply want to vent about what's going on in Grand Rapids or West Michigan, I have your solution.
Meijer Employees Made Sandy The Pony Out Of Hay To Help A Local Food Pantry
Growing up as a kid I used to beg my mom to let me ride Sandy The Pony after we were done checking out with all of our groceries. The thing I loved about Meijer is that they always set out pennies so no child would miss out on the opportunity to get a ride.
Dispatch: Two shot in Muskegon Heights
Two people were hurt in a shooting in Muskegon Heights on Monday.
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Watch Pros Carve a Massive 1300 Pound Pumpkin Downtown Grand Rapids
This Friday watch as professionals create a massive work of art out of a GIANT 1,300-pound pumpkin downtown Grand Rapids!. Artists from Ice Guru Events will be showing off their skills at Rosa Parks Circle October 28th, starting at 3p.m. Michigan-based chef Randy Finch and his team of ice artists...
Grand Rapids’ Popsicle Makers Open New Smash Burger Takeout Restaurant
You're gonna want to smash these yummy-looking smash burgers!. Founders of Grand Rapids' Any Colour You Like Proper Made Popsicles, Jason and Korin, have opened a new mom and pop takeout joint. The new restaurant, Black Napkin, is located at 966 Fulton St. East. The site is the former home...
Missing Michigan family found hundreds of miles from home
A family missing from Fremont, Michigan, has been found in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Department said.
wgvunews.org
GRPD advises unsheltered community to exercise caution, following murder of 46-year-old man
Grand Rapids’ Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) states unhoused community members are at increased risk for danger, especially overnight when sleeping outside and alone. The group issued an advisory message after a body was found on the 700 block of Bridge Street last week. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Santino “Taco” Ysasi. The case has been ruled a homicide.
Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
Christmas Lite Show In Grand Rapids Opening November 12th
The Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark is returning for 2022 and will open on November 12th. That will be the only chance you have to walk through the light display before it opens to vehicles later this winter. When is the 2022 Winter Wonder Walk in Grand Rapids?. This...
