COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS BRENHAM BOO BASH
The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County’s Brenham Boo Bash will be this week’s subject on the KWHI Community Corner. Tammy Jaster of the City of Brenham and Angelica Gamboa of the Boys and Girls Club will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about the club’s night of Halloween fun and activities on October 31st.
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR THE STORYBOOK COTTAGE
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for a party entertainment service. The Chamber will welcome The Storybook Cottage as a new Chamber member with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. at Toubin Park in downtown Brenham at 208 South Park Street. The Storybook...
REESE NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Reese as its Pet of the Week. Reese is a young adult Rottweiler mix who Brenham Animal Services says is sweet like the confection that bears his name. He is shy and looking for a kind, patient owner to help him come out of his shell.
CITY OF BRENHAM RESIDENTS EXPERIENCING UNUSUAL TASTE, SMELL IN WATER
Some City of Brenham residents may have noticed an unusual taste or smell in their water this (Monday) morning. The water is tested multiple times daily to ensure it is safe for human consumption. Anyone with questions can contact the city’s public utilities department at 979-337-7400.
CITY OF NAVASOTA RECEIVES TEDC AWARD
The Texas Economic Development Council presented the City of Navasota with a Community Economic Development Award at their Annual Conference in San Antonio last week. The City of Navasota was recognized for its exceptional contributions toward economic vitality through creativity, leadership, and partnership in community improvement. Among 24 submitted applications,...
SEALY HISTORICAL SOCIETY LOOKING TO ACQUIRE OLD JAIL BUILDING
The Sealy Area Historical Society has asked the Austin County Commissioners Court to make a historical donation. The Historical Society wants the commissioners to donate the old Austin County Jail building in Sealy to them. They are also wanting them to donate the lot that the building sits on. Spokeswoman...
PUBLIC MEETING TUESDAY FOR INFORMATION ON BRENHAM ISD BOND
Brenham ISD’s second and final public meeting on its two bond propositions this fall is taking place tonight (Tuesday). Residents are invited to Brenham Junior High School at 6 p.m. for a walkthrough of junior high facilities and an opportunity to ask questions about what is on the November 8th ballot.
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL MCJROTC EARNS TOP FINISHES AT DAYTON DRILL MEET
The Brenham High School MCJROTC had a strong showing at its first drill meet of the season on Saturday at Dayton High School. Brenham’s armed and unarmed teams took first place in both divisions and placed in the top two of all individual events, save for one in which they finished third.
LONGTIME BELLVILLE CIVIC LEADER PASSES AWAY
A longtime civic leader for Bellville and Austin County has died. William Troy Byler passed away on Friday at the age of 79. Byler was very involved in the community serving as a board member and later president for the Youth Rodeo Association of Texas, the Austin County Youth Rodeo Association, and the Austin County Youth Rodeo Committee.
FINAL NIGHT OF HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL REGULAR SEASON
The Brenham Cubettes will face off against College Station this (Tuesday) evening. Brenham is 31-12 overall and 12-1 in district. College Station is 28-15 overall and 10-3 in district. College Station handed Brenham their only district loss, and the Cubettes are looking for payback. First serve is at 6pm at College Station High School, and it is also Seniors Night for the Lady Cougars.
PRESENTATION AT BLINN’S MOODY LIBRARY NOV. 1 TO SPOTLIGHT LAST PRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF TEXAS
The Blinn College District invites history lovers and the public to learn more about the life and enduring contributions of Anson Jones, the last president of the Republic of Texas. Blinn History Professor Chuck Swanlund will give the presentation Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the W.L. Moody Jr....
STRONG WINDS FROM MONDAY NIGHT STORMS CAUSE FALLEN TREES, OTHER DAMAGE
Monday night’s line of storms around the area may not have led to as much rain as expected, but they did bring strong winds leading to some damage. Dan Reilly, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Houston/Galveston, said while they have not heard of any tornadic type of intense damage, straight-line wind gusts from 45 to 65 mph pushed along a swath of central and southeast Texas, including Washington County, all the way to the coast.
PORTION OF JR. HIGH SCHOOL TEMPORARILY WITHOUT POWER TUESDAY MORNING
A portion of the Brenham Junior High School was without power as staff arrived this (Tuesday) morning. The Junior High science wing, portable buildings, and rubber gym were without power when staff arrived. A power transformer had blown overnight, according to Brooke Trahan, Communications Coordinator for the district. She says power was restored to the science wing at 8:17 this morning and would like to thank the quick response by the city and the BISD Maintenance team.
BODY OF MISSING MAN RECOVERED AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Update @ 1:30 p.m. Monday: Authorities have recovered the body of a man reported missing on Sunday at Lake Somerville. The body of 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin of Brazoria County was found at 9 a.m. today (Monday) during a search of the water by Texas Game Wardens. According to the...
BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING APPROVES RESIDENTIAL REPLAT REQUEST
The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a residential replat request at its meeting Monday. The commission approved the request of Lynette Sheffield to replat two vacant lots she owns at 2203 and 2205 Esplanade Court in the Oak Alley subdivision. The replat will be used to turn the...
TWO JUVENILES AND TWO UMPIRES ARRESTED AT WALLER COUNTY BALLPARK
Two juveniles and two adults were arrested at a baseball park in Waller County this past Saturday after they were accused of being involved in a drug deal. According to a report from the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, parents and off-duty officers were working a baseball game when they witnessed two juveniles and two umpires exchanging THC vape pens.
OVER 1,000 PEOPLE CAST BALLOTS ON FIRST DAY OF EARLY VOTING
Early voting in Washington County is off to a strong start for the 2022 midterm elections and Brenham ISD bond election. According to Elections Administrator Carol Jackson, 1,043 people voted Monday at the Washington County Courthouse Annex. That includes 933 voters in the school bond election. In comparison, the first...
FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY NIGHT
A Florida man was arrested Saturday after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:25, Officer Buckner responded to a reckless driver traveling east bound on Highway 290 West. A traffic stop was initiated and after further investigation, the driver, Jose Fernando Calix Santos, 29 of Florida, was placed into custody. Santos was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open alcohol container.
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING
Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED SUNDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Sunday morning at 10:00, Officer Connor Caskey conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Pleasantview Avenue on a vehicle for an equipment violation. During that investigation, a probable cause search was conducted and Officers located marijuana, tobacco, and alcoholic beverages. Andrew Lopez Jaramillo, 18 of Brenham, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, and on an outstanding warrant out of Washington County for Assault Causes Bodily Injury. Jaramillo was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
