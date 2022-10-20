Read full article on original website
Bikerumor
Rapha + POC: new helmet collab combines weight savings, performance
British cycling apparel brand Rapha has teamed up with Swedish helmet specialists POC for a new limited-edition line of head protection: the Omne Air Mips and Ventral Lite helmets. The former aims for a balance between Mips-based protection and comfort on all-day rides, while the latter is optimized for race days at less than 200g. In fact, the Ventral Lite is the current helmet of choice on the WorldTour for pro cycling team Ef Education-Easy Post.
Boy, 12, desperate to see his dad for the first time in nine months is kicked off a Qantas flight due to a major airline blunder
A young boy desperate to see his dad for the first time in nine months was left 'distraught' after Qantas refused to let him board a flight to see him. Charlie Mooney, aged 12, was set to fly from Auckland to Bangkok to see his dad for the first time in nine months when he was turned away at the boarding gate.
notebookcheck.net
Kakuka Rampage Cyberpunk fat-tire e-bike with 32 mph top speed is crowdfunding
The Kakuka Rampage Cyberpunk fat-tire e-bike is currently crowdfunding on Indiegogo. There are two models on offer, the Rampage and the Rampage Pro. The entry-level model has a 750 W motor and a 960 Wh removable battery, assisting you at speeds up to 28 mph (~45 kph) for up to 50 miles (~80 km). The Pro variant is fitted with a 1,000 W Bafang motor, assisting you at speeds up to 32 mph (~52 kph). The bike also has a larger 1,176 Wh battery, helping you for up to 62 miles (~100 km). You can select from five power modes, with a built-in torque sensor ensuring the motor assists you when climbing hills, even if you are pedalling slowly.
Bikerumor
Review: Trek Fuel EXe eMTB smashes rough trails & climbs like (you’re) a beast
The Trek Fuel EXe is a bit of an outlier in the current e-MTB market. Most e-mountain bikes fall into one of two categories: High-powered, long-travel beasts, or lightweight, short-travel models with lower-power systems. The Fuel...
RideApart
Yamaha Introduces The For-Work Gear Scooter In The Japanese Market
The Asian market is chock full of fun and quirky two-wheelers folks in the U.S. and Europe have never seen before. These bikes take the form of a variety of shapes and sizes and are designed as utilitarian machines with everyday workers in mind. Take for instance, the good old Honda Cub, a no-frills commuter designed to shutte you from point A to B in comfort and efficiency.
notebookcheck.net
Delfast California e-bike with up to 160 Nm torque is crowdfunding on Indiegogo
A crowdfunding campaign for the Delfast California e-bike is now live on Indiegogo. The US model has a Bafang M620 motor with 750 W power, providing up to 160 Nm of torque and a top speed of 28 mph (~45 kph). The EU variant has a less powerful M410 motor with a 250 W output for a top speed of 16 mph (~25 kph) and up to 80 Nm of torque.
Looks Like the New 2023 Honda Accord Is Borrowing the CR-V’s Style, Adding Google Maps
Here's your first look at the 11th-gen Honda Accord. The car will come with hybrid power, the company's biggest touchscreen, and phone-free Google Maps.
geekwire.com
MagniX branches out from electric aircraft propulsion to get into hydrogen as well
MagniX has been working on electric propulsion systems for years, but now the Everett, Wash.-based venture is adding hydrogen fuel cells to its power repertoire for carbon-free flight. The expansion plan follows up on MagniX’s partnership with Universal Hydrogen, announced two years ago, and on last month’s initial flight test...
scaffoldmag.com
Cat showcases off-highway battery prototypes
Caterpillar has revealed three new battery prototypes for off-highway equipment at the Bauma construction industry trade fair in Munich, Germany. The 48-, 300- and 600-volt prototype batteries use lithium-ion technology and feature a modular design for optimised performance, as well as packaging for third-party original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Developed as...
Bikerumor
Syntace KIS bike steering stabilizer aims to Keep It Straight, Stable & Simple for Canyon & Liteville
Let's all give Syntace & Liteville founder Jo Klieber a bit of the benefit of the doubt when we talk about his new KIS steering stabilizer concept for just a moment. This odd-looking little mousetrap attached to the top of the toptube of some prototype mountain bikes we've had a chance to test out… it is indeed odd. Starting from the handling we've all come to know and appreciate on our modern mountain bikes, the KIS steering stabilizer does actually change how it feels to ride an otherwise familiar bike.
accessinternational.media
‘China’s first’ electric telehandler debuts at Bauma
XCMG has used Bauma 2022 - currently taking place in Munich, Germany, to reveal what it claims is the first electric powered telescopic handler to be launched by a Chinese equipment manufacturer. The XC6-2506E electric telescopic handler weighs 5.3 tonnes and has a maximum lifting height of 6 metres. The...
MotorTrend Magazine
Next-Gen Mercedes EQC Electric Compact Car Will Come to America
Introducing the 2020 Mercedes-EQ EQC compact EV was a milestone for Mercedes: it was the first serious all-electric car from the storied brand and initial plans were to include North America in the global rollout. But Mercedes struggled to make enough of them to meet demand in Europe. Since North America was slower to embrace EVs, the decision was made to not spread the limited inventory too thin. The U.S. market could wait for the launch of the flagship Mercedes-EQ EQS and the slightly smaller EQE sedans and SUVs. The EQC was dropped from the North American roster.
Bikerumor
Kona Charges Up Three New Entry Level Hub Drive eBikes w/ SR Suntour
As more and more riders are making the jump to electric bikes, Kona has expanded their offerings with three new hub driven models for commuting, cruising or exploring. Powered by SR Suntour drive systems, these hub drive bikes provide the assist plenty of riders are looking for at entry-level prices.
Ars Technica
Hydrogen-powered startups shine at the Paris Auto Show
PARIS—A 500 hp (373 kW) car with a 621-mile (1000-km) range reaching a maximum speed of 143 mph (230 km/h); the world’s first car partially powered by removable tanks… The stylish and innovative Hopium Machina and NAMX SUV, both hydrogen powered vehicles developed by startups, were among the chief attractions at this year’s Paris Auto Show.
notebookcheck.net
Rear Tesla Cybertruck design leaks in a spy video with new taillight group illumination sequence
Tesla recently announced that its Cybertruck electric pickup has moved to the tooling phase in the Texas Gigafactory where the first batches will be built on the way to its 2023 launch. Its battery packs, however, will reportedly be made in Tesla's older Fremont factory which has a facility for the new 4680 cells, then shipped to the Austin plant for assembly.
Bikerumor
CX Pro Bike: All-new 2022 Stevens Super Prestige cyclocross bike of Sanne Cant
Stevens revamps one of the winningest cyclocross bikes of all time with an all-new carbon 2022 Super Prestige that we spotted Sanne Cant and about a dozen other pro crossers racing on the UCI World Cup in Tábor yesterday. Subtly adopting the integration that evolved from aero road bikes, the new Stevens CX has a lot of small updates throughout to make a more modern cross bike…
