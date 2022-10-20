LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Thursday ruled that state elections officials can't use a manual outlining the rights and duties of election challengers and poll watchers.Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle's order comes just weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.Swartzle found that some provisions in the election challenger manual — such as a ban on the use of electronic devices at absentee counting boards — were at odds with the law or failed to undergo the proper rule-making procedure with input from the public and state lawmakers, the Detroit Free Press reported.The manual was prompted by disputes...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO