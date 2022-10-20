ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, FL

CBS Miami

Neighbors, police speak out on fatal shooting of motorcyclist on I-95

MIAMI -- Miami police have identified the motorcyclist who was gunned down Sunday night on I-95 while riding his motorcycle as concerned neighbors are speaking out about this case.Police are looking into whether this was a case of road rage or whether the victim was targeted by someone or some people he knew.Miami police spokeswoman, Kiara Delva says 22-year-old Oscar Garcia of Miami was riding his motorcycle southbound on I-95 around 7:30 pm when he was shot near N.W. 75TH St. He was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami. Ashley Nicole García has been reported missing since Saturday. She’s 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs approx. 110 pounds, and has red hair & brown eyes. She...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for 12-year-old who went missing in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Ashley Nicole García was reported missing from the Little Havana area since Saturday. She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman who went missing in Coconut Grove

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Coconut Grove. According to City of Miami Police, 34-year-old Lauren Weyer was last seen Saturday at around 2:50 p.m. in an unspecified part of Coconut Grove. Weyer stands 5 feet, 10...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO deputy involved in rollover crash on I-95 NB ramp in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sherriff’s Office deputy was involved in a rollover crash in Oakland Park, sending him to the hospital. Authorities said the deputy was responding to a call when he crashed near a construction site along the northbound exit ramp of Interstate 95 and Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 5 a.m., Sunday.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder

MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County,  police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for missing 12-year-old in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl. Emma Bleidt, 12, was last seen Thursday afternoon near Cypress Run Alternative School in Pompano Beach. She has reddish blonde hair and was last seen wearing khaki pants,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

1 hurt in overnight stabbing in Little Havana, police say

MIAMI – Miami police investigated a stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood overnight Monday. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson with the Miami Police Department, said units responded to the First Apartments, on Southwest First Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 2 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man detained in connection to stolen Amazon truck in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A stolen Amazon truck was found in a North Miami Beach neighborhood, and a man has been detained in connection to it. The North Miami Beach Police Department and the North Miami Police Department may now be working side by side in this case of a stolen Amazon truck that was found on Monday.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL

