River City Roundup

It’s the week before Halloween, and things are still mostly normal around Richmond — but we’re sure that will change. In the meantime, comedian Chris Rock is here, the Mozart Festival is back, a TV show comes to life at the Altria Theater, and the legacy of sculptor Myron Helfgott is remembered at 1708 Gallery. Enjoy!
Axios Richmond

Restaurant Week is back in person — and it’s never been more needed

Richmond Restaurant Week — the twice-annual event that supports the local food bank — is back starting today and in person for fall for the first time since 2019. Why it matters: Many local restaurants are in a fight for survival, while Feed More is in critical need of support as it heads into the holiday season, its biggest time of need, participants and organizers tell Axios. What's happening: All week, 40 locally owned restaurants are offering a three-course, prix fixe meal for $35.22 a person, with $5 of every meal going to Feed More. Diners just need to make...
