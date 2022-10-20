Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish MERIT Program opens to adults with disabilities and youth
Do you dread being asked the question, “Where do you want to eat?” because you know the place you end up at will be one you have been to hundreds of times? Well, Athena Restaurant in Monroe is a place that will get you out of that restaurant rut.
West Monroe man found guilty for February 2020 homicide
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to officials, Ramsey was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the February 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs. The State presented the testimony of multiple witnesses, including […]
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
KNOE TV8
EPA recommends closing elementary school in St. John due to toxic exposure
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging the state of Louisiana to shut down an elementary school in Reserve over toxic exposure it calls environmental discrimination. The EPA said it has evidence that Black residents living near the Denka plant in LaPlace face...
KNOE TV8
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
KNOE TV8
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of West Monroe resident, faces life in prison
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a West Monroe resident in 2020. The jury unanimously found Lester Ramsey, Jr. guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Cadarion Buggs, 21. Police say Ramsey told them he hit...
Pecanland Mall to host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Pecanland Mall will host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29, 2022, from 2 PM to 3 PM. The event will feature trick-or-treating, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best costumes. The event will take place at the Pecanland Mall, at 4700 Millhaven Rd, Monroe, La. Costume masks are not allowed in […]
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
KNOE TV8
Vigil held for anniversary of Ruston woman’s death
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Sheila Marie Jackson held a vigil in her honor for the five-year anniversary of her death. Sheila was 52 years old when she was found dead on highway 167 in Ruston, LA on October 22nd, 2017. Her siblings have held a vigil every...
WDSU
Judge: Mayor LaToya Cantrell approved settlement with Warren Riley
NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge says New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell did not go back on an agreement to end a lawsuit with former New Orleans police Chief Warren Riley. Riley claimed Cantrell improperly withdrew an offer for him to become the city's Homeland Security Director back in 2018.
MISSING PERSON: Police searching for Farmerville woman last seen on October 22nd; believed to be with man wanted by police
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, La. Smith is described as a Black female who stands five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds. According to […]
KTBS
Toddler deaths prompt changes for Louisiana’s child welfare agency
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services administrators (from left) Terri Ricks, Marketa Walters and Rhenda Hodnett testify at a Senate Health & Welfare Committee oversight hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana’s child welfare agency has started to make several changes to policy and...
NOLA.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In Central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped up tires were...
Fire takes place at the Feed Mill in Franklin Parish; no injuries reported
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, around 7:28 AM, Winnsboro Fire Department, Wisner Fire Department, and Franklin Parish Fire Protection District 2 and 4 responded to a grain bin fire at the Feed Mill on Pete Hearing Road. Upon arrival, authorities discovered light smoke in the rear of the facility. According to […]
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
Monroe man arrested; accused of pointing revolver at victim inside convenience store
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 24, 2022, around 2:18 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Now & Save convenience store located on Jackson Street in Monroe, La. in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they were presented with a surveillance […]
West Monroe man arrested for over 3 pounds of narcotics and handgun after anonymous tip, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint on Sunday, October 23, 2022. According to authorities, the complainant advised deputies that narcotics were being sold and used at a residence on New Natchitoches Street in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies […]
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) deputies resumed their investigation into a fatal house fire in Winnfield that killed a female resident. On Wednesday, October 19, just before 11 a.m.,...
