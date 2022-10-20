ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myqcountry.com

Corps awards contract to upgrade Missouri River levee at St. Joseph

Levee repairs along the Missouri River are ongoing and the Army Corps of Engineers has granted its largest contract ever for the Kansas City District to repair and raise the levee protecting St. Joseph as well as Elwood, Wathena, and Rosecrans Memorial Airport. The contract totals 14-Million dollars. It is...
