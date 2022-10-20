ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

How to watch the Bruins vs. Stars for free on TV Tuesday night

The red-hot Boston Bruins welcome old friend Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars to town on Tuesday night. The B’s are 5-1 -- including a perfect 4-0 at home -- to start the season while the Stars come it at 4-1-1. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, which can be streamed for free on fuboTV. fubo offers new users a free 7-day trial (click here for details). Fans outside the Boston market can stream the game on ESPN+, which starts at just $9.99/month.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Railers complete opening weekend sweep with 4-1 win over Adirondack

WORCESTER – The Railers proved something Sunday afternoon. They don’t have to score five goals to win. On occasion, four will do. Worcester made it a 2-0 start to the season with a 4-1 triumph over the Adirondack Thunder, once again prevailing in a game it never trailed. The Railers got a pair of goals from Steve Jandric and one apiece from Collin Adams and Brent Beaudoin.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

N'Keal Harry on getting booed by Patriots fans at Gillette: 'It was funny'

N’Keal Harry had a relatively quiet return to Gillette Stadium Monday night, but it didn’t escape the notice of New England Patriots fans. The much-maligned 2019 first-round pick caught one pass for the Chicago Bears on Monday night and was immediately met with a chorus of boos from Patriots fans after the play. It was Harry’s first catch in a Bears uniform after starting the season on injured reserve.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

