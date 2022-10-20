Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Developers want Sheetz near Amtrak station, some Henrico neighbors have concerns
Plans show the Sheetz would consist of a 6,100-square-foot convenience store with a gas station and car wash.
40 restaurants present special Richmond Restaurant Week menus
Richmond Restaurant Week kicked off Monday, October 24, at dozens of restaurants around Richmond. Each participating restaurant is offering a three-course prix-fixe meal for $35.22.
Brick House on the Boulevard to open in Richmond
Brick House on the Boulevard in Richmond will be a breakfast-and-lunch spot with service from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
richmondmagazine.com
River City Roundup
It’s the week before Halloween, and things are still mostly normal around Richmond — but we’re sure that will change. In the meantime, comedian Chris Rock is here, the Mozart Festival is back, a TV show comes to life at the Altria Theater, and the legacy of sculptor Myron Helfgott is remembered at 1708 Gallery. Enjoy!
New details emerge into Charm School's Richmond moves
Charm School had previously announced its plans to close on Broad Street and go to Scott’s Addition but didn’t reveal the specific location it would move to at that time.
Powerball jackpot reaches $625M, one of the largest in history: Here’s when the numbers will be drawn
After nobody took home the top prize on Saturday night's Powerball drawing, the jackpot for tonight's drawing has increased to one of the largest in history — an estimated $325 million.
Short Pump shoppers get a rainy day surprise
With rain in the forecast and colder weather on the horizon, Zach handed out umbrellas and gift cards for coffee to unsuspecting and grateful shoppers.
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, Virginia
Raymond & Ray is a 2022 comedy-drama film written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia. The film stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as half-brothers who reunite at the funeral of their father. The sons had a bad relationship with their father, Harris, played by Tom Bower.
Chesterfield approves horse farm offering riding lessons near Colonial Heights
Want to enjoy the great outdoors, but too tired to go hiking? Looking for a 600-pound animal to drag you through the woods? Luckily, Chesterfield County is on it's way to approving just the thing for you.
Body found near downtown Richmond museum
A man's body was found on private property near the American Civil War Museum on Tredegar Street in downtown Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Richmond dumpling food truck owners to open restaurant in Carytown
"It's different to the traditional Chinese restaurant experience in Richmond," Dhondup said. "Unique dumplings and a special sauce."
Hundreds of Petersburg children surprised with backpacks, supplies, toys
Hundreds of Petersburg children were surprised on Monday morning after receiving a donation from the Petersburg Freedom Support Center.
Expect lane closures on Route 10 in Hopewell this week
According to a release from the city, Columbia Gas will be installing a new gas main and gas services along Route 10. As a result, the eastbound right lane will be closed between 4th Avenue and West Cawson Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 and nightly until Thursday, Oct. 27.
The warning this Prince George man is sharing after discovery of fire ants
Virginia's Office of Plant Industry Services is also working to stop the spread of the invasive species, whether naturally or through human actions.
Richmond Bacon Festival cancelled due to rainy forecast
The RVA Bacon Festival is cancelled for this weekend following a report of rain.
Tattoo artists gathering for Richmond Tattoo, Art & Music Festival
The Richmond Tattoo, Art & Music Festival is taking place in Midlothian from Friday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 23. Tattoo artists from around the United States and abroad come to the Richmond area annually for the festival, which is currently in its 28th year.
He vanished from a Richmond nightclub. His dad won’t stop searching for him.
Randall Collins vanished without a trace from Richmond, Virginia in April 2014. Now, more than eight years later, his father Rannie Williams reached out to CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.
Richmond student found dead in trash can, family wants answers
"We need answers. We don't have the answers," said Daytoria Durant, the stepmother of the victim. "Tamel was not a threat to anybody. It's confusing. It's a cycle. We are so distraught. We try to breathe and it starts all over again. I feel like I'm publicly drowning and my life is shattered."
VCU faces blowback over university-branded beer
VCU is facing criticism from some faculty members after it allowed university branding to be used on a local beer, circumventing the school's own policies.
Restaurant Week is back in person — and it’s never been more needed
Richmond Restaurant Week — the twice-annual event that supports the local food bank — is back starting today and in person for fall for the first time since 2019. Why it matters: Many local restaurants are in a fight for survival, while Feed More is in critical need of support as it heads into the holiday season, its biggest time of need, participants and organizers tell Axios. What's happening: All week, 40 locally owned restaurants are offering a three-course, prix fixe meal for $35.22 a person, with $5 of every meal going to Feed More. Diners just need to make...
