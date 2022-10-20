ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Google brings 10 new features and a new look to Messages

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAsKt_0igWsKVV00

Google’s campaign to push Apple to adopt RCS is not going anywhere fast, but the company isn’t exactly resting on its laurels in the meantime. On Thursday, Google announced ten new features coming to Messages and a fresh icon for the app.

Many of the new additions in Google Messages are features you’ve seen in other messaging apps. For example, you’ll be able to respond to individual messages in a conversation. This is a feature that iMessage and WhatsApp have had for several years. You can also finally watch YouTube videos in Messages without leaving the app.

Speaking of iMessage, Google Messages users will soon be able to react to SMS texts from iPhone users with emojis. Google started displaying emoji reactions from iPhone users on Android devices earlier this year, but now Android users can react back.

The Messages app will also make more suggestions going forward. If you receive a message containing important information like an address or a phone number, the Messages app will intelligently suggest that you “star” the message so you can find it more easily in the future. The app will suggest contextual actions based on the content of certain messages as well, such as starting a Meet call or adding a calendar event.

Other new features include auto-transcription of voice messages (available on Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6A, Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, and Galaxy Z Fold 4), reminders in Messages, support for Pixel Watch, and messaging on United Airlines flights.

Finally, Google has also refreshed the app icon “to better reflect today’s modern messaging experience and share the same look as many of Google’s other products.” You can take a closer look at the new icon below (it’s the one in the middle):

More Google coverage: Google just gave Chrome a makeover for Android tablets

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

4 exciting new iOS 16.1 features coming to your iPhone today

If you’re not on the iOS 16 beta track, it’s probably been about a month since you updated your iPhone operating system with a major release. Apple released minor iOS 16.0.X updates to fix specific software issues after the iPhone 14 launch, but it didn’t release any new features. iOS 16.1 will change that on Monday, delivering a few exciting functionalities to your iPhone.
BGR.com

iOS 16.2 beta 1 now available to developers

A day after releasing iOS 16.1 to its users, Apple is now seeding iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. Alongside it, Apple is also making available macOS Ventura 13.1, watchOS 9.2, and iPadOS 16.2 to its users. Here’s what you need to know. Today’s build for iOS 16.2 beta...
BGR.com

Disney Plus could remove key features from its ad-supported plan

If you’ve been thinking of switching to or signing up for the first time for the upcoming ad-supported Disney Plus plan, you might be missing a key feature. As reported by XDA, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser took to Twitter to post code that he uncovered that indicates some sharing features may be omitted from customers who subscribe to the upcoming ad-supported plan.
BGR.com

Facebook Groups adds Reels support, new communication features

During Facebook’s 6th Communities Summit, Meta announced new features coming to Facebook Groups such as the ability to add Reels to these pages as well as new communication features for users to engage and connect to new people. Mark Zuckerberg announced that over 100 million people entering in new...
BGR.com

YouTube Premium is getting more expensive for families

If you have YouTube Premium for your family, get ready to pay a lot more money. In an email to customers picked up by 9to5Google, the company announced that it is raising the price of its YouTube Premium plan for families. YouTube didn’t provide much reason for the price hike but has revealed that families that were paying the current $17.99 per month will now be paying a whopping $22.99 per month. That’s even higher than Netflix’s 4K plan!
BGR.com

‘Hey Google’ isn’t working on some Pixel Buds Pro

If you have a pair of Pixel Buds Pro and Google has gone AWOL on your voice commands, you aren’t alone. As reported by 9to5Google, dozens of reports have popped up on social media and across the internet from Pixel Buds Pro owners who have discovered that interacting with the Google Assistant by voice on their earbuds has stopped working.
BGR.com

16 popular Android apps are secretly killing your battery, so delete them ASAP

While we often think of worst-case scenarios when it comes to malicious software — stolen identities, drained bank accounts, or private information leaking — the ambitions of the bad actors behind the software are not always so grand. Sometimes, all a malicious app wants to do is make its creator a few bucks. Of course, they are still malicious, and now a new slate of Android apps with trojans has been uncovered on the Google Play store.
BGR.com

Here’s a mega-list of iPhone apps with iOS 16.1 Live Activities support

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.1 to all users. The most important feature of this update is Live Activities support. With this function, it helps you stay on top of things that are happening in real-time, right from your Lock Screen. Here’s a mega-list of iPhone apps already supporting Live Activities.
BGR.com

Facebook was making people feel like crap from the very beginning, new study reveals

Heading into the third-quarter earnings report that’s coming on Wednesday from Meta — the parent company whose holdings include the Facebook app as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the Meta Quest VR ecosystem — company CEO Mark Zuckerberg is still talking up Meta’s billion-dollar bet on the burgeoning metaverse. Though, how much longer he can keep that up is anyone’s guess at this point.
BGR.com

5 iOS 16 features that Apple still hasn’t added to your iPhone

IOS 16.1 has just been released by Apple with Live Activities and Stage Manager support. Although these essential features were lacking from the original iOS 16 release, the company still has some other functions to make available. Not only that, but other new operating systems also lack some features. Here are them and when to expect each of them.
BGR.com

Snapchat will let you keep your stories up for a week

Snapchat is trying to take back the crown as the top place to post Stories. In a press release, the company announced a number of new features coming to Snapchat Plus, the company’s subscription product that offers additional features for users. One of those features is Custom Story Expiration, which now allows subscribers to leave a story up for as little as an hour to as long as a week instead of the default twenty-four-hour expiration.
BGR.com

iOS 16.1 now available, here’s why you should update

After a month of beta testing, Apple is now seeding iOS 16.1 to all users. This update brings a ton of features that supposedly should’ve been made available with the launch of iOS 16 in September. Here’s what you need to know. With iOS 16.1, Apple adds the...
BGR.com

Upcoming M2 MacBook Pro laptops to feature exciting new RAM upgrade

The launch of Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models seems imminent at this point, with recent reports indicating Apple might upgrade the new machines in the very near future. Apple has already launched an M2 MacBook Pro model, but that’s the old design running on the same base M2 chip as the 2022 MacBook Air and 2022 iPad Pro. November is the most likely month for this final product refresh of 2022.
BGR.com

PayPal adds passkeys that are more secure than passwords

PayPal is one of the first major services to take passwords out to pasture. In a press release on the company’s website, PayPal announced that it is rolling out support for passkeys in the United States. The new security technology, which was created in collaboration with the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium, hopes to eventually replace passwords.
BGR.com

BGR.com

345K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy