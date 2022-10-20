ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

What’s that stench? Why a ‘rotten egg’ smell is wafting over parts of Lexington

By Beth Musgrave
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

A lack of rain and replacement of corroded parts at a Lexington wastewater treatment plant has led to a “rotten egg” smell in parts of the city.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilman Josh McCurn, who represents an area near the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant off of South Forbes Drive, said his office has received complaints dating back several weeks.

“It stinks,” McCurn said.

The city is in the process of replacing covers over concrete tunnels at the plant, which were the primary means of odor control. The caps were put on in the 1990s and have lead to corrosion of the concrete tunnels. Replacement of those covers and fixing those concrete tunnels means the odor is escaping, said Charlie Martin, director of water quality for the city.

“I know that it smells,” Martin said, who drives through the area near the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant on his way to work. “We are doing everything that we can to work at break-neck speed. If we had not had done this, the covers would have caved in.”

The contractors have put the covers back on during the weekends. The city is using chemical treatments to try to contain the odor.

“It has helped,” McCurn said of the temporary fix. “It’s not an end-all solution. It has significantly helped reduce the smell from what it was a week ago.”

However, the replacement of the covers at Town Branch won’t be completed until early December, Martin said.

Compounding the problem is a lack of rain.

Rainwater keeps wastewater moving, which helps with odor control, Martin said. There have been odor complaints in other parts of the city as well. The city’s other sewage treatment plant is West Hickman, which is on the south side of Lexington in Jessamine County.

“Looking at both plants together, the lack of rain equates to about 9 million gallons per day less flow than normal for this time of year,” Martin said. “Less flow means slower velocities in the pipes which means a longer time of travel from point A to point B. Long detention times means more odors.”

More rain and cooler temperatures will help, he said.

Other areas of the state including Louisville and Northern Kentucky have had similar odor complaints due to lack of rain, Martin said.

“I was at a meeting recently and the first 40 minutes was all about odor control,” Martin said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Lexington mayoral race hits home stretch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the home stretch for incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and her challenger Councilman David Kloiber. Crime and how to reduce it has emerged as a leading issue in the race, but the candidates have a lot to say when it comes to keeping Lexington affordable and how our city continues to grow.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Woman found dead from gunshot in Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning. Police were called around 4 a.m. for a report of shots being fired into a home on Maple Avenue near Loudon Avenue. Officers say a woman was found inside the home...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Parkette Drive-In sign to remain on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic piece of Lexington’s past will stay standing. The large neon sign for Parkette Drive-In will continue to stand on New Circle Road despite the restaurant’s closure earlier this year. The property owners say they reached a deal to lease the land to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Timing the showers & storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have been dry for several days in a row. That will change as a cold front blows in later tonight. Rain has been hard to come by here lately. Even with this next chance rolling into the region, you shouldn’t even expect a significant amount. I am even talking about the next system that gets in here for the weekend.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Boyle County road closed as crews work to remove hazardous boulders

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Boyle County road is closed while road crews work on a major project — one that will save lives by removing a looming threat. Large boulders weighing roughly 10 to 12 tons have been reported overlooking Mitchellsburg Knob, which is a widely traveled road. The foundation of the boulders has weakened over time, leading to concerns that they could fall and crush passing drivers. To make matters worse, there’s a deep ravine on the other side of the road, meaning drivers could also fall in should the rocks tumble. Workers with heavy machinery are now working to knock the boulders down, and the road is closed during the process.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Lexington vape shop robbery caught on camera

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A DoorDash driver who was working in the area says one of the men pointed a gun and demanded him to move out of the way, as he ran outside Ignited Vape Shop on Richmond Road. An employee here said he chased the two...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington hosts annual Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Hundreds of people came to downtown Lexington for the Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade. People said event is unlike any other. Nevaeh Southern and her mom waited at the fence for the parade to start. “There’s a parade and candy. I like standing here for the candy,”...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

40k free books distributed in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Schools partnered with AFT Kentucky 120 United and First Book to distribute 40,000 free books in Lexington on Saturday. “Reading starts the minute you’re born and it’s so crucial to development,” said organizer for AFT KY 120 United, Nema Brewer. “This is a strong message that we’re sending today. It’s saying, ‘hey We’re here. we want to be part of this community. We wanna work together. Let’s do this Lexington and I think that we can be a beacon for the state and what can be done when teachers and public school employees have that voice and that seat. I mean this just shows you today how hungry Fayette County is for this.”
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

3 shot in Lexington early Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to Lexington police, officers were called to the area of East Loudon Avenue and Winchester Road for a shots-fired call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot and property damaged from the gunfire....
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
13K+
Followers
473
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy