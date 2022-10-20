Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
Bonnie Sue Webb
Bonnie “Sue” Webb, age 76, of Marysville, died peacefully Friday, October 21, 2022 at The Bluebird Retirement Community. A cosmetologist, she was a former associate of J.C. Penney and also worked at Ranco in Plain City for many years. She attended Fairbanks High School. A God-fearing devout Christian, Sue loved to sing old-tyme Gospel hymns. Above all, she adored her family. She was born July 21, 1946 in Champaign County, Ohio to the late Van Buren and Mae Louise Hanna Hitchcock. Sue was also preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Dixie Adrian Webb; her infant brother, Paul David Hitchcock; and on October 7, 2022 by her daughter, Jamie Lenay Webb. She is survived by her grandchildren, Adriana (Zach) Mosier of Shelbyville, Tennessee and Ethon Kelly of Urbana, Ohio; her great-grandchildren, Jayce Hayden and Leanna Sue Mosier; her siblings, Bob (Cheryl) Hitchcock, Betty (Russ) Williams and Debbie (Mike) Wood; her sister-and brother-in-law, Tommy and Jack Stafford; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Angie and Gary Pack. A Celebration of Life memorial service in tribute of both Sue and her daughter, Jamie, will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Bible Baptist Church. Pastor Jeremy Stout will officiate. Burial of ashes will take place in Chapel Hill, Tennessee at a later date. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Janice Faye Barnes
Janice Faye (Irby) Barnes, age 84, of Marysville, died peacefully Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice was a 1956 high school graduate of Warren G Harding in Warren, OH. After graduation she started her secretarial and bookkeeping career at Warren City Schools Board of Education. She then became the secretary for First Baptist Church of Howland, where she was a long-time member and helped setup the books for the start-up of the church’s school (Howland Christian Schools). Janice also worked as a bookkeeper for Friendly’s Ice Cream and later returned to Warren City Schools, where she retired in 2007. Her passions in life included, an artistic flair for ceramics, cake decorating, silk floral design, crocheting, cooking and baking for family and friends. She loved reading cookbook recipes and will be especially remembered for her talent in the kitchen. Janice loved giving gifts, as she had the knack for always picking out a gift you didn’t know you wanted. She was born November 21, 1937, in Ashtabula County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester C. and Hazel Virtue Irby and her fiancé, Robert J. Flickinger, whom she dated in high school and became the love of her life in her last years. She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Haake of Marysville, OH and Jill (Mark) Chiles of Kernersville, NC; her grandchildren, Amanda (Jordan) Driggers, Rachel (Richard) Madrid, Mark Haake, Jr., Daniel Haake, David Haake and Isaiah Chiles; her great-grandchildren, Charlotte Driggers, Adalin Madrid and Merritt Driggers; and her half-sisters, Barbara Estok, Rose Harrelson, Patricia Hopkins and Diana Brown. A Celebration of Life memorial gathering will be held on November 5, 2022, at 1:00pm at Pineview Memorial Park, 4049 Youngstown Rd SE, Warren, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Church Residences, Hospice Services, 2245 N. Bank Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43220 or donate through Underwood Funeral Home who is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Shirley Bocook
Shirley Jane Bocook, age 84, of Marysville, died peacefully Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Memorial Gables. She was a lover of animals, especially her pet poodles, which she raised for many years. Shirley was a member of White Oaks Freewill Baptist Church in Marion. She dearly enjoyed being with her grandchildren and family. She was born April 2, 1938 in Keokee, Virginia to the late Burl and Margaret White Stapleton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bocook; two sons, Robert Bocook, Jr. and Johnny Ray Bocook; and her siblings, Dolly, Velma, Faye, Patty, Colleen, Edna, Pauline, Bill, Ellis and Burl. She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Siegal Madden of Florida; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister, Jackie Mills of Marysville; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where calling hours will begin at 10 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery on Sunbury Road, Columbus. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Lovina Hostetler
Lovina Hostetler, age 100, of London, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 21, 2022 at 4 p.m. She was born Nov. 22, 1921 in Plain City, Ohio, to Joe and Alma (Miller) Beachy. She was married to Lester Hostetler on Oct. 14, 1943, who is deceased. They were blessed with nearly 65 years of marriage. Lovina was a faithful member of Canaan Fellowship Church. Surviving are three sons and two daughters: Vernon Lee Hostetler, London, Ohio; William Edward (Cornelia) Hostetler, London, Ohio; Alice (Vernon) Miller, London, Ohio; Naomi (Donnie) Brenneman, Virginia Beach, VA; Lawrence Ray (Sharon) Hostetler, West Jefferson, Ohio; 21 grandchildren; 76 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; one brother Walter Beachy, Plain City, Ohio; one sister Inez Miller, Sarasota, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters: Alice (age 4), MaLinda (age 1), Emma (Joe) Detweiler, Sue (Ralph) Yutzy, Alma (Dan) Gingerich, Laura; five brothers: Homer, Eli, Noah, Lawrence, Joseph; two great-grandsons. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Canaan Fellowship Church, 9380 Amish Pike, Plain City, Ohio, where the funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loving Care Hospice. The family expresses a deep appreciation to Ina Yutzy and Loving Care Hospice, and caregivers Kiara Nichols, Jo Hochstetler and Jennifer Hostetler. Arrangements by Ferguson Funeral Home where you can share a memory or express condolences.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Library Links
Monday, October 31 @ 11:00 a.m. Join us for a special storytime for ages 4-5. Monday, October 31 @ 3:30 p.m. Join us each week for some STEAM related fun as we build Lego structures and complete challenges! Feel free to stay the whole time or drop in for a few minutes. Recommended for 1st-5th graders.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – October 24, 2022
A deputy responded US Route 42 near Watkins California Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2015 Ford Escape that struck a deer. A crash report was taken, #80-22-453. 8:47am Suicide Threat. Deputies and units from the Leesburg Township Fire Department were sent to a residence on Rose...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Letter to the Editor
I am writing in support of the renewal of the five-year, one quarter of one percent sales and use tax levy. The money generated from the sales tax levy is split evenly with Union County Senior Services and the Union County Engineer’s Office. For Senior Services, all the sales tax money goes to direct services for our seniors. For the Engineer’s Office, all the sales tax money goes directly for the construction and maintenance of our county roads and bridges.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Business, Civic Leaders Invite ECHS Students To Pitch Ideas
MARYSVILLE – Sometimes you need all the brains and ideas you can get. With that in mind, a number of local civic and business leaders were invited Friday to give presentations at the Marysville Early College High School, where they asked the students to help with solving some of the real world problems that business owners and government officials face on a daily basis.
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD Provides Update On Construction
Construction at the current MEVSD Central Office located at 1000 Edgewood Drive will begin November 2022. This will allow Edgewood students and staff to access their additional learning space for the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. While construction is taking place at 1000 Edgewood Drive, the majority of the...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Encourages Citizen Responses With Online Survey
MARYSVILLE – As part of the city’s five-year Strategic Plan, Marysville is asking its residents to complete an online survey which will help the city to both identify its strengths and provide information where the city may improve. The survey, which was just released this morning, can be...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Weekly Construction Update
MARYSVILLE – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Union County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 33 westbound between U.S. 42 and U.S. 36 will have various lane restrictions starting 6 a.m., Sunday, October 23 through 6 a.m., Monday, October 24. U.S....
