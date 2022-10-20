ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa temporarily halts westbound traffic, ADOT says

MESA, Ariz. - Westbound lanes of Loop 202 in Mesa reopened following a fiery crash Sunday afternoon that killed a person, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says. "The vehicle reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Rd and erupted in flames. One occupant was trapped," the Arizona Department of Public Safety says. "The cause of the collision is unknown."
MESA, AZ
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Mesa. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

DPS trooper dragged by driver during traffic stop near State Route 303

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was dragged by a driver in Peoria early Sunday morning. DPS officials say that a trooper was attempting to stop a car near State Route 303 and Happy Valley Road. The driver of the vehicle tried to speed away, dragging the trooper until they were able to get away. Eventually, other DPS troopers were able to stop the car and arrest the driver.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

AZFAMILY | Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail

On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. The high country, including Flagstaff, is under a high wind warning till 11 a.m. on Sunday. Woman hospitalized, dogs dead from house fire in north Phoenix. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Troopers: Wrong-way drunk driver was 2x over the legal limit when arrested on Loop 202 in Mesa

MESA, AZ- (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is now in custody after allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence near Mesa late Sunday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple 911 calls were received of a driver going eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR-202 near Alma School just before midnight. With the assistance of the police helicopters and troopers in the area, they were able to locate the driver still heading the wrong way near Recker Road. Troopers stopped traffic in the area so they could perform a PIT maneuver, successfully stopping the vehicle.
MESA, AZ
Arizona Mirror

More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Two dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash near Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning. Peoria Police Department officers say a car crashed into a motorcycle near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Authorities detained a...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Surprise ranks No. 1 in U.S. for attracting young homebuyers

The housing market is rapidly changing, and it’s scaring off many young people who were planning to buy their first home. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed the 200 largest cities where more (and fewer) young people are buying homes and our findings show that Surprise ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities with the most young homebuyers.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman rescued off Papago Park trail by Phoenix, Tempe Fire rescue crews

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An injured woman was rescued off of Papago Park mountain trail by Phoenix and Tempe fire rescue crews Sunday morning. A 32-year-old woman called 911, reporting that she had hurt herself and had collapsed on the mountain, unable to get off of the trail. Technical rescue crews started heading up the trail around 9 a.m. and found the woman. Officials say she may have broken her ankle but was otherwise okay.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona gas prices expected to fall

The federal government announced that it is releasing gas from the nation’s oil reserves in hopes of countering OPEC’s move to cut back on production. John Treanor with AAA Arizona says gas prices have been falling recently. “There’s been another driving force here and that’s demand. Demand has...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy