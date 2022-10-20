Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota sales-tax revenues keep running hot
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State law says the governor shall deliver budget recommendations to the South Dakota Legislature in early December. On Monday, members of the state Council of Economic Advisors met telephonically with key staff from the governor’s budget office to talk about what’s been happening lately in South Dakota, discuss national conditions and to look at the months ahead.
KELOLAND TV
Committees for/against rec. marijuana post finances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pre-general election campaign finance reports are due to the South Dakota Secretary of State by 5:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. As of 4:20 p.m. on the 24th, two ballot question committees relating to IM-27, the measure to legalize recreational marijuana, have filed their reports.
KELOLAND TV
596,630 South Dakota voters registered for upcoming election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final tally of registered voters for South Dakota’s 2022 general election is in. Secretary of State Steve Barnett told KELOLAND News there were 596,630 registered voters by 5 p.m. Monday, the final day for voter registration. That’s up more than 10,000 voters from the June 7 primary election and an increase of nearly 18,000 (17,964) from the 2020 general election.
KELOLAND TV
What manufacturing workers make in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
KELOLAND TV
Wollman funeral: ‘One of the best catalysts of change that South Dakota ever had’
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends remembered a former governor of South Dakota on Monday. Harvey Wollman, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, was honored during a funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church in Huron. Wollman served as the 26th governor of the state. Wollman became governor after Richard Kneip resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore in 1978. He was the last Democrat to serve as governor in South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
dakotafreepress.com
March 8 Video: Noem Said Food Tax Opens Door to Income Tax, Can’t Be Discussed Without Proposing Budget Cuts
Given Governor Kristi Noem’s disagreement with both Senate President Pro-Tempore Lee Schoenbeck and Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch about where she stood on repealing the sales tax on food during the 2022 Legislative Session, let’s put Noem’s own words during Session on the record. In addition...
KELOLAND TV
How much have Noem, Smith and Quint spent?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with a corrected sum for Noem’s expenditures. With the publication of both federal and state campaign finance reports, we can now get a full picture of just how much money has been spent on South Dakota’s gubernatorial election.
dakotanewsnow.com
Voters on South Dakota Reservations report problems, despite recent lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Imagine arriving to register to vote, but you see a gate closed in front of the building. Or you are driving 30 minutes to a voter registration center only to find out the staff closed it early. Unfortunately, these are claims of what still is happening on South Dakota reservations.
iowapublicradio.org
Report says Iowa corn yield growth will slow because of climate change
A new report projects that climate change will limit corn yield growth throughout Iowa over the next decade and beyond. The Environmental Defense Fund report assembled 20 different climate models to look at the impacts of climate change on yields of corn in Iowa, soybeans in Minnesota and winter wheat in Kansas by 2030 and 2050. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group zoomed in on more localized data, allowing farmers to see what the percentage change of yields in their county could look like with climate change.
KELOLAND TV
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed.Legalization is back on the ballot in November, but whether the politically red state will become the first to pass it twice remains in doubt.It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures determined to pull the state back from legalizing pot. And though 54% of voters approved a constitutional...
South Dakota’s Favorite Car Color Probably Won’t Surprise You
Cars, they come in all sizes, shapes, price ranges, comfort levels, and colors. Some have high safety and reliability scores, others not so much. When it comes to cars, the folks at Insurify say the most popular vehicle in the country right now is the Honda Accord. Here in South Dakota, we tend to gravitate towards pickup trucks the most often, according to the gang at iSeeCars.com. They claim South Dakota's go-to-new vehicle at the moment is the GMC Sierra Pickup. (If you can find one that is.)
KELOLAND TV
Putting medical cannabis to the test
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Long before a patient buys medical marijuana at a South Dakota dispensary, that product has to pass a thorough lab test before it’s deemed safe. State-licensed inspectors play a key role in that process. Jared Nieuwenhuis is collecting samples of medical marijuana grown at...
KELOLAND TV
Scorched by sunflowers
This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: A previous version had Charlie Edinger’s name spelt incorrectly. Mt. VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — As a leading state in sunflower production, finding a sea of the yellow crop in late summer is not uncommon in South Dakota. However, now that harvest season is upon us, those beautiful flowers have now become a risky crop for farmers to combine.
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Kristi Noem opting not to take part in SDPB debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The race for South Dakota governor is in the home stretch. Tonight, two of the three candidates squared off in a debate with South Dakota Public Broadcasting. That debate featured democrat Jamie Smith and libertarian Tracy Quint. Rather than participating in the debate with...
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues South Dakota voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
gowatertown.net
Noem camp alleges campaign violations by Democrat Jamie Smith
PIERRE, S.D.–A new twist in South Dakota’s race for governor with Election Day just two weeks from today. On Monday, the Kristi Noem for Governor Campaign issued a press release saying her Democrat opponent, Jamie Smith, violated campaign finance disclosure laws, and called for an immediate investigation. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Legalizing Pot Leads To Bad Outcomes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I was dismayed to read the column declaring Wyoming needs to legalize cannabis!. Although reasons were given to combat pain for health reasons, the writer of the column has apparently not followed the results of places where this drug has been legalized.
