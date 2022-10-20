Read full article on original website
Construction on Major Intersection Downtown Grand Rapids Delayed AGAIN
One positive with the weather getting colder is that is usually means the end of West Michigan "construction season"... Well, a major project downtown Grand Rapids has been delayed yet again. If you've been downtown recently, you've likely noticed it's been a bit hard to navigate. The intersection of Fulton...
Did You Know There’s A Little Island Getaway Right By Kalamazoo?
I love continuing to discover new things since I moved here in 2017. One thing I had never seen was Maple Isle located in Paw Paw, which is an island park that looks like it's the ultimate kid hang out, but also a nice place to picnic for the family as well.
These 2 Michigan Cities are the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
From historic town districts to beautiful mountains and beaches, there is so much beauty to soak in throughout the United States of America. Architectural Digest compiled a list of 55 of the most beautiful small towns in the entire country. The best part is you do not have to travel...
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan
Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
10 Helpful West Michigan Facebook Groups You Need To Join Now
Facebook has taken over my life recently. Recently, I have joined so many groups that my head is still spinning from all of the interactions and notifications. If you want to find your community, find a great place to eat or simply want to vent about what's going on in Grand Rapids or West Michigan, I have your solution.
No Money! No Problem! Here are Some Cheap Halloween Fun Events To Do In West Michigan
It's Halloween week! With the spooky holiday being next Monday, it is crunch time to figure out what you will be doing and where you will be going. Some of the costs of the Halloween festivities are expensive! However, I found some cheap (even FREE) options you can do to still have fun this Halloween.
Meijer Employees Made Sandy The Pony Out Of Hay To Help A Local Food Pantry
Growing up as a kid I used to beg my mom to let me ride Sandy The Pony after we were done checking out with all of our groceries. The thing I loved about Meijer is that they always set out pennies so no child would miss out on the opportunity to get a ride.
Family Who Went Missing From Fremont, Michigan Has Been Found
The Fremont family that went missing a week ago has been found safe in Wisconsin but the story leaves more questions than answers. What seems like a normal peaceful family in Fremont, Michigan quickly became a story that left many scratching their heads, including the police. Fremont Police Chief Tim...
Watch Pros Carve a Massive 1300 Pound Pumpkin Downtown Grand Rapids
This Friday watch as professionals create a massive work of art out of a GIANT 1,300-pound pumpkin downtown Grand Rapids!. Artists from Ice Guru Events will be showing off their skills at Rosa Parks Circle October 28th, starting at 3p.m. Michigan-based chef Randy Finch and his team of ice artists...
Grand Rapids’ Popsicle Makers Open New Smash Burger Takeout Restaurant
You're gonna want to smash these yummy-looking smash burgers!. Founders of Grand Rapids' Any Colour You Like Proper Made Popsicles, Jason and Korin, have opened a new mom and pop takeout joint. The new restaurant, Black Napkin, is located at 966 Fulton St. East. The site is the former home...
Michigan’s Three-Day Haunted House Tour Kicks Off In Grand Rapids
For anyone who loves haunted houses and spooky attractions, sometimes November can bring a sense of sadness as the local attractions shut down for the season. But this year's biggest haunted house tour in Michigan takes place the first week of November. What is Michigan's Biggest Haunted House Tour?. While...
Wyoming is Losing a Good One as City Manager Curtis Holt Retires
It's been more than two decades the Curtis Holt has been city manager of Wyoming, but he has announced now that he plans to retire, effective February 16 of 2023. WOOD TV reported Holt, who has an impressive background in public service and city management, has said this is the right time to leave and leaves the city in good hands and in a good place.
Half a Million Bulbs To Be Planted For Next Year’s Tulip Time
It takes a lot of work to prepare for Tulip Time in Holland, Michigan. Planting has begun for over half a million bulbs to go in the ground by Thanksgiving. Tulip Time will return to the city of Holland from May 6 through May 14 in 2023. There is a lot of preparation for a festival of this size that is not counting the tulips themselves which is another big project all in itself.
Did you know there are locations for the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster in Michigan?
According to my Google searches, there are two locations in Michigan. One is in Northern Michigan and one is 20 minutes away from Grand Rapids in Alto. I will emphasize that these are not brick-and-mortar locations. The church-goers meet up in their homes or at public venues. The Alto Church...
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind
The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
Ready for Hilarious Family Fun? The Globetrotters are Coming Back to Grand Rapids!
It's been a tradition for many years that the Harlem Globetrotters visit Grand Rapids, and this next year is no different because their baaaack!!. The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 just announced their World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Van Andel Arena on Sunday, January 22, at 2PM, and you'll be able to grab your tickets soon!
