Minister of Misinformation Director
5d ago
Think it means there will be patriots outside vote count stations making sure that no late night white vans will be allowed to dump thousands of illegal ballots off.
Beth LaCross
5d ago
You mean people watching for ballot stuffers and vans dropping them off in paper bags ? Or maybe making sure the count continues without interruption or stopping because they need to print more ballots .
Captain K
5d ago
oh here goes ,they are prepping the public to why they will have to board up windows at vote counting centers. they heard chatter. yea right.
