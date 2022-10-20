FAIRLAWN, Va. (WSET) — Motor Mile Speedway hosted the "SMART" Modified Tour on Saturday Night for what turned out to be their championship night!. The SMART Tour was originally scheduled to be at Motor Mile on October 1st, but the heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian forced a reschedule. "SMART" already had races scheduled for October 8th and 15th at other tracks so the 22nd was the only option, according to Motor Mile Speedway.

