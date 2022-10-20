Read full article on original website
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 14-year-old girl who ran away in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Coral Springs seek the public’s help in their search for a missing teen. According to Coral Springs Police, 14-year-old Kayla Slayden ran away and was last seen along the 11300 block of Northwest 39th Street, at around 5 a.m., Sunday. Slayden stands...
WSVN-TV
Police: 14-year-old girl who ran away in Coral Springs found safe
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Coral Springs have safely located a missing teen. According to Coral Springs Police, 14-year-old Kayla Slayden had run away and had been last seen along the 11300 block of Northwest 39th Street, at around 5 a.m., Sunday. Slayden stands 5 feet, 2 inches...
fox35orlando.com
10-year-old Florida girl runs away from possible abduction attempt
Surveillance video shared by authorities in Fort Lauderdale show a young girl running away after a man attempted to abduct here, authorities said. Detectives believe the suspect briefly follows the girl before turning away (located in upper right corner of video).
VIDEO: Man attempts to abduct 10-year-old girl walking to school, police searching for suspect
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating after officers said a man attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl.
Neighbors, police speak out on fatal shooting of motorcyclist on I-95
MIAMI -- Miami police have identified the motorcyclist who was gunned down Sunday night on I-95 while riding his motorcycle as concerned neighbors are speaking out about this case.Police are looking into whether this was a case of road rage or whether the victim was targeted by someone or some people he knew.Miami police spokeswoman, Kiara Delva says 22-year-old Oscar Garcia of Miami was riding his motorcycle southbound on I-95 around 7:30 pm when he was shot near N.W. 75TH St. He was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke...
WSVN-TV
Homestead Police officers rescue man, 8-year-old son from drowning in canal
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida father is opening up and expressing his gratitude toward the police officers who jumped into action when he and his son found themselves fighting for their lives in a canal. Derrance Hatfield said he’s infinitely grateful after a group of Homestead Police officers...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami. Ashley Nicole García has been reported missing since Saturday. She’s 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs approx. 110 pounds, and has red hair & brown eyes. She...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for 12-year-old who went missing in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Ashley Nicole García was reported missing from the Little Havana area since Saturday. She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest teacher accused of inappropriate behavior in Hallandale Beach
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher accused of unacceptable and criminal behavior is now behind bars. According to a judge, the teacher, Lavelle Gordon, cannot have any contact with any minors, and he won’t be returning to the school anytime soon. Gordon is accused with having...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 12-year-old girl who went missing in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Bianza Toutebon was last seen along the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue on Wednesday. She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall,...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for gunman who shot 22-year-old motorcyclist on I-95 in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for the gunman who took the life of a 22-year-old motorcyclist, who was shot several times while traveling on Interstate 95. Cell phone video showed someone riding on I-95 South in Miami on an orange and white KTM Dirt Bike. According to police,...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman who went missing in Coconut Grove
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Coconut Grove. According to City of Miami Police, 34-year-old Lauren Weyer was last seen Saturday at around 2:50 p.m. in an unspecified part of Coconut Grove. Weyer stands 5 feet, 10...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy involved in rollover crash on I-95 NB ramp in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sherriff’s Office deputy was involved in a rollover crash in Oakland Park, sending him to the hospital. Authorities said the deputy was responding to a call when he crashed near a construction site along the northbound exit ramp of Interstate 95 and Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 5 a.m., Sunday.
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for missing 12-year-old in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl. Emma Bleidt, 12, was last seen Thursday afternoon near Cypress Run Alternative School in Pompano Beach. She has reddish blonde hair and was last seen wearing khaki pants,...
NBC Miami
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Another Woman Multiple Times in Pembroke Pines
A woman is facing charges after stabbing another woman multiple times on Sunday, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department. According to the arrest report, 31-year-old Iesha Richards stabbed a woman multiple times near 1265 Southwest 101th Terrace shortly after 5 a.m. Police received multiple 911 calls from the area...
Click10.com
1 hurt in overnight stabbing in Little Havana, police say
MIAMI – Miami police investigated a stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood overnight Monday. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson with the Miami Police Department, said units responded to the First Apartments, on Southwest First Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 2 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
WSVN-TV
Man accused of stealing Amazon truck in North Miami set to face judge
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who was arrested for allegedly stealing an Amazon truck is set to make a court appearance . The suspect, 26-year-old Anderson Arisda, was arrested on Monday. He is expected to face a judge and answer to several charges, Tuesday. According to police, they were in...
WSVN-TV
Man detained in connection to stolen Amazon truck in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A stolen Amazon truck was found in a North Miami Beach neighborhood, and a man has been detained in connection to it. The North Miami Beach Police Department and the North Miami Police Department may now be working side by side in this case of a stolen Amazon truck that was found on Monday.
