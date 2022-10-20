Read full article on original website
2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
Dispute over dog ownership lands man in Kansas jail
Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday morning. Just after 11a.m., officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue in Salina, at approximately for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58,...
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas shooting suspect captured
LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have captured a suspect. Just after 10a.m. Monday, Lyon County Crimestoppers received a tip that 37-year-old Logan Casteel was located at 1217 Exchange Apartment #3, according to Undersheriff John Koelsch. Emporia Police, ESU Police, and Lyon County Deputies responded to the...
Truck strikes Manhattan man on electronic scooter
RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Manhattan. The RCPD reported a 2017 Chevy 1500 driven by Kadye Fernholz, 20, Manhattan, was westbound on Kimball Avenue at N. Manhattan. The pickup turned and struck a southbound Segway Ninebot electronic scooter driven by...
Thief used stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Kan. dealer
A Salina auto dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. On Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street in Salina, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Riley County Arrest Report October 24
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHALICIA DANIEL HARRIS, 20, Manhattan, Domestic battery; rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship 2nd/5yrs; Criminal damage to property; Without consent value < $1000.
RCPD: 76-year-old woman jailed for shooting her husband
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 76-year-old woman after a shooting Friday night in Ogden. Just after 9p.m., the Riley County Communications Center received a call from the woman stating she had shot her husband, according to a media release from the Riley County Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 75-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect
LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man and asking the public for help to locate a suspect considered armed and dangerous. Just after 7:30p.m. Monday, police responded to Newman Regional Health in Emporia after a man sought treatment for a gunshot wound,...
4 Salina students arrested for alleged threat to 'shoot up school'
SALINA—Law enforcement authorities and USD 305 officials are investigating an alleged school threat. After school was dismissed for the day on Thursday, police received information that a student made a statement to three other boys regarding "shooting up the school," according to a media release from Salina Police. "...
Manhattan man a $25K winner in Kansas Lottery event
TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Manhattan won $25,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka on Friday. Conner Meza of Manhattan was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
Layoffs, finances, academic freedom investigated at Emporia State
TOPEKA — The American Association of University Professors says it will investigate the dismissal of tenured faculty members at Emporia State University, a move that could result in adding the university to a list of censured institutions. The university in September took emergency action to eliminate the jobs of...
K-State to Learn Texas Game Time/TV This Weekend
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced Monday that the game time and TV designation for K-State’s Nov. 5 home contest against Texas will be announced after games are played this weekend. The Wildcats are looking to snap a five-game skid to Texas,...
K-State loses at TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Duggan threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns and Kendre Miller ran for 153 yards and two scores as eighth-ranked TCU again rallied from a big early deficit to stay undefeated. First-year coach Sonny Dykes' Horned Frogs beat No. 17 Kansas State 38-28 to take over sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference. Duggan’s 55-yard strike to Quentin Johnston late in the third quarter put the 7-0 Frogs ahead to stay. That was their third consecutive drive to finish in the end zone. TCU last week overcame an early 17-point deficit to beat Oklahoma State in double overtime.
K-State names inaugural vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging
MANHATTAN — Rana Johnson, a highly experienced higher education diversity leader and champion, will become Kansas State University's first vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, effective Dec. 1. K-State President Richard Linton made Johnson's appointment following a national search. Johnson currently serves as associate vice president for...
