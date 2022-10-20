ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

WSET

Here's your list of Halloween weekend events for the whole family

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Don't have plans for Halloween yet? We've got you covered with this list of events in the area for the whole family. 6-8 p.m. rain or shine at Coolwell Park Amherst, the Amherst County Recreation and Tourism Department will sponsor games, arts, crafts and a candy hunt.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bucket list item: Go stargazing at Staunton River State Park

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Tourism Department is helping Virginians cross a pretty cool item off their bucket list. According to their Facebook page, folks can gather at Staunton River State Park for a public star viewing night. The Fall Star Party will take place on...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSET

7th grader collects dog and cat food, donates to Roanoke Valley SPCA

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A 7th grader at Roanoke City Public Schools is putting others first, especially those with fur in the Star City. Grayson Hines, a James Breckinridge Middle School student proposed to Principal Dowdy that the school collect dog and cat food for the Roanoke Valley SPCA.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Bedford cafe celebrates one year of business

BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — It's the one year anniversary of business for Bridge Street Cafe in Bedford. They held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate. They said they wanted to thank everyone who came out to celebrate the one-year anniversary. " We are proud to have Bridge Street...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Foundation awards $160,000+ in scholarships for Virginia students

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation announces that it awarded $160,762 in general scholarships to 107 students attending the fall 2022 semester at Virginia Western Community College. The scholarship application for the spring 2023 semester is open until Oct. 31, 2022, HERE. VWCC also...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Ferrum college celebrates 2022 alumni award recipients

FERRUM, Va. (WSET) — Ferrum College alumni, faculty, and staff gathered during Homecoming Weekend to celebrate this year’s three annual alumni awards. The awardees were the following according to the college:. Young Alumni - Matthew Woods '12. Distinguished Alumni - Carthan Currin '84. Beckham Medallion, Phyllis Karavatakis '76.
FERRUM, VA
WSET

Podcast Called 'Life Liberty Happiness' Taping in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Megyn Kelly is one of many guests who have taped a podcast called 'Life Liberty Happiness.' It airs Wednesday's at 5 p.m. and put on by Watts Creative Studios. Emily got to chat with the host and find out what you can expect if you listen!
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Motor Mile Speedway hosted the 'SMART' Modified tour on October 22

FAIRLAWN, Va. (WSET) — Motor Mile Speedway hosted the "SMART" Modified Tour on Saturday Night for what turned out to be their championship night!. The SMART Tour was originally scheduled to be at Motor Mile on October 1st, but the heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian forced a reschedule. "SMART" already had races scheduled for October 8th and 15th at other tracks so the 22nd was the only option, according to Motor Mile Speedway.
FAIRLAWN, VA
WSET

Motorcyclist dies in crash with truck in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — James Frith, a 22-year-old man from Union Hall, Virginia, died Saturday after a crash with his motorcycle and a truck in Franklin County, Virginia State Police said. On Saturday evening around 7 p.m. Frith was traveling on Old Franklin Turnpike at a high rate...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Danville Fire Crews rescue 3 dogs from mobile home fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Dept. responded to a fire at the Danville Mobile Home Court shortly after 4 p.m. Crews reported a single-wide mobile home with smoke showing from the front at 120 Piney Forest Road, Lot 12. All of the people were outside prior to...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Man with loaded gun stopped from boarding plane in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man with a loaded gun was prevented from boarding a plane in Roanoke on Monday--the eighth such instance this year, TSA said. It's an unusually high amount of guns found at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport this year, and in fact, is the most guns ever found in a single year at the airport. The year isn't even over, meaning more guns may continue to be found as holiday traveling begins to pick up.
ROANOKE, VA

