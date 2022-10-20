Two Syracuse University faculty members have been honored for their research sector and teaching work by the Technology Alliance of Central New York (TACNY). The organization recognized Eric Schiff, professor of physics in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Pun To (Douglas) Yung, associate teaching professor of biomedical and chemical engineering in the College of Engineering and Computer Science (ECS). Schiff was presented with the organization’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award and Yung was recognized as College Educator of the Year. The awards were presented at the group’s recent 22nd annual celebration event.

4 HOURS AGO