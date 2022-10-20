Read full article on original website
Woman, boyfriend charged after shots fired behind Boone County Dollar General
A man and woman have been charged after shots were fired Sunday afternoon at the Verona Dollar General, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Alexis Lathea Beaver, 22 of Copper Hill, Virginia, admitted to firing multiple shots behind the Dollar General. Her boyfriend, Edwin Marcos Roman Romero, 40...
WSLS
26-year-old man dies in fatal Bedford County hit-and-run last month
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 26-year-old man is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County at the end of last month, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said the incident happened on Sept. 21 at 12:30 a.m. on Route 460 just west of Route 811 in Bedford County.
WSLS
Eleven charged after Operation ‘Candyman’ in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – 11 people are facing drug charges after a drug bust in Alleghany County, Sheriff Kevin Hall said. On Oct. 20, the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Forge Police Department, Department of Wildlife Resources, and Virginia State Police teamed up to conduct Operation “Candyman” in the 900 block of McCormick Boulevard in Clifton Forge.
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
WDBJ7.com
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota Monday. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three adults, including the driver, according to a spokesman with Roanoke County Public Schools. One person from the bus was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WSET
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 16 through 21
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from October 16 through 21. SEE IT: Surveillance video shows Lynchburg Quik-E store employee robbed at gunpoint. The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store on Sunday night. On...
wfirnews.com
Bedford County fatal hit and run
The Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the individual shown in the attached photographs. This individual is wanted for questioning in a Bedford County Fatal Hit and Run on Route 460, at 12:30 a.m. the morning of September 21, 2022. Description of the vehicle is a 2004-2007...
WSLS
Police search for person who shot at Radford University-owned apartment, no one hurt
RADFORD, Va. – Radford University Police say a University-owned building was struck by gunfire. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Clement Street. At the same time, Radford City Police were dispatched to Grove Avenue for reports of a firearm discharge. “It was quickly determined this incident was related and there was no immediate threat to public safety as the suspects left the area in a vehicle,” the University police department said in a Facebook post.
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after kidnapping, assault in Rockingham County
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping and “serious assault.” Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says that Raymond Lee Rivers III, 37, of Reidsville has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and larceny of a motor vehicle. […]
wfxrtv.com
Two hospitalized after crash involving bus with students on board
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Roanoke County school bus and a car in Roanoke. According to the Roanoke Police Department, it happened at the intersection of 5th St. NW and Shenandoah Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Three adults and...
wfxrtv.com
University-owned apartment struck by gunfire in Radford
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford University Police were dispatched after a gunshot was heard and a bullet struck a university-owned apartment. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 22 at approximately 7:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Clement Street. Radford City Police say they were also in the area at the time to investigate a discharge of a firearm just minutes earlier. Officers determined the incident to be related.
WDBJ7.com
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the person shown in the attached photographs. Police say the person is wanted for questioning about a fatal hit-and-run on Route 460 in Bedford County at 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022. 26-year-old Aaron Collins of Concord...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Oct 22) at 6:54 p.m. on Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705 in Franklin County. A 2004 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Route 40 at a high rate of speed, when the motorcycle struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, which was making a left turn onto Route 40 from Route 705.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash in Franklin County Saturday night. James Dean Frith, 22 of Union Hall, died at the scene of the crash along Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705. Police say Frith...
Greensboro man charged in the murder of a woman in Virginia after FBI investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing a murder charge in relation to the death of a woman in Virginia. On Oct. 7, Bedford County deputies responded to a call about a 28-year-old woman who was unresponsive. The woman was identified as Katlyn Montgomery; of Forest, Virginia; and she was taken to Lynchburg […]
WSLS
Police searching for suspects after armed carjacking in Vinton
VINTON, Va. – The Vinton Police Department is searching for suspects after an armed carjacking in Vinton Wednesday. Police say they responded to reports of an armed carjacking at 116 Jefferson Ave. at 8:39 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities say they found the victim unharmed. Police say an early investigation...
WDBJ7.com
At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police in a crash Saturday night between a truck and a motorcycle. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. along VA-40 (Old Franklin Turnpike). The crash was...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police department to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD), in partnership with Horizon Behavioral Health, is recognizing National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. LPD will be having a collection event on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Horizon Behavioral Health parking lot, located at 2215 Langhorne Road.
wallstreetwindow.com
House fire at 120 Piney Forest Road, Lot 12 In Danville, Virginia
The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the Danville Mobile Home Court, this afternoon, shortly after 4pm. First arriving units reported a single-wide mobile home with smoke showing from the front. All of the occupants were outside prior to the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters located three dogs inside, and they were removed with no injuries. The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire and determined the cause to be an electrical short underneath the trailer. The home sustained minor smoke damage on the inside and minor fire damage underneath. The American Red Cross will be assisting the family with housing for the night. The fire department responded with eighteen personnel, assisted by the Danville Police Department and the Danville Life Saving Crew.
WSLS
VSP investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left a 59-year-old man dead Friday in Pittsylvania County. Authorities say the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626, three-tenths of a mile north of Route 928. A 1993 Chevrolet S-10 was heading south on Route...
