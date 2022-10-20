Read full article on original website
Faculty Members Schiff, Yung Recognized by Technology Alliance of CNY
Two Syracuse University faculty members have been honored for their research sector and teaching work by the Technology Alliance of Central New York (TACNY). The organization recognized Eric Schiff, professor of physics in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Pun To (Douglas) Yung, associate teaching professor of biomedical and chemical engineering in the College of Engineering and Computer Science (ECS). Schiff was presented with the organization’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award and Yung was recognized as College Educator of the Year. The awards were presented at the group’s recent 22nd annual celebration event.
Join Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Creator of the 1619 Project, for a Conversation About the True Contributions of Black Americans
Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project and staff writer for The New York Times Magazine Nikole Hannah-Jones will share her experiences and writings in an upcoming campuswide conversation on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The event, which is co-sponsored by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, will take place at the Syracuse University Art Museum.
Liu Inducted Into National Institute of Food and Agriculture Hall of Fame
Zhanjiang (John) Liu, professor of biology in the College of Arts and Sciences and the University’s vice president for international strategy, has been inducted into the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) Hall of Fame as the organization’s 2022 honoree. The recognition cites an individual’s contributions to...
Academic Strategic Plan Engagement and Feedback Opportunities: Week of Oct. 24
Academic Strategic Planning: Making Progress, Encouraging Continued Engagement. Our efforts to reimagine and reshape our academic strategic plan are well underway. We are so grateful to everyone in our community for their collaborative engagement, candid input and enthusiastic participation. The attendance at our “Campus Conversations” has given us great confidence that our next academic strategic plan will contain the broad input of the depth and breadth of our diverse campus community.
Faculty Affairs’ Winders Focusing Efforts on Faculty Professional Development, DEIA, Communication, and Streamlined Workflows
Autonomous Systems Policy InstituteBoard of TrusteesDepartment of Geography and the EnvironmentDivision of Faculty Affairsfaculty and staffMaxwell School of Citizenship and Public AffairsUniversity Senate. Jamie Winders arrived at the University in 2004, a new faculty member right out of graduate school. Ten years later, as department chair, she began to think...
Community Folk Art Center Celebrates 50 Years
Habibatou Traore ’24 was in her first weeks at Syracuse University when she heard African drumming during an activities fair for new students last fall. She followed their sound to Joshua Williams, who teaches West African dance and drumming at the University’s Community Folk Art Center (CFAC). At Williams’ suggestion, the sociology major visited CFAC, and now works there as a work-study student. “The constant celebration of Black excellence, whether it be highlighting visual or performing arts, is inspiring,” she says.
Special Collections Research Center Contributes to the Art Museum’s Exhibition ‘Precious Metal: Gold Across Space and Time’
Syracuse University Libraries’ Special Collections Research Center (SCRC) has selected collection items currently on view at the Syracuse University Art Museum’s most recent exhibition, “Precious Metal: Gold Across Space and Time.”. On view until Dec. 11, “Precious Metal” is a celebration of the fifth anniversary of the...
