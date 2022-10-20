ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Tim Burton takes aim at Disney calling it a ‘horrible big circus’

Tim Burton has criticised Disney after the failure of his 2019 adaptation of Dumbo. The American film director, best known for his gothic stories such as Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas, was discussing his work with the corporation at the Lumiere Festival in Lyon, France. Discussing several decades...
NME

Taylor Swift stars as Cinderella in ‘Bejeweled’ video featuring Haim sisters, Laura Dern and more

Taylor Swift has shared the second music video from ‘Midnights’, reinventing the classic Cinderella story for ‘Bejeweled’. The self-directed clip stars Swift as Cinderella – or as she’s introduced in a title card, House Wench Taylor. Jurassic Park actress Laura Dern stars as her evil Stepmommy, while the Haim sisters appear as her similarly bratty daughters: Lady Este (who “wants the title”), Lady Danielle (who “wants the ring”) and Lady Alana (who “wants the d***”).
NME

Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Black Adam’ fan reaction despite bad reviews

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has celebrated fan reactions to the DC film, despite negative critic reviews. The film, which stars Johnson and is based on the DC comics character of the same name, follows the mythic superhero when he emerges from a tomb ready to “unleash his unique form of justice on the world”.
NME

James Corden can “eat for free” for a decade if he says sorry to Balthazar servers, says owner

The owner of Balthazar restaurant has offered James Corden free food at his establishment for a decade if the TV host apologises to the staff he allegedly offended. Keith McNally took to social media on Friday (October 21) in response to Corden claiming that he hasn’t “done anything wrong”, amid controversy over his apparent behaviour towards servers at McNally’s New York City restaurant.
NME

‘Will and Grace’ star Leslie Jordan dies, aged 67

Beloved comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67. The actor, writer and singer starred in Will and Grace, American Horror Story and Hearts Afire among other supporting roles including The Help, Call Me Kat and The Cool Kids. Jordan crashed into the side of a building at...
NME

Watch the first trailer for ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’

The first trailer for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has just been released – check it out above. The Marvel film sees Paul Rudd return as Scott Lang / Ant-Man in the forthcoming sequel, part of the MCU‘s Multiverse Saga. Quantumania is the third film in the Ant-Man...

