West Monroe man found guilty for February 2020 homicide

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to officials, Ramsey was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the February 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs. The State presented the testimony of multiple witnesses, including […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Magnolia State Live

Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Pecanland Mall to host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Pecanland Mall will host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29, 2022, from 2 PM to 3 PM. The event will feature trick-or-treating, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best costumes. The event will take place at the Pecanland Mall, at 4700 Millhaven Rd, Monroe, La. Costume masks are not allowed in […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Vigil held for anniversary of Ruston woman’s death

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Sheila Marie Jackson held a vigil in her honor for the five-year anniversary of her death. Sheila was 52 years old when she was found dead on highway 167 in Ruston, LA on October 22nd, 2017. Her siblings have held a vigil every...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Police searching for Farmerville woman last seen on October 22nd; believed to be with man wanted by police

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, La. Smith is described as a Black female who stands five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds. According to […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
KTBS

Toddler deaths prompt changes for Louisiana’s child welfare agency

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services administrators (from left) Terri Ricks, Marketa Walters and Rhenda Hodnett testify at a Senate Health & Welfare Committee oversight hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana’s child welfare agency has started to make several changes to policy and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
METAIRIE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested for over 3 pounds of narcotics and handgun after anonymous tip, police say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint on Sunday, October 23, 2022. According to authorities, the complainant advised deputies that narcotics were being sold and used at a residence on New Natchitoches Street in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies […]
