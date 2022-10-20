Cardi B Makes a Case for Houndstooth in Ralph Lauren Skirt & Pumps at Courthouse

Cardi B was photographed at the Ronald Regan Federal Building in Santa Ana, Calif., yesterday wearing a patterned ensemble. The rapper is responding to a copyright-infringement lawsuit for allegedly misusing a man’s picture on the cover art of her 2016 debut mixtape.

The “I Like It” rapper stepped out in Ralph Lauren, including the design house’s houndstooth jacquard wool V-neck sweater, coordinating with a wool pencil skirt and an accompanying wool boyfriend cardigan. She accessorized with an icy silver Chanel handbag.

The “Bruised” soundtrack executive producer added a pop of color to her look with poppy pink nails and styled her hair in a center-parted bob, which swept just beneath the top of her shoulders. She opted for classic glam featuring bronze eyeshadow, eyeliner in a winged design, and a rosy-red lip.

Cardi B rounded out her look with classic black leather pumps, matching one of her outfit’s primary hues. The sharply silhouetted stiletto incorporated a defined heel and curved structure. This shoe type has continued its dominance as a wardrobe staple and has been a part of brand catalogs such as Burberry, Versace, Tom Ford, and Mach & Mach.

Last month, Cardi B showed out in a similar footwear style for her Queens County Criminal Court-based trial, matching a pair of sleek white Christian Louboutin pumps with a scoop-neck Proenza Schouler midi dress.

When it comes to style and footwear, Cardi B isn’t one to shy away from experimentation while remaining true to what she fancies. For her American Music Awards hosting debut last year, she premiered a series of campy, custom haute couture numbers and pieces by Miss Sohee, Schiaparelli, Mélique Street, the late Jean Paul Gaultier , Laurel DeWitt and Sarah Sokol Millinery.

More recently, she went all out for her 30th burlesque-themed birthday celebration in a custom ruby red Garo Sparo corset adorned with Swarvoski crystals, a feathered train, an elaborate headpiece in a similar composition, and opulent jewel-encrusted René Caovilla heels.

