‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
People Are Just Discovering What Leslie Jordan Looked Like When He Was Younger
The best part was that his nickname was Sweet 'n' Low.
NME
Tim Burton takes aim at Disney calling it a ‘horrible big circus’
Tim Burton has criticised Disney after the failure of his 2019 adaptation of Dumbo. The American film director, best known for his gothic stories such as Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas, was discussing his work with the corporation at the Lumiere Festival in Lyon, France. Discussing several decades...
Matthew Perry Went Back To Rehab Right After One Iconic ‘Friends’ Episode
Actor Matthew Perry is opening up about his years of drug and alcohol addiction. While his career was blowing up as he played Chandler Bing on Friends, he was also dealing with addiction and stints in treatment centers. Matthew admitted that right after one of the most iconic Friends episodes,...
NME
Leslie Jordan’s ‘Will & Grace’ co-stars pay tribute to the actor following his death
Will & Grace stars have paid tribute to Leslie Jordan after the actor – who appeared on the show between 2001 and 2006, then again between 2017 and 2020 – died on Monday at the age of 67. On Monday morning (October 24), Jordan – who also starred...
NME
Fans question if Taylor Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ was a ‘Midnights’ Easter Egg
Fans have asked if Taylor Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ that she wore last year was a ’Midnights’ Easter egg. The pop star released her tenth studio album ‘Midnights’ on Friday (October 21), which she described as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.
NME
Taylor Swift stars as Cinderella in ‘Bejeweled’ video featuring Haim sisters, Laura Dern and more
Taylor Swift has shared the second music video from ‘Midnights’, reinventing the classic Cinderella story for ‘Bejeweled’. The self-directed clip stars Swift as Cinderella – or as she’s introduced in a title card, House Wench Taylor. Jurassic Park actress Laura Dern stars as her evil Stepmommy, while the Haim sisters appear as her similarly bratty daughters: Lady Este (who “wants the title”), Lady Danielle (who “wants the ring”) and Lady Alana (who “wants the d***”).
NME
Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Black Adam’ fan reaction despite bad reviews
Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has celebrated fan reactions to the DC film, despite negative critic reviews. The film, which stars Johnson and is based on the DC comics character of the same name, follows the mythic superhero when he emerges from a tomb ready to “unleash his unique form of justice on the world”.
NME
James Corden admits making “rude ungracious comment” at New York restaurant
James Corden has admitted he made a “rude, rude comment” to a server at New York restaurant Balthazar last week. The actor and comedian was briefly banned from the restaurant last week due to “abusive” behaviour called out by the owner, Keith McNally. “Because I didn’t...
NME
James Corden can “eat for free” for a decade if he says sorry to Balthazar servers, says owner
The owner of Balthazar restaurant has offered James Corden free food at his establishment for a decade if the TV host apologises to the staff he allegedly offended. Keith McNally took to social media on Friday (October 21) in response to Corden claiming that he hasn’t “done anything wrong”, amid controversy over his apparent behaviour towards servers at McNally’s New York City restaurant.
NME
‘Will and Grace’ star Leslie Jordan dies, aged 67
Beloved comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67. The actor, writer and singer starred in Will and Grace, American Horror Story and Hearts Afire among other supporting roles including The Help, Call Me Kat and The Cool Kids. Jordan crashed into the side of a building at...
NME
Watch the first trailer for ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’
The first trailer for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has just been released – check it out above. The Marvel film sees Paul Rudd return as Scott Lang / Ant-Man in the forthcoming sequel, part of the MCU‘s Multiverse Saga. Quantumania is the third film in the Ant-Man...
NME
Priscilla Presley on her in conversation UK tour: “I’m not going to hold anything back”
Priscilla Presley has spoken to NME about her upcoming In Conversation UK tour, vowing: “I’m not going to hold anything back. People are going to understand Elvis even better.”. In a series of intimate conversations with presenter Edith Bowman, the 2023 ‘Evening with Priscilla Presley’ tour will see...
