Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Is Illinois Legit?

Todd and I get together for another Monday Night Therapy Session!. First of all, I got to announce the winners of the first-ever T-shirt giveaway for our CobbyCorn.com website. ﻿I used Kingsumo software for this giveaway because it picked the winners and not me, so we’ll be using that for any more giveaways in the future.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Corn Nation

Is Nebraska Due to Change Up their Uniforms

For many years Nebraska was the pinnacle of college football and the Red N meant that you were going to face not only one of the best programs but maybe the most physical. But times have changed. Nebraska has experienced nearly a decade of embarrassment and too many people ask, why does Netflix have a football helmet.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Priscilla Joseph comments on Huskers job causes stir

As the Nebraska football team’s season has marched on, there have been quite a few twists and turns in the search for the man who will formally and permanently replace Scott Frost. One of the bigger twists of the last week to 10 days has been what can be perceived as a rather strong push to get the interim tag removed from Mickey Joseph’s job title. However, while that push does indeed seem strong, one of the questions that have popped up has been, “does he really want the job?”
LINCOLN, NE
mountonline.org

Huskers Attempt to Flush Away Their Past

The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team has been nothing more than a complete and utter disappointment. The Blackshirts have a putrid 1-3 record through the first 4 weeks of the college football season. Scott Frost, the now former head coach, has already been fired, along with defensive coordinator Erik Shanander. Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball Tops the NCAA Coaches Poll

Nebraska volleyball is #1 in the NCAA Coaches Poll again. Nebraska started the season ranked #1 but moved to #2 after Texas had some impressive wins. Nebraska moved to #3 after losing to Stanford on September 13th in four sets. #1 Nebraska. #2 Texas. #3 San Diego. #4 Louisville. #5...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball is Flying High, Easily Beats Illinois

Nebraska won and won big. Nebraska was better in every statistical category over Illinois tonight in front of a sell out crowd in Huff Hall in Champaign, IL. Nebraska hit .320 as a team, was able to side out at 76% rate and had 44 digs compared to 29 for Illinois. Those numbers are the quantifiable parts of the game. Qualitatively, Nebraska was faster, jumped higher and out hustled their opponent.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Corn Nation

A Sellout in Illinois as #3 Nebraska Volleyball Comes to Town

#3 Nebraska (17-1, B1G 9-0) vs Illinois (9-10, B1G 4-5) When: Saturday, October 22 2022, 6 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (16-1, B1G 8-0) Huff Hall in Champaign, IL doesn’t always sellout, but when #3 Nebraska comes to town, it is a hot ticket. Nebraska volleyball is playing well. They have hit a streak as a team and are executing the offense and defense to another level compared to where they were earlier in the season. They are able to shut teams down with their defense and convert their defense into offense. They have won 10 straight matches and the last five as 3-0 victories.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm

OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

🏐 Nebraska Volleyball Subdistrict Playoffs - Scoreboard

🏐 Nebraska Volleyball Subdistrict Playoffs - Scoreboard. Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 25-18 Chase County def. Hershey, 18-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 15-5 Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-11, 25-19 Mitchell def. Perkins County, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15 Bayard 3, Mitchell 0. TUE Finals: Gordon/Rushville vs. Bayard - 6:00. D1-12...
NEBRASKA STATE
markerzone.com

HUGE BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN HANDSHAKE LINE AFTER CRAZY WEEKEND (VIDEOS)

This weekend's games against the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks went off the rails after the latter half of a back-to-back. The story is wild, and it features some major disrespect on both sides. The story begins at the end of the first game on Friday night....
FAIRBANKS, AK

