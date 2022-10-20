ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallen Knoxville Firefighters honored during Memorial Service

By Hope McAlee
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Knoxville Fire Department held its annual Day of Honor memorial service recognizing fallen firefighters.

The event was held at Mary Costa Plaza at the Knoxville Coliseum. It honored members of the Knoxville Fire Department who have died in the line of duty and retired members who passed away since the last memorial service.

The event began with a processional by the KFD Honor Guard and bagpiper Kelly Shipe. Chief Stan Sharp and Mayor Indya Kincannon placed a wreath in honor of the firefighters.

Those honored includes:

Members of the Knoxville Fire Department who have died in the line of duty:

  • George H. Smith
  • John J. Dunn
  • Captain William F. Maxley
  • Lloyd C. Scruggs
  • J. C. Flenniken
  • Fred M. “Jack” Sexton
  • William C. Reed.
  • Chief Sam B. Boyd
  • Captain Howard O. Gray
  • Henry Clay Lawless
  • Raymond H. “Shorty” Nash
  • Fred Everett Boatman
  • Captain Charles E. Youngblood
  • Louie A. McCaughan
  • Captain Tom F. Heagerty
  • William Scott Popejoy, Jr.
  • Captain Henry “Pat” Mitchell
  • James H. May
  • Carl Eugene Smith
  • Captain Worley Sharp
  • Michael A. Fletcher
  • Joe E. Tarwater
  • Captain Robert L. “Buddy” Blankenship
  • Captain John O. “Slim” Pickens

Retired members who have passed away since the last memorial service:

  • Samuel Brabston
  • James Fritts
  • Herman Helton
  • Cecil “Sonny” Lee
  • Jess McCarter
  • William Mynatt
  • Ewell “Bullet” Reppeto
  • Billy Smith
  • Kenneth Burnette
  • John “Gibbs” Hammond
  • Alfred Johnson
  • Ralph Mantooth
  • William “Red” McGinnis
  • Daniel Potter
  • Donald Scates
Knoxville Fire Department Honor Guard Members who were listed in the program include:

  • Robby Copas
  • Chris Henkle
  • Greg Perrin
  • Harrison James
  • Justin Ingle
  • Raymond Whaley
  • Thomas Cole
  • Bobby Russell
  • Todd Young
  • Chris Patterson
  • Pat Perrin
  • Jeff Jones
  • Phillip Woods
  • Robert Medders
  • Michael Dyke

This memorial service began in 1977. The first Knoxville firefighter who lost their life was in 1904.

