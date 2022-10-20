Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Windy and cooler Tuesday with a few more showers
TUESDAY AFTERNOON: A few light showers may linger over northern Arkansas as our system gradually moves out. Clouds still linger in most cases with temperatures hovering in the mid-60s, then falling into the mid and upper 50s by sunset. An additional quarter to a half inch is possible in eastern and northern Arkansas.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain likely through the morning hours Tuesday, then just windy and cooler
Rain is most likely this morning. A cool front has already dropped temperatures in West Arkansas, but Central Arkansas is starting in the upper 60s and 70s this morning. But as the front and rain move through temperatures will fall. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, but rain is expected...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain is finally here
TONIGHT: Monday night, heavy rain and thunderstorms will move from west to east along a cold front. Several inches of rain will fall over the western half of Arkansas, with lesser amounts east of Little Rock. Along with the beneficial rain, there is a risk of severe weather. There’s a low risk for damaging winds and flooding, with a very low risk of hail and a spin-up tornado.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: An isolated shower this afternoon; but a very high chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight
Do you want some rain? There is only a very small chance of a light rain shower this afternoon in Central Arkansas, but tonight will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms. This morning started off very mild. Temperatures were in the upper 60s and low 70s to start our Monday. And they will get into the 80s this afternoon. Little Rock will top out at 83° on what will be a windy afternoon.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Small rain chance today; a much higher rain and thunderstorm chance tonight
Rain is coming. There’s only a very small chance of light rain showers today in Central Arkansas, but tonight will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms. After reaching the low and mid-80s Saturday and Sunday, this morning is starting off very mild. Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll reach the mid and upper 70s in the middle of the day. Little Rock will top out at 83° on what will be a windy afternoon.
Weather Aware For Tuesday Storms
Ingredients are coming together for our first round of strong to severe storms of the Fall season on Tuesday.
Kait 8
Oct. 24: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Strong south winds continue today. More gusts to 30 mph are expected again, as well. These SW winds will help warm most of Region 8 to around 80 again. We’re watching a system to...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Getting back to normal
It’s cold this morning, but probably not as cold as it was Wednesday morning. And it will get warmer this afternoon. Temperatures will return to near the average high temperature as Little Rock will have a high temperature of 72° this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 80s Friday-Sunday,...
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It’s a very cold morning, and will stay chilly all day; warmer weather is coming soon
At or below freezing is where we start this Wednesday morning. With sunshine it will probably get to the low 50s at Noon and then into the upper 50s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 59°. Temperatures will be on the rise the next few...
Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25
Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
HIGH WIND WARNING: 90 MPH wind gusts rip through Colorado, more gusty winds on the way
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several high wind warnings in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Sunday. One warning was issued for Colorado's southern mountain ranges, as well as Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties until 6 PM on Sunday. In these areas, winds are expected to be 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH. Strong winds will also impact Limon, southern Lincoln county, and the San Luis Valley.
Winter weather outlook: What to expect in Tampa Bay
An earlier-than-usual cold front sent temperatures plummeting all around the Tampa Bay area this week, and left a lot of people wondering if it was a sign of what's to come in the winter months.
Arkansas fisherman missing at Table Rock Lake, crews searching
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. The fisherman, 59, was reported missing on Friday, October 21, late in the evening. The fisherman’s family called 911 and stated the man was overdue but […]
Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas
BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
Search underway for runaway Little Rock juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Miguel Rock of Jonesboro was last seen in Little Rock on October 22. He is described as being about 5'9" in height and weighing about 155 pounds. If you...
Arkansas State Fair attendance reaches 2nd highest ever with 2022 event
Attendance at the 82nd Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock reached a near record-breaking number by the time the gates closed on Sunday.
dequeenbee.com
Record fish caught in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Arkansas from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas’s official geographic center is marked with a marker near Bryant
Bryant, Arkansas – The official center of Arkansas is marked by a marker in Bryant. The memorial was erected in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Arkansas, according to Rob Roedel, a council member for the City of Bryant.
Comments / 0