Daily Iowan
Photos: Historic house fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City
Firefighters arrived to a fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City on Sunday around 9 a.m. An elderly couple reportedly owns the property, with no injuries reported. The origin of the fire is currently unknown. Breaking News. Multimedia. Photo. About the Contributors. (she/her/hers) Email: [email protected]. Gabby Drees is a...
wvik.org
Rock Island is Deciding if 538 Acres is Worth The Price Tag
The city council is considering a staff recommendation to accept the offer from the company which has been mining the land for decades. It's located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, says it's essentially a...
Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away
Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
Daily Iowan
Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
KCRG.com
Monthly food box giveaway held in Cedar Rapids
Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Homecoming kicked off this weekend at the University of Iowa with two new events, the Hawks Run...
ourquadcities.com
Responders battle rural blaze, driven by high winds, for hours
Multiple fire crews and other first responders battled a blaze that spread through fields and structures Friday afternoon. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Wind-driven fire damages farm buildings, equipment on Friday
On Friday, October 21, 2022, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1300 hours. At or about 1414 hours, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers...
KCJJ
More than a dozen fire departments respond to large fire near West Liberty
Multiple fire departments fought a large field fire that spread to multiple buildings near West Liberty Friday night. West Liberty firefighters tell KCJJ they were dispatched to a field fire near Bayfield Road at 2:15 Friday afternoon. The fire quickly grew, leading to a total of 14 surrounding fire departments being sent to the scene. Among those responding included Muscatine, West Branch, Nichols, Wilton, Durant, Atalissa, Wapello, Tipton, Montpelier, Conesville, Columbus Junction, and Fruitland.
voiceofmuscatine.com
‘Trunk-or-treat’ with Grace Lutheran Church this Wednesday
Halloween may be next Monday, but the fun starts this Wednesday at one of Muscatine’s local churches. Grace Lutheran Church invites families to join them Wednesday, October 26th, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for their annual trunk-or-treat event. Children should bring their candy pails and don their best...
KWQC
Crews respond to fire in Muscatine County Friday
Illinois State Police are investigating after they say an officer shot an armed suspect while serving a search warrant early Friday. According to police, there is no threat to the public. Breezy, warm weekend. Updated: 9 hours ago. Breezy, warm weekend. 'Root 67' businesses open in 127-year-old downtown LeClaire building.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Hy-Vee to host Halloween breakfast, trick-or-treat event on October 29
Join Hy-Vee to celebrate the spookiest season of the year with an all-you-can-eat Halloween breakfast this Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 8 to 11 a.m. The price of the breakfast is $7.99 for adults and $4.99 for children 12 and under. The breakfast is dine-in only. In addition to hot...
KCJJ
Iowa City Police investigate nightclub homicide
Iowa City Police are investigating a homicide outside a nightclub near downtown. According to an ICPD news release, officers were called to H Bar on South Van Buren Street just after 2:00 Sunday morning for a report of six gunshots in the alley. A Hawkalert was sent out by the University of Iowa warning the public to avoid the area.
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
KCRG.com
Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning, according to firefighters. In a post on the Williamsburg Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters shared images of the fire, that happened in the 1700 block of 230th Street at about 12:39 a.m.
KWQC
Redrick Terry to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry, is joining the TV6 Evening News Team, on the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Terry replaces David Nelson who decided to leave for personal reasons. Terry previously co-anchored Quad Cities Today. “I couldn’t be more...
KWQC
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
KBUR
Man accused of Shooting at the West Burlington Pool found not guilty
Burlington, IA- The man accused of shooting another man at the West Burlington pool in June has been found not guilty on all charges. The Burlington Beacon reports that 30-year-old Terence Jay Gordon was found not guilty of attempted murder and all related charges Friday, October 21st. Des Moines County...
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
KCRG.com
Iowa hog farmer discusses California law restricting hog purchasing
WASHINGTON CO>, Iowa (KCRG) - A week after the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments about California Proposition 12, Iowa hog farmers responded to what the change might mean. California Proposition 12 was a public measure Californians approved in 2018. It banned the purchase of pork products in California unless the sow had at least 24 square feet of space when the pig was born.
