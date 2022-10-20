Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department goes ‘green’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department have gone green. Starting Monday, the color of the uniforms officers in the department wear have switched to green from the traditional brown. The color switch comes after the company the department had been using for uniforms stopped making some of the uniform’s components.
Two People Arrested in Drug Bust in Clifton, Maine
A man and woman were arrested early Monday morning in Clifton, Maine as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Penobscot County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the Scott's Point Road around 7:00 a.m. Monday.
wabi.tv
Missing 14-year-old Morrill girl located
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Update: Ariana Montgomery has been located safely, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Police are asking for help locating a Morrill teen. Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on Oct. 14. They say she left home with an unidentified friend...
Former police officer sentenced for selling drugs from cruiser, gun charges in Maine
CALAIS, Maine — A former police officer who had worked nearly 20 years in Maine was sentenced to serve four years in prison for drug and gun-related charges last week. Jeffrey Bishop, 55, of Cherryfield was charged in 2021 with four counts of aggravated furnishing of hydrocodone and fentanyl, and one count of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
wabi.tv
Drugs seized from Clifton residence
CLIFTON, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Clifton Monday morning. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, they received information drugs were being sold from a residence on Scotts Point Road. Deputies along with MDEA agents and Washington County Sheriff’s K9 units searched the...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 12-16. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 13. Randall M. Perkins, 55,...
True Hero: Quick-Thinking Brave Mainer Saves Driver from a Fiery Car Crash
If you saw flames shooting out of a car and someone still inside, what would you do?. Would you be the kind of person to leap into action to help regardless of the danger?. Tryston Poulin of Burnham, Maine, certainly is that heroic person and was recently awarded a life-saving achievement certificate from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for missing teen, seeks public’s help in locating her
Ariana Montgomery, 14, of Morrill, was last seen on October 14 in Orland. Montgomery left the residence with an unidentified friend and has not returned home. Montgomery has been in communication with family via Snapchat, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Montgomery stated she was with a friend on a moose hunt, the S.O. said, in a news release.
Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands
The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
Bangor shelter hopes discounted adoption fees will connect pets with forever homes
BANGOR, Maine — Finding cats, dogs, and other small animals' homes are always a priority at the Bangor Humane Society. To double down on connecting pets with the right families, the society has partnered with Quirk Subaru for the entire month of October. On “National Make A Dog's Day”...
mdislander.com
State of Maine: Worth steps up to give voters a choice
Ellsworth resident Mark Worth is a Democrat running for House District 13 (Ellsworth, Waltham and Fletchers Landing). His opponent is Republican John Linnehan, also of Ellsworth. Neither has served in office before. Worth is a quiet man. A long-ago history teacher in Massachusetts and a “minister emeritus” in the Unitarian...
wabi.tv
Bangor business owners call for action in homelessness crisis
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor business owners are calling for more action from City Council when it comes to the ongoing homelessness crisis. One business owner claimed he has been assaulted. Several mentioned needles and human waste found in front of their stores repeatedly. One owner claimed customers have told...
wabi.tv
Crash on Route 1A in Holden causes traffic delays
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A two-vehicle crash in Holden blocked and then rerouted traffic on Route 1A Friday afternoon. Police say just before 4:30 p.m., a teenager driving a car traveling eastbound crossed the centerline, and struck another vehicle head on in the westbound lane. The teen was taken to...
mdislander.com
State of Maine: Win or lose, Linnehan is a man with a message
John Linnehan is a wiry bundle of energy. He’s the Republican candidate for House District 13, consisting of his hometown of Ellsworth plus Waltham and central Hancock. At the same time, he’s running for the Ellsworth City Council. If he were to win both seats, he would prioritize where to be, when, based on what is most important to Ellsworth.
Affidavit: Washington County woman killed in February by best friend over drugs
MACHIAS, Maine — A Robbinston woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge in connection with the February death of another woman who allegedly sold her drugs. Rebecca Moores, 42, entered her plea remotely in Washington County Superior Court in Machias. Moores is charged with murder in connection...
One Teen Stabbed, Another Arrested After Assault In Bangor
A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday evening. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the Bangor Police Department, authorities were called to the area of Langely Street in Bangor, just before 7:30 Tuesday night. Langley Street sits between Mitchell St. and Bolling Drive.
Drug Trafficking Bust after Several Years Investigation in Penobscot, County, Maine
Drug Trafficking Bust after Investigation over Several Years. A drug trafficking investigation over several years in Penobscot County, Maine has resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, a firearm, a stolen camper and more. The Sheriff’s Office and the...
wabi.tv
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
31-Year-Old Maine Man Found Dead in Pond by Game Wardens Tuesday Afternoon
A Maine man that hasn't been seen by his family since last Thursday was found deceased yesterday by Maine Game Wardens in a small Maine pond. According to WGME 13, 31-year-old Owen Adair, of Vinalhaven, had been reported missing after members of his family had found his ATV, along with his canoe and boots, next to Folly Pond in Vinalhaven.
Route 1A in Holden closes during crash
HOLDEN, Maine — Brewer dispatch confirmed Route 1A in Holden closed due to a car crash around 5:15 p.m. Friday.
