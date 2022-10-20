Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Is Illinois Legit?
Todd and I get together for another Monday Night Therapy Session!. First of all, I got to announce the winners of the first-ever T-shirt giveaway for our CobbyCorn.com website. I used Kingsumo software for this giveaway because it picked the winners and not me, so we’ll be using that for any more giveaways in the future.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
Corn Nation
Is Nebraska Due to Change Up their Uniforms
For many years Nebraska was the pinnacle of college football and the Red N meant that you were going to face not only one of the best programs but maybe the most physical. But times have changed. Nebraska has experienced nearly a decade of embarrassment and too many people ask, why does Netflix have a football helmet.
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since 2018 the Illini will head to Nebraska for a game in which fans are in attendance at Memorial Stadium. Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters knows the environment can be tough after learning that while a player at Colorado. He also knows that big plays from the opposing team can silence a crowd.
Nebraska Football: Priscilla Joseph comments on Huskers job causes stir
As the Nebraska football team’s season has marched on, there have been quite a few twists and turns in the search for the man who will formally and permanently replace Scott Frost. One of the bigger twists of the last week to 10 days has been what can be perceived as a rather strong push to get the interim tag removed from Mickey Joseph’s job title. However, while that push does indeed seem strong, one of the questions that have popped up has been, “does he really want the job?”
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: Mickey Joseph, Uniforms this week are the topic
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. This week we want to know what you think about Mickey Joseph being hired on...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - October 25th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
Nebraska-Maryland Volleyball Match Time Change
The match will move later due to the football game earlier Saturday
mountonline.org
Huskers Attempt to Flush Away Their Past
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team has been nothing more than a complete and utter disappointment. The Blackshirts have a putrid 1-3 record through the first 4 weeks of the college football season. Scott Frost, the now former head coach, has already been fired, along with defensive coordinator Erik Shanander. Nebraska...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Tops the NCAA Coaches Poll
Nebraska volleyball is #1 in the NCAA Coaches Poll again. Nebraska started the season ranked #1 but moved to #2 after Texas had some impressive wins. Nebraska moved to #3 after losing to Stanford on September 13th in four sets. #1 Nebraska. #2 Texas. #3 San Diego. #4 Louisville. #5...
Daily Nebraskan
Volleyball middle blocker Bekka Allick wins DN Freshman Athlete of the Week
After a hefty 16 events last week, this week was relatively lighter for Husker athletics with only 10. This week’s winner continued her stellar season, improving her game even more compared to last week. Her most recent two outings culminated in the best week of her career thus far.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball is Flying High, Easily Beats Illinois
Nebraska won and won big. Nebraska was better in every statistical category over Illinois tonight in front of a sell out crowd in Huff Hall in Champaign, IL. Nebraska hit .320 as a team, was able to side out at 76% rate and had 44 digs compared to 29 for Illinois. Those numbers are the quantifiable parts of the game. Qualitatively, Nebraska was faster, jumped higher and out hustled their opponent.
Corn Nation
Of Bangarangs and Daggers: Hoops Preview - Fred Hoiberg, Derrick Walker, and a vulnerable Big Ten
It’s almost Nebraska basketball season! I know you are excited to see what happens in Fred Hoiberg’s fourth year at the helm!. Therefore, Kevin and I got together and recorded a podcast, a video, and put together this preview article because you need to know what’s going on with Nebrasketball!
Corn Nation
A Sellout in Illinois as #3 Nebraska Volleyball Comes to Town
#3 Nebraska (17-1, B1G 9-0) vs Illinois (9-10, B1G 4-5) When: Saturday, October 22 2022, 6 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (16-1, B1G 8-0) Huff Hall in Champaign, IL doesn’t always sellout, but when #3 Nebraska comes to town, it is a hot ticket. Nebraska volleyball is playing well. They have hit a streak as a team and are executing the offense and defense to another level compared to where they were earlier in the season. They are able to shut teams down with their defense and convert their defense into offense. They have won 10 straight matches and the last five as 3-0 victories.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (10/22): Creighton, Drake sweep, Nebraska, UNI winners in 4
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Northern Iowa and Drake were winners in Saturday's regional college volleyball action. Find the full scoreboard here. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (10/22) Nebraska 3 Illinois 0. Creighton 3 Georgetown 0. South Dakota 3 Omaha 1. Northern Iowa 3 Evansville 1. Drake 3 Indiana State 0. Baylor 3...
KETV.com
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
🏐 Nebraska Volleyball Subdistrict Playoffs - Scoreboard
🏐 Nebraska Volleyball Subdistrict Playoffs - Scoreboard. Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 25-18 Chase County def. Hershey, 18-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 15-5 Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-11, 25-19 Mitchell def. Perkins County, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15 Bayard 3, Mitchell 0. TUE Finals: Gordon/Rushville vs. Bayard - 6:00. D1-12...
etxview.com
Starting their 'Good Life': Couple wanted wedding to be a celebration of Omaha and Nebraska
By the time 30-year-old Sarah Nelson started planning her own big day, she felt as though she’d already been to a million weddings. So she told Candace Kalasky at Lovestruck Events that she wanted something unique, nontraditional and unexpected for her marriage to Kyler Vande Berg. “My vision was...
markerzone.com
HUGE BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN HANDSHAKE LINE AFTER CRAZY WEEKEND (VIDEOS)
This weekend's games against the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks went off the rails after the latter half of a back-to-back. The story is wild, and it features some major disrespect on both sides. The story begins at the end of the first game on Friday night....
