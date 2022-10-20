ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain is finally here

TONIGHT: Monday night, heavy rain and thunderstorms will move from west to east along a cold front. Several inches of rain will fall over the western half of Arkansas, with lesser amounts east of Little Rock. Along with the beneficial rain, there is a risk of severe weather. There’s a low risk for damaging winds and flooding, with a very low risk of hail and a spin-up tornado.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: An isolated shower this afternoon; but a very high chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight

Do you want some rain? There is only a very small chance of a light rain shower this afternoon in Central Arkansas, but tonight will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms. This morning started off very mild. Temperatures were in the upper 60s and low 70s to start our Monday. And they will get into the 80s this afternoon. Little Rock will top out at 83° on what will be a windy afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Small rain chance today; a much higher rain and thunderstorm chance tonight

Rain is coming. There’s only a very small chance of light rain showers today in Central Arkansas, but tonight will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms. After reaching the low and mid-80s Saturday and Sunday, this morning is starting off very mild. Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll reach the mid and upper 70s in the middle of the day. Little Rock will top out at 83° on what will be a windy afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Oct. 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Strong south winds continue today. More gusts to 30 mph are expected again, as well. These SW winds will help warm most of Region 8 to around 80 again. We’re watching a system to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Hot 104.7

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
IOWA STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Getting back to normal

It’s cold this morning, but probably not as cold as it was Wednesday morning. And it will get warmer this afternoon. Temperatures will return to near the average high temperature as Little Rock will have a high temperature of 72° this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 80s Friday-Sunday,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KEVN

Snow for tonight through Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
RAPID CITY, SD
AL.com

Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25

Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
ALABAMA STATE
OutThere Colorado

HIGH WIND WARNING: 90 MPH wind gusts rip through Colorado, more gusty winds on the way

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several high wind warnings in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Sunday. One warning was issued for Colorado's southern mountain ranges, as well as Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties until 6 PM on Sunday. In these areas, winds are expected to be 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH. Strong winds will also impact Limon, southern Lincoln county, and the San Luis Valley.
COLORADO STATE
THV11

Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas

BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
THV11

Search underway for runaway Little Rock juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Miguel Rock of Jonesboro was last seen in Little Rock on October 22. He is described as being about 5'9" in height and weighing about 155 pounds. If you...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
dequeenbee.com

Record fish caught in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Arkansas from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE

