Faculty Affairs’ Winders Focusing Efforts on Faculty Professional Development, DEIA, Communication, and Streamlined Workflows
Autonomous Systems Policy InstituteBoard of TrusteesDepartment of Geography and the EnvironmentDivision of Faculty Affairsfaculty and staffMaxwell School of Citizenship and Public AffairsUniversity Senate. Jamie Winders arrived at the University in 2004, a new faculty member right out of graduate school. Ten years later, as department chair, she began to think...
Liu Inducted Into National Institute of Food and Agriculture Hall of Fame
Zhanjiang (John) Liu, professor of biology in the College of Arts and Sciences and the University’s vice president for international strategy, has been inducted into the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) Hall of Fame as the organization’s 2022 honoree. The recognition cites an individual’s contributions to...
Disability Cultural Center Hosts Inaugural RockAbility
The alternative rock band Tijuana Danger Dogs will perform at the Underground in Schine Student Center on Friday, Nov. 4, for the first-ever RockAbility. Hosted by the Disability Cultural Center (DCC), RockAbility was born from DCC director Carrie Ingersoll-Wood’s goal to host an event that both appealed to everyone on campus and helped destigmatize disability by centering disability as diversity. RockAbility will feature both live music from the Tijuana Danger Dogs and an opportunity for campus community members to learn more about disability culture.
Join Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Creator of the 1619 Project, for a Conversation About the True Contributions of Black Americans
Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project and staff writer for The New York Times Magazine Nikole Hannah-Jones will share her experiences and writings in an upcoming campuswide conversation on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The event, which is co-sponsored by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, will take place at the Syracuse University Art Museum.
Special Collections Research Center Contributes to the Art Museum’s Exhibition ‘Precious Metal: Gold Across Space and Time’
Syracuse University Libraries’ Special Collections Research Center (SCRC) has selected collection items currently on view at the Syracuse University Art Museum’s most recent exhibition, “Precious Metal: Gold Across Space and Time.”. On view until Dec. 11, “Precious Metal” is a celebration of the fifth anniversary of the...
