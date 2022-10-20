Read full article on original website
Here's your list of Halloween weekend events for the whole family
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Don't have plans for Halloween yet? We've got you covered with this list of events in the area for the whole family. 6-8 p.m. rain or shine at Coolwell Park Amherst, the Amherst County Recreation and Tourism Department will sponsor games, arts, crafts and a candy hunt.
Bucket list item: Go stargazing at Staunton River State Park
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Tourism Department is helping Virginians cross a pretty cool item off their bucket list. According to their Facebook page, folks can gather at Staunton River State Park for a public star viewing night. The Fall Star Party will take place on...
7th grader collects dog and cat food, donates to Roanoke Valley SPCA
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A 7th grader at Roanoke City Public Schools is putting others first, especially those with fur in the Star City. Grayson Hines, a James Breckinridge Middle School student proposed to Principal Dowdy that the school collect dog and cat food for the Roanoke Valley SPCA.
Bedford cafe celebrates one year of business
BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — It's the one year anniversary of business for Bridge Street Cafe in Bedford. They held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate. They said they wanted to thank everyone who came out to celebrate the one-year anniversary. " We are proud to have Bridge Street...
Foundation awards $160,000+ in scholarships for Virginia students
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation announces that it awarded $160,762 in general scholarships to 107 students attending the fall 2022 semester at Virginia Western Community College. The scholarship application for the spring 2023 semester is open until Oct. 31, 2022, HERE. VWCC also...
Ferrum college celebrates 2022 alumni award recipients
FERRUM, Va. (WSET) — Ferrum College alumni, faculty, and staff gathered during Homecoming Weekend to celebrate this year’s three annual alumni awards. The awardees were the following according to the college:. Young Alumni - Matthew Woods '12. Distinguished Alumni - Carthan Currin '84. Beckham Medallion, Phyllis Karavatakis '76.
Radford University nursing program named best in Virginia by registerednursing.org
RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — Radford University's School of Nursing has been ranked the best in Virginia by registerednursing.org for 2023. The Radford nursing programs scored 98.53 out of a possible 100, landing them at the top of the list. This is the fifth annual ranking presented by the website.
Podcast Called 'Life Liberty Happiness' Taping in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Megyn Kelly is one of many guests who have taped a podcast called 'Life Liberty Happiness.' It airs Wednesday's at 5 p.m. and put on by Watts Creative Studios. Emily got to chat with the host and find out what you can expect if you listen!
It's not a race to the race, traffic congestion expected at Martinsville Speedway: VDOT
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — With a weekend full of racing, drivers should expect an increased volume of traffic in the vicinity of Martinsville Speedway on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. For the race being held on Sunday, the Virginia Department of Transportation encourages race fans driving to and from Martinsville...
Motor Mile Speedway hosted the 'SMART' Modified tour on October 22
FAIRLAWN, Va. (WSET) — Motor Mile Speedway hosted the "SMART" Modified Tour on Saturday Night for what turned out to be their championship night!. The SMART Tour was originally scheduled to be at Motor Mile on October 1st, but the heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian forced a reschedule. "SMART" already had races scheduled for October 8th and 15th at other tracks so the 22nd was the only option, according to Motor Mile Speedway.
42-year-old man found dead after reported drowning at Smith Mountain Lake: Deputies
UNION HALL, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office communications center received a call for possible drowning on Saturday. This incident happened at the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off a boat into the water...
Motorcyclist dies in crash with truck in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — James Frith, a 22-year-old man from Union Hall, Virginia, died Saturday after a crash with his motorcycle and a truck in Franklin County, Virginia State Police said. On Saturday evening around 7 p.m. Frith was traveling on Old Franklin Turnpike at a high rate...
Squadron Civil Air Patrol and U.S. Air Force hold joint training at Danville airport
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Civil Air Patrol’s Danville Squadron joined pilots from CAP-USAF (Civil Air Patrol-US Air Force) in the “CAP-USAF Flight Clinic” air and ground training last week. While pilots practiced in CAP aircraft, 20 CAP cadets aged 12-18 practiced aircraft marshaling (directing aircraft...
VSP looking for individual for questioning in hit-and-run that killed Concord man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Police is asking for the community's help to identify someone they are looking to question about a hit-and-run in Bedford County that killed a Concord man. VSP said the individual pictured is wanted for questioning in an incident on Route 460,...
Gunshot struck university-owned apartment, RCPD investigates: Radford University police
RADFORD CITY, Va. (WSET) — Radford University police officers were dispatched regarding a gunshot that struck a university-owned apartment, Radford University Police Department said. This incident happened at the 1100 block of Clement Street on Saturday at approximately 7:14 p.m. Radford University Police Department said that the Radford City...
'There is a remedy:' Martinsville superintendent speaks on scores from new NAEP report
(WSET) — A new national report shows fourth and eighth graders fell behind in reading. It also shows the largest decline ever in math. Scores also dropped here in Virginia, according to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Martinsville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley, a former...
Danville Fire Crews rescue 3 dogs from mobile home fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Dept. responded to a fire at the Danville Mobile Home Court shortly after 4 p.m. Crews reported a single-wide mobile home with smoke showing from the front at 120 Piney Forest Road, Lot 12. All of the people were outside prior to...
Man with loaded gun stopped from boarding plane in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man with a loaded gun was prevented from boarding a plane in Roanoke on Monday--the eighth such instance this year, TSA said. It's an unusually high amount of guns found at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport this year, and in fact, is the most guns ever found in a single year at the airport. The year isn't even over, meaning more guns may continue to be found as holiday traveling begins to pick up.
