Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
Iowa Is One Of the Safest States In America in 2022
When you wake up and go to school or work, are you confident you'll make it back home? It seems like every week we're learning about a new mass shooting or natural disaster. Hate crimes are at an all-time high, there are people who fear for their lives if they get COVID, it's no surprise a lot of Americans feel unsafe on a daily basis.
Elton John Awed By Iowa Marching Band’s Historic Performance
Hold onto your tubas! These band kids were in for an awesome surprise!. Elton John has been traveling all across the globe for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour this past year. John has performed at some of the biggest music venues all over, but one place you never thought he'd spend too much time in is in the Midwest.
How Iowans Can Make an Extra $10,000 Off Their Dogs
First off, I'll start by saying that I think making a Facebook or Instagram page for your dog is pretty dumb. I know several people who run three or more Instagram accounts -- one for themselves, a fake Instagram (or finsta), and one for their dogs. I don't understand the...
Debate Continues Over Des Moines Mountain Lion Sighting [WATCH]
The topic of mountain lions in the state of Iowa can be a controversial subject. Yes, the big cats are most certainly back in the Hawkeye state. But some disagree about just how many there are, and that the ones that are confirmed are merely just passing through. A recent mountain lion sighting in Des Moines has residents on edge and officials confused about just what they caught on tape in someone's backyard.
Eastern Iowa Native Stars in Hit TV Show Spinoff
Supernatural was one of the top shows on American television from 2005 to 2020. For those unfamiliar, IMDb sums up the show as two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, that "follow their father's footsteps as hunters, fighting evil supernatural beings of many kinds, including monsters, demons, and gods that roam the earth."
This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding
It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
Rating Cities In Iowa Rated Based on Their Smell [WATCH]
Iowa is a land of many smells. Sometimes these smells are very pleasant, sometimes not so much. When you have as many hog farmers as the state of Iowa does, you're bound to run into smells that may be less desirable. I've always wanted to ask a hog farmer what dealing with that smell is like every day. I really hope the answer starts with something like "smells like money."
Iowa Man Who’s Fought Through a Very Difficult Year Wins $1 Million
It's amazing how quickly your fortunes can change. Darryl Ingram isn't a guy who plays the lottery very much. As a matter of fact, he told the Iowa Lottery that he's probably only bought tickets about ten times in his lifetime. Buying them for back-to-back Powerball drawings ended up being one of the best decisions he's ever made.
Dang Flabbit! Iowans Don’t Curse…Much
Iowans don't swear...according to some sort of science. A recent study came out that gave us a better insight into just how much soap we should be using to clean out our mouths with. According to a site called Word Tips, Iowa doesn't freakin' curse much compared to the rest of the country.
Traveling Internet Personality Visits Iowa for the First Time [VIDEO]
If you like to travel, hike, explore other towns, or enjoy the great outdoors, you have to start following along with AMomExplores. Whichever social media website you use the most, this midwestern mom from Wisconsin puts together some of the coolest travel tips and tricks content on the internet. Emily,...
What Does It Mean If You See This Unique Pumpkin in Iowa?
Fall is one of the best seasons of the year. The colors on the trees are amazing, football is in full swing, flannels are being worn on Fridays, and Halloween is right around the corner. Ask any kid what their favorite part of Halloween is and you're likely to hear dressing up in their favorite costume or trick or treating.
Some Iowa Podcasters Were Featured on a Famous Comedian’s Podcast
It was a big week for three guys from Eastern Iowa! The members of the Confused Breakfast podcast were invited to be on comedian Bert Kreischer's Bertcast in LA. Confused Breakfast is a local podcast hosted by three local guys: AJ Vens, Sean Prior, and Mike Schulte. You may recognize Mike as the drummer of the popular band The Pork Tornadoes. The podcast isn't about music, through. It's all about movies! The official website describes it as:
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
Wait, Is It Legal To Take a “Ballot Selfie” in Iowa?
You Voted! Good for you. Really, I believe you and I'm proud of you. You don't need to prove it to me on social media. In case you've been living under a rock, early voting is underway in Iowa and other states, ahead of the November 8 "midterm" elections. An election is an important exercise in making our voices heard in the direction of our country. To some people, it also means a photo-op, for visual proof. It means people feel the need to display the completion of their sacred right and obligation to vote, by posting a "selfie" of it on social media.
Iowa’s Amazing Run of New Lottery Millionaires Continues
Over the last few months, Iowa has been on a big run of people winning at least a million dollars. It's happened again!. Since August, there have been five different occasions where a ticket sold in Iowa was worth major moolah. Three of the winners have come in the last six weeks.
Iowa’s Underage Drinking Laws Aren’t As Strict As You Think
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. I want to start by saying that in no way is this piece an attempt to glorify or promote underage drinking, or drinking in general. I did some digging, and I found Iowa, and most other states, are fairly relaxed when it comes to minors drinking in certain circumstances.
Iowa Schools Warn of the Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
The 'One Chip Challenge' created by the Paqui tortilla chip brand has been around since 2016, but it's really caught fire (no pun intended) on TikTok this year. If you're unfamiliar, the goal is to eat an extremely spicy chip that comes in a solo package and see how long one can last without eating or drinking anything else. The chip company encourages those who partake to post a video of their attempt online and share the 'level' they're able to reach.
Now Hear This: Iowa Stores Offering These Over-The-Counter
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an estimated 30 million Americans experience hearing loss but only about one-fifth seek treatment. Whether it be grandparents struggling to be fully immersed in the action of a grandkid's music recital or any hearing-challenged individual struggling in daily life due to their impairment, a new service at Hy-Vee is taking away some of the stigmas that may exist for them.
Blink & You’ll Miss This Iowa Easter Egg On SNL
Live from New York...it's a TINY reference to an Iowa musical act. On October 1st, Saturday Night Live returned for its 48th season. If you've been watching the Emmy winning late-night comedy show for years like I have, you probably noticed a whole bunch of new faces. At the end...
