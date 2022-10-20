The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the Danville Mobile Home Court, this afternoon, shortly after 4pm. First arriving units reported a single-wide mobile home with smoke showing from the front. All of the occupants were outside prior to the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters located three dogs inside, and they were removed with no injuries. The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire and determined the cause to be an electrical short underneath the trailer. The home sustained minor smoke damage on the inside and minor fire damage underneath. The American Red Cross will be assisting the family with housing for the night. The fire department responded with eighteen personnel, assisted by the Danville Police Department and the Danville Life Saving Crew.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO