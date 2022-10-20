ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?

This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan

Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
ALLEGAN, MI
10 Helpful West Michigan Facebook Groups You Need To Join Now

Facebook has taken over my life recently. Recently, I have joined so many groups that my head is still spinning from all of the interactions and notifications. If you want to find your community, find a great place to eat or simply want to vent about what's going on in Grand Rapids or West Michigan, I have your solution.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Family Who Went Missing From Fremont, Michigan Has Been Found

The Fremont family that went missing a week ago has been found safe in Wisconsin but the story leaves more questions than answers. What seems like a normal peaceful family in Fremont, Michigan quickly became a story that left many scratching their heads, including the police. Fremont Police Chief Tim...
FREMONT, MI
Wyoming is Losing a Good One as City Manager Curtis Holt Retires

It's been more than two decades the Curtis Holt has been city manager of Wyoming, but he has announced now that he plans to retire, effective February 16 of 2023. WOOD TV reported Holt, who has an impressive background in public service and city management, has said this is the right time to leave and leaves the city in good hands and in a good place.
WYOMING, MI
Half a Million Bulbs To Be Planted For Next Year’s Tulip Time

It takes a lot of work to prepare for Tulip Time in Holland, Michigan. Planting has begun for over half a million bulbs to go in the ground by Thanksgiving. Tulip Time will return to the city of Holland from May 6 through May 14 in 2023. There is a lot of preparation for a festival of this size that is not counting the tulips themselves which is another big project all in itself.
HOLLAND, MI
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind

The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
LANSING, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

