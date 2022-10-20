Victim identified in fatal crash near UCCS

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a motorcyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

20-year-old, Connor Breen, of Colorado Springs died on scene after being hit by the vehicle.

Officers were called to the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Mallow Road regarding a vehicle and motorcycle traffic crash. CSPD discovered that the motorcycle was traveling east on Austin Bluffs Parkway when a silver Audi sedan was traveling north on Mallow Road attempting to make a left turn to go east on Austin Bluffs.

When the vehicle began to make the left turn, the motorcyclist struck the driver’s side of the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene. CSPD says it is currently uncertain if speed was a factor in the crash.

Byrum is the 42nd fatality as a result of traffic crashes in Colorado Springs for 2022. At this same time in 2021, there were 38 fatal traffic crashes in Colorado Springs.

