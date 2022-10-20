Read full article on original website
Nick Young Says Ice Cube‘s BIG3 League Missed Payments To Players
Former NBA player Nick Young says that Ice Cube’s BIG3 league failed in keeping up with its payment schedule for players during its most recent season. During an interview with DJ Vlad, the Cali native shared insight into his BIG3 experience, which the 37-year-old joined under the Gilbert Arenas-led Enemies franchise in 2021. “I think they need to get back to traveling to all different cities like they was,” the shooting guard said when asked of his time with the league. “‘Cause this past year, it felt like things weren’t ran well ’cause sometimes we ain’t get our money. Things...
NBC Los Angeles
10 College Basketball Players to Watch for in 2022-23
10 college basketball players to watch for in 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New year, new college sensations. The last college basketball season was the year of the big men. Paolo Banchero of Duke, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga and Jabari Smith Jr. of Auburn captivated audiences en route to becoming the top three overall picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Watch: Antonio Reeves Talks UK Experience at Media Day
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves spoke at men's basketball media day on Tuesday, highlighting his experiences at UK so far, how the team has progressed since the trip to the Bahamas and more. The Illinois State transfer is looking to bring leadership and a heavy scoring presence to the Wildcats ...
Serena Williams teases return to the tennis court: 'I'm not retired'
Serena Williams said she is at a weird place in her life without competitive tennis. The 23 Grand Slams singles champion continued to allude to a return to the tennis court.
