The alternative rock band Tijuana Danger Dogs will perform at the Underground in Schine Student Center on Friday, Nov. 4, for the first-ever RockAbility. Hosted by the Disability Cultural Center (DCC), RockAbility was born from DCC director Carrie Ingersoll-Wood’s goal to host an event that both appealed to everyone on campus and helped destigmatize disability by centering disability as diversity. RockAbility will feature both live music from the Tijuana Danger Dogs and an opportunity for campus community members to learn more about disability culture.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO